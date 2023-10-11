C & I LEASING PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
C & I LEASING PLC
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
Contents
Consolidated statement of financial position
3
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
4
Consolidated statement of cash flows
5
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
6-7
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
8-67
C&I LEASING PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 JUNE 2023
Group
Company
30 JUNE
31 December
30 JUNE
31 December
2023
2022
2023
2022
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Assets
Cash and balances with banks
10.
1,709,475
1,150,255
917,482
1,047,561
Loans and receivables
11.
1,031,203
769,176
1,026,603
763,743
Trade and other receivables
12.
15,799,157
17,114,806
16,186,377
16,967,131
Due from related companies
12.1
-
-
3,401,384
4,421,662
Finance lease receivables
13.
2,436,359
2,146,988
1,652,486
1,988,845
Available for sale assets
14.
18,250
11,518
18,250
11,518
Investment in subsidiaries
15.
-
-
759,481
759,481
Investment in joint ventures
3,252,985
3,308,053
3,252,985
3,308,053
Other assets
16.
791,690
480,278
689,886
430,591
Operating lease assets
17.
37,178,977
32,123,479
16,779,064
16,511,609
Property, plant and equipment
18.
1,341,223
400,316
1,195,671
309,333
Intangible assets
19.
19,572
25,441
19,153
25,414
Deferred income tax assets
23.3
959,430
878,592
854,607
854,607
Total assets
64,538,320
58,408,902
46,753,429
47,399,549
Liabilities
Balances due to banks
20.
688,431
1,625,622
672,521
1,618,276
Commercial notes
21.
13,314,120
13,554,429
13,314,120
13,554,429
Trade and other payables
22.
6,672,205
5,083,946
5,086,836
4,418,140
Current income tax liability
23.2
646,066
642,081
627,078
598,872
Borrowings
24.
20,092,515
20,234,751
18,909,768
19,342,621
Retirement benefit obligations
26.
113,672
22,412
113,672
22,412
Total liabilities
41,527,009
41,163,241
38,723,995
39,554,749
Equity
Share capital
27.
390,823
390,823
390,823
390,823
Deposit for shares
28.
1,975,000
1,975,000
1,975,000
1,975,000
Share premium
3,361,609
3,361,609
3,361,609
3,361,609
Statutory reserve
29.
1,828,015
1,776,810
1,045,093
989,703
Statutory credit reserve
30.
351,372
351,372
380,152
380,152
Retained earnings
31.
4,473,180
4,355,006
866,411
738,473
Foreign currency translation reserve
32.
9,529,173
4,205,167
-
-
AFS fair value reserve
33.
10,345
9,039
10,345
9,039
Revaluation reserve
34.
-
-
-
-
21,919,519
16,424,827
8,029,434
7,844,800
Non-controlling interest
35.
1,091,793
820,834
-
-
Total equity
23,011,311
17,245,661
8,029,434
7,844,800
Total liabilities and equity
64,538,320
58,408,902
46,753,429
47,399,549
These consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 28th July, 2023 and signed on its behalf by :
Emeka Ndu
Ugoji Lenin Ugoji
Okechukwu Nnake
Group Vice Chairman
Managing Director
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003955
FRC/2015/NIM/00000012363
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000005362
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
3
C & I LEASING PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE INCOME STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
Group
Company
6 Months to
3 Months to
6 Months to
3 Months to
6 Months to
3 Months to
6 Months to
3 Months to
June 2023
June 2023
June 2022
June 2022
June 2023
June 2023
June 2022
June 2022
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Gross earnings
10,021,087
5,224,085
9,721,518
4,774,703
8,380,227
4,644,850
7,378,436
3,634,759
Lease rental income
38.
8,500,968
4,314,866
8,091,957
3,841,922
6,235,034
3,094,294
5,773,056
2,712,596
Lease expenses
44.
(4,215,330)
(2,234,125)
(4,006,599)
(1,900,094)
(3,681,379)
(1,929,400)
(3,516,406)
(1,662,382)
Net lease rental income
4,285,638
2,080,741
4,085,358
1,941,828
2,553,655
1,164,894
2,256,650
1,050,214
Net outsourcing income
40.
689,211
340,420
891,706
442,223
689,211
340,420
891,706
442,223
Tracking income
41.
54,650
23,542
69,382
33,008
54,650
23,542
69,382
33,008
Tracking expenses
41.
(33,244)
(16,638)
(35,168)
(16,558)
(33,244)
(16,638)
(35,168)
(16,558)
Net tracking income
21,406
6,904
34,214
16,451
21,406
6,904
34,214
16,451
Interest income
42.
30,986
29,598
25,095
21,480
27,894
27,750
21,930
19,853
Other operating income
43.
362,840
305,118
320,021
276,240
991,007
948,303
299,005
267,248
Income from Joint Venture
382,432
210,541
323,357
159,830
382,432
210,541
323,357
159,830
Finance cost
39.
(2,694,800)
(1,328,216)
(2,313,443)
(1,165,435)
(2,553,599)
(1,264,977)
(2,101,992)
(1,082,671)
3,077,713
1,645,105
3,366,308
1,692,616
2,112,005
1,433,834
1,724,871
873,148
Impairment charge
37.
