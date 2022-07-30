|
C & I Leasing : AND I LEASING PL.- QUARTER 2 - FINANIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
C & I LEASING PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
C & I LEASING PLC
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
Contents
|
Consolidated statement of financial position
|
3
|
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
|
4
|
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
5
|
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
|
6-7
|
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
|
8-57
C&I LEASING PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 JUNE 2022
|
|
|
Group
|
|
Company
|
|
|
30 JUNE
|
|
31 December
|
|
30 JUNE
|
|
31 December
|
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
Notes
|
N'000
|
|
N'000
|
|
N'000
|
|
N'000
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and balances with banks
|
10.
|
540,467
|
1,133,584
|
460,214
|
877,097
|
Loans and receivables
|
11.
|
1,106,017
|
859,026
|
1,100,961
|
840,241
|
Trade and other receivables
|
12.
|
16,318,052
|
18,010,614
|
15,764,871
|
17,027,412
|
Due from related companies
|
|
-
|
-
|
4,322,899
|
4,195,953
|
Finance lease receivables
|
13.
|
2,575,582
|
1,847,130
|
2,399,628
|
1,728,266
|
Available for sale assets
|
14.
|
10,820
|
9,686
|
10,820
|
9,686
|
Investment in subsidiaries
|
15.
|
-
|
-
|
759,467
|
759,467
|
Investment in joint ventures
|
|
2,842,960
|
3,695,333
|
2,842,960
|
3,695,333
|
Other assets
|
16.
|
511,538
|
283,618
|
429,616
|
218,684
|
Operating lease assets
|
17.
|
31,409,510
|
30,106,654
|
16,999,292
|
15,201,254
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
18.
|
1,256,228
|
1,291,111
|
1,145,474
|
1,164,502
|
Intangible assets
|
19.
|
32,972
|
42,581
|
32,929
|
42,437
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
23.3
|
883,027
|
|
854,607
|
|
854,607
|
|
854,607
|
Total assets
|
|
57,487,171
|
58,133,943
|
47,123,737
|
46,614,938
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balances due to banks
|
20.
|
1,118,372
|
1,032,615
|
1,114,074
|
1,032,604
|
Commercial notes
|
21.
|
12,693,464
|
11,614,608
|
12,682,755
|
11,602,280
|
Trade and other payables
|
22.
|
5,594,722
|
5,659,299
|
4,626,143
|
4,573,669
|
Current income tax liability
|
23.2
|
410,455
|
609,239
|
376,843
|
496,977
|
Borrowings
|
24.
|
21,656,122
|
23,431,386
|
20,385,595
|
21,475,472
|
Retirement benefit obligations
|
26.
|
129,607
|
23,832
|
129,607
|
23,832
|
Deposit for shares
|
28.
|
1,975,000
|
1,975,000
|
1,975,000
|
1,975,000
|
Deferred income tax liability
|
|
-
|
|
13,506
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total liabilities
|
|
43,577,742
|
44,359,487
|
41,290,018
|
41,179,835
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
27.
|
390,823
|
390,823
|
390,823
|
390,823
|
Share premium
|
|
3,361,609
|
3,361,609
|
3,361,609
|
3,361,609
|
Statutory reserve
|
29.
|
1,341,256
|
1,262,038
|
873,770
|
873,770
|
Statutory credit reserve
|
30.
|
351,372
|
643,413
|
380,152
|
638,779
|
Retained earnings
|
31.
|
3,481,845
|
2,879,061
|
104,168
|
(553,075)
|
Foreign currency translation reserve
|
32.
|
3,423,163
|
3,848,909
|
-
|
-
|
AFS fair value reserve
|
33.
|
6,706
|
6,706
|
6,706
|
6,706
|
Revaluation reserve
|
34.
|
716,490
|
|
716,490
|
|
716,490
|
|
716,490
|
|
|
13,073,265
|
13,109,050
|
5,833,719
|
5,435,103
|
Non-controlling interest
|
35.
|
836,164
|
|
665,406
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total equity
|
|
13,909,429
|
|
13,774,456
|
|
5,833,719
|
|
5,435,103
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
57,487,171
|
58,133,943
|
47,123,737
|
46,614,938
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
These consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 29th July, 2022 and signed on its behalf by :
|
Emeka Ndu
|
|
Ugoji Lenin Ugoji
|
Okechukwu Nnake
|
Group Vice Chairman
|
|
Managing Director
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003955
|
|
FRC/2015/NIM/00000012363
|
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000005362
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
C & I LEASING PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
6 Months to
|
|
3 Months to
|
|
6 Months to
|
|
3 Months to
|
|
6 Months to
|
|
3 Months to
|
|
6 Months to
|
|
3 Months to
|
|
|
June 2022
|
|
June 2022
|
|
June 2021
|
|
June 2021
|
|
June 2022
|
|
June 2022
|
|
June 2021
|
|
June 2021
|
|
Notes
|
N'000
|
|
|
|
N'000
|
|
|
|
N'000
|
|
|
|
N'000
|
|
|
|
Gross earnings
|
|
9,721,518
|
4,774,703
|
9,265,958
|
4,720,278
|
7,378,436
|
3,634,759
|
6,526,938
|
3,252,192
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease rental income
|
38.
