Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. C & I Leasing Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CILEASING   NGCILEASING2

C & I LEASING PLC

(CILEASING)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
3.200 NGN    0.00%
07/27C & I Leasing Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
07/27C & I LEASING : And i leasing pl.- quarter 1 - finanial statement for 2022
PU
07/25C & I LEASING : And i leasing pl.- audited finanial statement for 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

C & I Leasing : AND I LEASING PL.- QUARTER 2 - FINANIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

07/30/2022 | 03:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

C & I LEASING PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

C & I LEASING PLC

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Contents

Consolidated statement of financial position

3

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

4

Consolidated statement of cash flows

5

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

6-7

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

8-57

C&I LEASING PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

Group

Company

30 JUNE

31 December

30 JUNE

31 December

2022

2021

2022

2021

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Assets

Cash and balances with banks

10.

540,467

1,133,584

460,214

877,097

Loans and receivables

11.

1,106,017

859,026

1,100,961

840,241

Trade and other receivables

12.

16,318,052

18,010,614

15,764,871

17,027,412

Due from related companies

-

-

4,322,899

4,195,953

Finance lease receivables

13.

2,575,582

1,847,130

2,399,628

1,728,266

Available for sale assets

14.

10,820

9,686

10,820

9,686

Investment in subsidiaries

15.

-

-

759,467

759,467

Investment in joint ventures

2,842,960

3,695,333

2,842,960

3,695,333

Other assets

16.

511,538

283,618

429,616

218,684

Operating lease assets

17.

31,409,510

30,106,654

16,999,292

15,201,254

Property, plant and equipment

18.

1,256,228

1,291,111

1,145,474

1,164,502

Intangible assets

19.

32,972

42,581

32,929

42,437

Deferred income tax assets

23.3

883,027

854,607

854,607

854,607

Total assets

57,487,171

58,133,943

47,123,737

46,614,938

Liabilities

Balances due to banks

20.

1,118,372

1,032,615

1,114,074

1,032,604

Commercial notes

21.

12,693,464

11,614,608

12,682,755

11,602,280

Trade and other payables

22.

5,594,722

5,659,299

4,626,143

4,573,669

Current income tax liability

23.2

410,455

609,239

376,843

496,977

Borrowings

24.

21,656,122

23,431,386

20,385,595

21,475,472

Retirement benefit obligations

26.

129,607

23,832

129,607

23,832

Deposit for shares

28.

1,975,000

1,975,000

1,975,000

1,975,000

Deferred income tax liability

-

13,506

-

-

Total liabilities

43,577,742

44,359,487

41,290,018

41,179,835

Equity

Share capital

27.

390,823

390,823

390,823

390,823

Share premium

3,361,609

3,361,609

3,361,609

3,361,609

Statutory reserve

29.

1,341,256

1,262,038

873,770

873,770

Statutory credit reserve

30.

351,372

643,413

380,152

638,779

Retained earnings

31.

3,481,845

2,879,061

104,168

(553,075)

Foreign currency translation reserve

32.

3,423,163

3,848,909

-

-

AFS fair value reserve

33.

6,706

6,706

6,706

6,706

Revaluation reserve

34.

716,490

716,490

716,490

716,490

13,073,265

13,109,050

5,833,719

5,435,103

Non-controlling interest

35.

836,164

665,406

-

-

Total equity

13,909,429

13,774,456

5,833,719

5,435,103

Total liabilities and equity

57,487,171

58,133,943

47,123,737

46,614,938

These consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 29th July, 2022 and signed on its behalf by :

Emeka Ndu

Ugoji Lenin Ugoji

Okechukwu Nnake

Group Vice Chairman

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003955

FRC/2015/NIM/00000012363

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000005362

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

C & I LEASING PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Group

Company

6 Months to

3 Months to

6 Months to

3 Months to

6 Months to

3 Months to

6 Months to

3 Months to

June 2022

June 2022

June 2021

June 2021

June 2022

June 2022

June 2021

June 2021

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Gross earnings

9,721,518

4,774,703

9,265,958

4,720,278

7,378,436

3,634,759

6,526,938

3,252,192

Lease rental income

38.