(2,902)
(1,738)
(20,261)
(10,722)
6,732
5,426
3,306
1,951
Depreciation expense
45.
(1,498,171)
(763,701)
(1,972,526)
(1,002,974)
(859,186)
(419,941)
(1,072,797)
(572,435)
Personnel expenses
46.
(636,780)
(322,214)
(672,291)
(323,760)
(550,770)
(277,268)
(588,097)
(282,974)
Other operating expenses
47.
(587,595)
(364,379)
(449,630)
(235,536)
(495,940)
(304,105)
(380,775)
(204,082)
Profit on continuing operations
352,266
193,074
251,600
119,624
212,841
437,946
(313,492)
(184,391)
before taxation
Income tax
23.1
(111,448)
(56,921)
(117,110)
(43,809)
(28,207)
(5,702)
(52,874)
(7,017)
Profit after tax
240,818
136,153
134,490
75,815
184,634
432,245
(366,367)
(191,409)
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the parent
170,685
81,216
107,242
63,763
184,634
432,245
(366,367)
(191,409)
Non-controlling interests
70,132
54,937
27,248
12,053
240,818
136,153
134,490
75,815
184,634
432,245
(366,367)
(191,409)
Appropriation of profit attributable
to owners of the parent:
Transfer to statutory reserve
51,206
24,365
32,173
19,129
55,390
129,673
-
Transfer to statutory credit reserve
Transfer to retained earnings
119,480
56,851
75,069
44,634
129,244
302,571
(366,367)
(191,409)
170,685
81,216
107,242
63,763
184,634
432,245
(366,367)
(191,409)
Basic earnings per share [kobo]
48.
22
10
14
8
24
55
(47)
(24)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
4
C & I LEASING PLC
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 2023
Group
Company
30 June 2023
30 June 2022
30 June 2023
30 June 2022
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit after tax
170,685
134,490
184,634
(366,367)
Adjustment for:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
18.
29,075
50,007
13,809
19,028
Depreciation of operating lease assets
17.
1,469,096
1,922,519
845,377
1,053,768
Amortisation of intangible assets
19.
5,869
7,565
6,262
7,514
Profit on disposal of operating/finance lease assets
(131,803)
(21,759)
(28,695)
(6,963)
Foreign currency translation difference
(225,239)
(425,746)
-
-
Finance cost
39.
2,694,800
2,313,443
2,553,599
2,101,992
Prior year adjustment
(44,954)
(504,070)
24,582
569,136
Exchange loss/Gain adjustment
67,649
4,270
58,560
-
Deferred tax income
(28,420)
Gain on revaluation of AFS assts
(6,732)
(1,134)
(6,732)
(1,134)
Tax expense
23.2
111,448
117,110
28,207
52,874
4,139,895
3,568,276
3,679,604
3,429,849
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Increase/(Decrease) in loans and receivables
(130,224)
(246,991)
(234,165)
(260,720)
Increase/(Decrease) in trade and other receivables
1,315,649
1,692,561
1,801,032
1,135,595
Decrease in finance lease receivables
(289,371)
(728,452)
336,359
(671,362)
Decrease in other assets
(311,411)
(227,920)
(259,295)
(210,932)
Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables
1,588,259
(64,578)
668,696
52,474
Increase/(decrease) in commercial papers
(240,308)
1,078,856
(240,308)
1,080,475
Decrease/(Increase) in Pension contribution
91,261
105,775
91,261
105,775
Increase/(decrease) in defered tax
(80,837)
(13,506)
-
-
Tax paid
23.2
(107,464)
(23,464)
-
(23,464)
Net cash from operating activities
5,975,447
5,140,558
5,843,183
4,637,691
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
-
-
-
-
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
18.
(900,147)
-
(900,147)
-
Proceeds from sale of operating lease assets
-
-
-
-
Purchase of operating lease assets
17.
(1,112,833)
(2,907,624)
(1,112,833)
(2,907,624)
Acquisition of intangible assets
-
-
-
-
Proceed from investment in subsidiaries
-
-
-
Proceed from investment in joint ventures
55,068
852,373
55,068
852,373
Proceeds from sale of investment securities
-
-
-
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,957,911)
(2,055,251)
(1,957,911)
(2,055,251)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of borrowings
-
(432,853)
-
Decrease/(increase) in borrowings
(142,236)
(1,775,265)
-
(1,089,878)
Finance cost
39.
(2,694,800)
(2,313,443)
(2,553,599)
(2,101,992)
Share of (profit)/loss to non-controlling interest
35.
270,958
170,759
-
-
Dividend paid
31.
-
-
-
-
Net cash from financing activities
(2,566,078)
(3,917,949)
(2,986,453)
(3,191,869)
Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
1,451,458
(832,642)
898,819
(609,429)
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
(430,413)
402,229
(653,858)
(44,429)
Cash and cash equivalents at 31 June
36.
1,021,044
(430,413)
244,961
(653,858)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
5
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
C & I Leasing plc published this content on 11 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2023 12:12:28 UTC.