|
8,091,957
|
3,841,922
|
7,790,572
|
4,098,599
|
5,773,056
|
2,712,596
|
5,133,221
|
2,684,979
|
|
Lease expenses
|
44.
|
(4,006,599)
|
|
(1,900,094)
|
|
(3,486,144)
|
|
(1,741,649)
|
|
(3,516,406)
|
|
(1,662,382)
|
|
(2,970,603)
|
(1,474,657)
|
|
Net lease rental income
|
|
4,085,358
|
|
1,941,828
|
|
4,304,429
|
|
2,356,950
|
|
2,256,650
|
|
1,050,214
|
|
2,162,618
|
|
1,210,322
|
|
Net outsourcing income
|
40.
|
891,706
|
|
442,223
|
|
597,109
|
|
290,485
|
|
891,706
|
|
442,223
|
|
597,109
|
|
290,485
|
|
Tracking income
|
41.
|
69,382
|
33,008
|
82,716
|
46,963
|
69,382
|
33,008
|
82,716
|
46,963
|
|
Tracking expenses
|
41.
|
(35,168)
|
|
(16,558)
|
|
(43,845)
|
|
(25,401)
|
|
(35,168)
|
|
(16,558)
|
|
(43,845)
|
|
(25,401)
|
|
Net tracking income
|
|
34,214
|
|
16,451
|
|
38,870
|
|
21,562
|
|
34,214
|
|
16,451
|
|
38,870
|
|
21,562
|
|
Interest income
|
42.
|
25,095
|
21,480
|
16,182
|
8,689
|
21,930
|
19,853
|
1,626
|
1,457
|
|
Other operating income
|
43.
|
320,021
|
276,240
|
485,190
|
133,418
|
299,005
|
267,248
|
418,076
|
86,183
|
|
Income from Joint Venture
|
|
323,357
|
159,830
|
294,189
|
142,125
|
323,357
|
159,830
|
294,189
|
142,125
|
|
Finance cost
|
39.
|
(2,313,443)
|
|
(1,165,435)
|
|
(2,204,575)
|
|
(1,122,757)
|
|
(2,101,992)
|
|
(1,082,671)
|
|
(1,751,243)
|
|
(900,798)
|
|
|
|
3,366,308
|
1,692,616
|
3,531,395
|
1,830,472
|
1,724,871
|
873,148
|
1,761,247
|
851,337
|
|
Impairment charge
|
37.
|
(20,261)
|
(10,722)
|
(15,817)
|
(8,694)
|
3,306
|
1,951
|
(326)
|
(968)
|
|
Depreciation expense
|
45.
|
(1,972,526)
|
(1,002,974)
|
(2,117,912)
|
(1,069,266)
|
(1,072,797)
|
(572,435)
|
(1,032,113)
|
(520,056)
|
|
Personnel expenses
|
46.
|
(672,291)
|
(323,760)
|
(564,465)
|
(278,148)
|
(588,097)
|
(282,974)
|
(500,459)
|
(245,146)
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
48.
|
(449,630)
|
|
(235,536)
|
|
(546,302)
|
|
(290,837)
|
|
(380,775)
|
|
(204,082)
|
|
(434,872)
|
|
(229,691)
|
|
Profit on continuing operations
|
|
251,600
|
119,624
|
286,898
|
183,527
|
(313,492)
|
(184,391)
|
(206,524)
|
(144,525)
|
|
before taxation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax
|
23.1
|
(117,110)
|
|
(43,809)
|
|
(173,898)
|
|
(137,239)
|
|
(52,874)
|
|
(7,017)
|
|
(86,033)
|
|
(49,374)
|
|
Profit after tax
|
|
134,490
|
75,815
|
113,000
|
46,288
|
(366,367)
|
(191,409)
|
(292,557)
|
(193,899)
|
|
Profit attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the parent
|
|
107,242
|
63,763
|
105,278
|
49,438
|
(366,367)
|
(191,409)
|
(292,557)
|
(193,899)
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
27,248
|
|
12,053
|
|
7,722
|
|
(3,149)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
134,490
|
75,815
|
113,000
|
46,288
|
(366,367)
|
(191,409)
|
(292,557)
|
(193,899)
|
|
Appropriation of profit attributable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to owners of the parent:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transfer to statutory reserve
|
|
32,173
|
19,129
|
31,583
|
11,539
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Transfer to statutory credit reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transfer to retained earnings
|
|
75,069
|
|
44,634
|
|
73,695
|
|
37,899
|
|
(366,367)
|
|
(191,409)
|
|
(292,557)
|
|
(193,899)
|
|
|
|
107,242
|
|
63,763
|
|
105,278
|
|
49,438
|
|
(366,367)
|
|
(191,409)
|
|
(292,557)
|
|
(193,899)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share [kobo]
|
49.
