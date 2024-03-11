March 6, 2024.

PRESS RELEASE

C&I Leasing Plc ("the Company") hereby notifies Nigerian Exchange Limited (the Exchange) and the investing public of a delay in the filing of its 2023 Annual Financial Statements.

The delay arises from obtaining approval of the Audited Financial Statements from our subsidiaries. We had envisaged and made requisite plans in ensuring the approvals for filing were obtained before the NGX regulatory filing deadline of 30 March 2024. However, as of today, we have yet to obtain the mandate to proceed to consolidate the accounts and this may result in a delay.

We understand the importance of prompt submission of the audited report to the exchange, and we pledge to file and make them available by 30 April 2024.

Thank you for your kind consideration and cooperation.

For: C & I LEASING PLC

MBANUGO UDENZE & CO

COMPANY SECRETARY