8,091,957

3,841,922

7,790,572

4,098,599

5,773,056

2,712,596

5,133,221

2,684,979

Lease expenses

44.

(4,006,599)

(1,900,094)

(3,486,144)

(1,741,649)

(3,516,406)

(1,662,382)

(2,970,603)

(1,474,657)

Net lease rental income

4,085,358

1,941,828

4,304,429

2,356,950

2,256,650

1,050,214

2,162,618

1,210,322

Net outsourcing income

40.

891,706

442,223

597,109

290,485

891,706

442,223

597,109

290,485

Tracking income

41.

69,382

33,008

82,716

46,963

69,382

33,008

82,716

46,963

Tracking expenses

41.

(35,168)

(16,558)

(43,845)

(25,401)

(35,168)

(16,558)

(43,845)

(25,401)

Net tracking income

34,214

16,451

38,870

21,562

34,214

16,451

38,870

21,562

Interest income

42.

25,095

21,480

16,182

8,689

21,930

19,853

1,626

1,457

Other operating income

43.

320,021

276,240

485,190

133,418

299,005

267,248

418,076

86,183

Income from Joint Venture

323,357

159,830

294,189

142,125

323,357

159,830

294,189

142,125

Finance cost

39.

(2,313,443)

(1,165,435)

(2,204,575)

(1,122,757)

(2,101,992)

(1,082,671)

(1,751,243)

(900,798)

3,366,308

1,692,616

3,531,395

1,830,472

1,724,871

873,148

1,761,247

851,337

Impairment charge

37.

(20,261)

(10,722)

(15,817)

(8,694)

3,306

1,951

(326)

(968)

Depreciation expense

45.

(1,972,526)

(1,002,974)

(2,117,912)

(1,069,266)

(1,072,797)

(572,435)

(1,032,113)

(520,056)

Personnel expenses

46.

(672,291)

(323,760)

(564,465)

(278,148)

(588,097)

(282,974)

(500,459)

(245,146)

Other operating expenses

48.

(449,630)

(235,536)

(546,302)

(290,837)

(380,775)

(204,082)

(434,872)

(229,691)

Profit on continuing operations

251,600

119,624

286,898

183,527

(313,492)

(184,391)

(206,524)

(144,525)

before taxation

Income tax

23.1

(117,110)

(43,809)

(173,898)

(137,239)

(52,874)

(7,017)

(86,033)

(49,374)

Profit after tax

134,490

75,815

113,000

46,288

(366,367)

(191,409)

(292,557)

(193,899)

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent

107,242

63,763

105,278

49,438

(366,367)

(191,409)

(292,557)

(193,899)

Non-controlling interests

27,248

12,053

7,722

(3,149)

134,490

75,815

113,000

46,288

(366,367)

(191,409)

(292,557)

(193,899)

Appropriation of profit attributable

to owners of the parent:

Transfer to statutory reserve

32,173

19,129

31,583

11,539

-

-

Transfer to statutory credit reserve

Transfer to retained earnings

75,069

44,634

73,695

37,899

(366,367)

(191,409)

(292,557)

(193,899)

107,242

63,763

105,278

49,438

(366,367)

(191,409)

(292,557)

(193,899)

Basic earnings per share [kobo]

49.

14

8

13

6

(47)

(24)

(37)

(25)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

4

C & I LEASING PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 2022

Group

Company

30 June

30 June

30 June

30 June

2022

2021

2022

2021

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit after tax

134,490

113,000

(366,367)

(292,557)

Adjustment for:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

18.

50,007

85,580

19,028

22,984

Depreciation of operating lease assets

17.

1,922,519

2,032,332

1,053,768

1,009,130

Amortisation of intangible assets

19.

7,565

7,708

7,514

1,851

Profit on disposal of operating lease assets

(21,759)

(131,536)

(6,963)

(73,919)

Foreign currency translation difference

(425,746)

(424,485)

-

Finance cost

39.