|
14
|
8
|
13
|
6
|
(47)
|
(24)
|
(37)
|
(25)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
C & I LEASING PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 2022
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
30 June
|
30 June
|
|
30 June
|
|
30 June
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
Notes
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
|
N'000
|
|
N'000
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit after tax
|
|
134,490
|
|
|
113,000
|
(366,367)
|
(292,557)
|
Adjustment for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
18.
|
50,007
|
|
|
85,580
|
19,028
|
22,984
|
Depreciation of operating lease assets
|
17.
|
1,922,519
|
|
|
2,032,332
|
1,053,768
|
1,009,130
|
Amortisation of intangible assets
|
19.
|
7,565
|
|
|
7,708
|
7,514
|
1,851
|
Profit on disposal of operating lease assets
|
|
(21,759)
|
|
|
(131,536)
|
(6,963)
|
(73,919)
|
Foreign currency translation difference
|
|
(425,746)
|
|
|
(424,485)
|
-
|
|
|
Finance cost
|
39.
|
2,313,443
|
|
|
2,204,575
|
2,101,992
|
-
|
Prior year adjustment
|
|
(504,070)
|
|
|
(2,962,024)
|
569,136
|
(336,004)
|
Exchange loss/Gain adjustment
|
|
4,270
|
|
|
(147,492)
|
-
|
(147,492)
|
Deferred tax income
|
|
(28,420)
|
|
|
(1,407)
|
|
|
(1,407)
|
Gain on revaluation of AFS assts
|
|
(1,134)
|
|
|
2,536
|
(1,134)
|
2,536
|
Tax expense
|
23.2
|
117,110
|
|
|
173,898
|
|
52,874
|
|
86,033
|
|
|
3,568,276
|
|
|
952,686
|
3,429,849
|
271,155
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(Decrease) in loans and receivables
|
|
(246,991)
|
|
|
(262,193)
|
(260,720)
|
(263,833)
|
Increase/(Decrease) in trade and other receivables
|
|
1,692,561
|
|
|
(544,304)
|
1,135,595
|
(383,324)
|
Decrease in finance lease receivables
|
|
(728,452)
|
|
|
52,218
|
(671,362)
|
106,541
|
Decrease in other assets
|
|
(227,920)
|
|
|
(837,415)
|
(210,932)
|
(830,586)
|
Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables
|
|
(64,578)
|
|
|
(207,398)
|
52,474
|
(355,368)
|
Increase/(decrease) in commercial papers
|
|
1,078,856
|
|
|
(5,361,277)
|
1,080,475
|
(5,350,334)
|
Decrease/(Increase) in Pension contribution
|
|
105,775
|
|
|
(7,167)
|
105,775
|
(7,167)
|
Deferred tax paid
|
|
(13,506)
|
|
|
(73,433)
|
-
|
-
|
Tax paid
|
23.2
|
(23,464)
|
|
|
(291,827)
|
|
(23,464)
|
|
(290,001)
|
Net cash from operating activities
|
|
5,140,558
|
|
|
(6,580,109)
|
4,637,691
|
(7,102,916)
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
18.
|
-
|
|
|
(4,900)
|
-
|
(4,544)
|
Proceeds from sale of operating lease assets
|
|
-
|
|
|
352,598
|
-
|
96,482
|
Purchase of operating lease assets
|
17.
|
(2,907,624)
|
|
|
(1,348,430)
|
(2,907,624)
|
(894,052)
|
Acquisition of intangible assets
|
|
-
|
|
|
(16,115)
|
-
|
(11,103)
|
Additional investment in joint ventures
|
|
852,373
|
|
|
(431,725)
|
852,373
|
(431,725)
|
Proceeds from sale of investment securities
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(2,055,251)
|
|
|
(1,448,572)
|
(2,055,251)
|
(1,244,942)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment of borrowings
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Increase/(decrease) in borrowings
|
|
(1,775,265)
|
|
|
7,196,400
|
(1,089,878)
|
7,825,850
|
Finance cost
|
39.
|
(2,313,443)
|
|
|
(2,204,575)
|
(2,101,992)
|
(1,751,243)
|
Share of (profit)/loss to non-controlling interest
|
35.
|
170,759
|
|
|
7,722
|
-
|
-
|
Dividend paid
|
31.
|
-
|
|
|
(539,082)
|
|
-
|
|
(539,082)
|
Net cash from financing activities
|
|
(3,917,949)
|
|
|
4,460,465
|
|
(3,191,869)
|
|
5,535,525
|
Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(832,642)
|
|
|
(3,568,216)
|
(609,429)
|
(2,812,333)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
|
|
254,737
|
|
|
3,822,953
|
|
(44,429)
|
|
2,767,904
|
Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June
|
36.
|
(577,905)
|
|
|
254,737
|
(653,858)
|
(44,429)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Income Statement Evolution