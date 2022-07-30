C & I Leasing : AND I LEASING PL.- QUARTER 2 - FINANIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

C&I LEASING PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

Group Company 30 JUNE 31 December 30 JUNE 31 December 2022 2021 2022 2021 Notes N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Assets Cash and balances with banks 10. 540,467 1,133,584 460,214 877,097 Loans and receivables 11. 1,106,017 859,026 1,100,961 840,241 Trade and other receivables 12. 16,318,052 18,010,614 15,764,871 17,027,412 Due from related companies - - 4,322,899 4,195,953 Finance lease receivables 13. 2,575,582 1,847,130 2,399,628 1,728,266 Available for sale assets 14. 10,820 9,686 10,820 9,686 Investment in subsidiaries 15. - - 759,467 759,467 Investment in joint ventures 2,842,960 3,695,333 2,842,960 3,695,333 Other assets 16. 511,538 283,618 429,616 218,684 Operating lease assets 17. 31,409,510 30,106,654 16,999,292 15,201,254 Property, plant and equipment 18. 1,256,228 1,291,111 1,145,474 1,164,502 Intangible assets 19. 32,972 42,581 32,929 42,437 Deferred income tax assets 23.3 883,027 854,607 854,607 854,607 Total assets 57,487,171 58,133,943 47,123,737 46,614,938 Liabilities Balances due to banks 20. 1,118,372 1,032,615 1,114,074 1,032,604 Commercial notes 21. 12,693,464 11,614,608 12,682,755 11,602,280 Trade and other payables 22. 5,594,722 5,659,299 4,626,143 4,573,669 Current income tax liability 23.2 410,455 609,239 376,843 496,977 Borrowings 24. 21,656,122 23,431,386 20,385,595 21,475,472 Retirement benefit obligations 26. 129,607 23,832 129,607 23,832 Deposit for shares 28. 1,975,000 1,975,000 1,975,000 1,975,000 Deferred income tax liability - 13,506 - - Total liabilities 43,577,742 44,359,487 41,290,018 41,179,835 Equity Share capital 27. 390,823 390,823 390,823 390,823 Share premium 3,361,609 3,361,609 3,361,609 3,361,609 Statutory reserve 29. 1,341,256 1,262,038 873,770 873,770 Statutory credit reserve 30. 351,372 643,413 380,152 638,779 Retained earnings 31. 3,481,845 2,879,061 104,168 (553,075) Foreign currency translation reserve 32. 3,423,163 3,848,909 - - AFS fair value reserve 33. 6,706 6,706 6,706 6,706 Revaluation reserve 34. 716,490 716,490 716,490 716,490 13,073,265 13,109,050 5,833,719 5,435,103 Non-controlling interest 35. 836,164 665,406 - - Total equity 13,909,429 13,774,456 5,833,719 5,435,103 Total liabilities and equity 57,487,171 58,133,943 47,123,737 46,614,938

These consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 29th July, 2022 and signed on its behalf by :

Emeka Ndu Ugoji Lenin Ugoji Okechukwu Nnake Group Vice Chairman Managing Director Chief Financial Officer FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003955 FRC/2015/NIM/00000012363 FRC/2013/ICAN/00000005362

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.