2,313,443

2,204,575

2,101,992

-

Prior year adjustment

(504,070)

(2,962,024)

569,136

(336,004)

Exchange loss/Gain adjustment

4,270

(147,492)

-

(147,492)

Deferred tax income

(28,420)

(1,407)

(1,407)

Gain on revaluation of AFS assts

(1,134)

2,536

(1,134)

2,536

Tax expense

23.2

117,110

173,898

52,874

86,033

3,568,276

952,686

3,429,849

271,155

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Increase/(Decrease) in loans and receivables

(246,991)

(262,193)

(260,720)

(263,833)

Increase/(Decrease) in trade and other receivables

1,692,561

(544,304)

1,135,595

(383,324)

Decrease in finance lease receivables

(728,452)

52,218

(671,362)

106,541

Decrease in other assets

(227,920)

(837,415)

(210,932)

(830,586)

Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables

(64,578)

(207,398)

52,474

(355,368)

Increase/(decrease) in commercial papers

1,078,856

(5,361,277)

1,080,475

(5,350,334)

Decrease/(Increase) in Pension contribution

105,775

(7,167)

105,775

(7,167)

Deferred tax paid

(13,506)

(73,433)

-

-

Tax paid

23.2

(23,464)

(291,827)

(23,464)

(290,001)

Net cash from operating activities

5,140,558

(6,580,109)

4,637,691

(7,102,916)

Cash flows from investing activities

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

-

-

-

-

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

18.

-

(4,900)

-

(4,544)

Proceeds from sale of operating lease assets

-

352,598

-

96,482

Purchase of operating lease assets

17.

(2,907,624)

(1,348,430)

(2,907,624)

(894,052)

Acquisition of intangible assets

-

(16,115)

-

(11,103)

Additional investment in joint ventures

852,373

(431,725)

852,373

(431,725)

Proceeds from sale of investment securities

-

-

-

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,055,251)

(1,448,572)

(2,055,251)

(1,244,942)

Cash flows from financing activities

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

-

-

Increase/(decrease) in borrowings

(1,775,265)

7,196,400

(1,089,878)

7,825,850

Finance cost

39.

(2,313,443)

(2,204,575)

(2,101,992)

(1,751,243)

Share of (profit)/loss to non-controlling interest

35.

170,759

7,722

-

-

Dividend paid

31.

-

(539,082)

-

(539,082)

Net cash from financing activities

(3,917,949)

4,460,465

(3,191,869)

5,535,525

Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(832,642)

(3,568,216)

(609,429)

(2,812,333)

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January

254,737

3,822,953

(44,429)

2,767,904

Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June

36.

(577,905)

254,737

(653,858)

(44,429)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

C & I Leasing plc published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 19:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about C & I LEASING PLC
07/27C & I Leasing Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
07/27C & I LEASING : And i leasing pl.- quarter 1 - finanial statement for 2022
PU
07/25C & I LEASING : And i leasing pl.- audited finanial statement for 2021
PU
07/15C & I LEASING : And i leasing pl.-press release
PU
07/04C & I LEASING : And i leasing pl.-&i leasing; press release on delayed filing of finanials
PU
04/16C & I LEASING : And i leasing pl.-notifiation of delay in filing 2021 audited finanial sta..
PU
02/11C & I LEASING : And i leasing pl.-&i leasing pl; q4, 2021 finanial highlights
PU
01/30C & I Leasing Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 30, 2021
CI
01/30C & I LEASING : And i leasing pl.- quarter 4 - finanial statement for 2021
PU
01/17C & I LEASING : And i leasing pl.-&i leasing pl; notifiation of hange of registrar
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18 550 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
Net income 2020 311 M 0,75 M 0,75 M
Net Debt 2020 34 108 M 82,0 M 82,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
Yield 2020 0,96%
Capitalization 2 501 M 6,02 M 6,02 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 562
Free-Float 5,12%
Chart C & I LEASING PLC
Duration : Period :
C & I Leasing Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ugoji Lenin Ugoji Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Henry Chukwuma Okolo Chairman
John Usuanlele Head-Information Technology
Alexander Okwuchukwu Mbakogu Chief Operating Officer, Director & Deputy MD
Ayodele Johnson Babatunde Head-Audit, Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
C & I LEASING PLC-23.81%6
BOC AVIATION LIMITED16.81%5 897
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-16.22%4 283
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-17.88%4 268
GATX CORPORATION-3.78%3 570
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC-20.50%2 281