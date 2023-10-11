C & I LEASING PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

C & I LEASING PLC

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

C&I LEASING PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 JUNE 2023

Group

Company

30 JUNE

31 December

30 JUNE

31 December

2023

2022

2023

2022

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Assets

Cash and balances with banks

10.

1,709,475

1,150,255

917,482

1,047,561

Loans and receivables

11.

1,031,203

769,176

1,026,603

763,743

Trade and other receivables

12.

15,799,157

17,114,806

16,186,377

16,967,131

Due from related companies

12.1

-

-

3,401,384

4,421,662

Finance lease receivables

13.

2,436,359

2,146,988

1,652,486

1,988,845

Available for sale assets

14.

18,250

11,518

18,250

11,518

Investment in subsidiaries

15.

-

-

759,481

759,481

Investment in joint ventures

3,252,985

3,308,053

3,252,985

3,308,053

Other assets

16.

791,690

480,278

689,886

430,591

Operating lease assets

17.

37,178,977

32,123,479

16,779,064

16,511,609

Property, plant and equipment

18.

1,341,223

400,316

1,195,671

309,333

Intangible assets

19.

19,572

25,441

19,153

25,414

Deferred income tax assets

23.3

959,430

878,592

854,607

854,607

Total assets

64,538,320

58,408,902

46,753,429

47,399,549

Liabilities

Balances due to banks

20.

688,431

1,625,622

672,521

1,618,276

Commercial notes

21.

13,314,120

13,554,429

13,314,120

13,554,429

Trade and other payables

22.

6,672,205

5,083,946

5,086,836

4,418,140

Current income tax liability

23.2

646,066

642,081

627,078

598,872

Borrowings

24.

20,092,515

20,234,751

18,909,768

19,342,621

Retirement benefit obligations

26.

113,672

22,412

113,672

22,412

Total liabilities

41,527,009

41,163,241

38,723,995

39,554,749

Equity

Share capital

27.

390,823

390,823

390,823

390,823

Deposit for shares

28.

1,975,000

1,975,000

1,975,000

1,975,000

Share premium

3,361,609

3,361,609

3,361,609

3,361,609

Statutory reserve

29.

1,828,015

1,776,810

1,045,093

989,703

Statutory credit reserve

30.

351,372

351,372

380,152

380,152

Retained earnings

31.

4,473,180

4,355,006

866,411

738,473

Foreign currency translation reserve

32.

9,529,173

4,205,167

-

-

AFS fair value reserve

33.

10,345

9,039

10,345

9,039

Revaluation reserve

34.

-

-

-

-

21,919,519

16,424,827

8,029,434

7,844,800

Non-controlling interest

35.

1,091,793

820,834

-

-

Total equity

23,011,311

17,245,661

8,029,434

7,844,800

Total liabilities and equity

64,538,320

58,408,902

46,753,429

47,399,549

These consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 28th July, 2023 and signed on its behalf by :

Emeka Ndu

Ugoji Lenin Ugoji

Okechukwu Nnake

Group Vice Chairman

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003955

FRC/2015/NIM/00000012363

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000005362

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

C & I LEASING PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE INCOME STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

Group

Company

6 Months to

3 Months to

6 Months to

3 Months to

6 Months to

3 Months to

6 Months to

3 Months to

June 2023

June 2023

June 2022

June 2022

June 2023

June 2023

June 2022

June 2022

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Gross earnings

10,021,087

5,224,085

9,721,518

4,774,703

8,380,227

4,644,850

7,378,436

3,634,759

Lease rental income

38.

8,500,968

4,314,866

8,091,957

3,841,922

6,235,034

3,094,294

5,773,056

2,712,596

Lease expenses

44.

(4,215,330)

(2,234,125)

(4,006,599)

(1,900,094)

(3,681,379)

(1,929,400)

(3,516,406)

(1,662,382)

Net lease rental income

4,285,638

2,080,741

4,085,358

1,941,828

2,553,655

1,164,894

2,256,650

1,050,214

Net outsourcing income

40.

689,211

340,420

891,706

442,223

689,211

340,420

891,706

442,223

Tracking income

41.

54,650

23,542

69,382

33,008

54,650

23,542

69,382

33,008

Tracking expenses

41.

(33,244)

(16,638)

(35,168)

(16,558)

(33,244)

(16,638)

(35,168)

(16,558)

Net tracking income

21,406

6,904

34,214

16,451

21,406

6,904

34,214

16,451

Interest income

42.

30,986

29,598

25,095

21,480

27,894

27,750

21,930

19,853

Other operating income

43.

362,840

305,118

320,021

276,240

991,007

948,303

299,005

267,248

Income from Joint Venture

382,432

210,541

323,357

159,830

382,432

210,541

323,357

159,830

Finance cost

39.

(2,694,800)

(1,328,216)

(2,313,443)

(1,165,435)

(2,553,599)

(1,264,977)

(2,101,992)

(1,082,671)

3,077,713

1,645,105

3,366,308

1,692,616

2,112,005

1,433,834

1,724,871

873,148

Impairment charge

37.

(2,902)

(1,738)

(20,261)

(10,722)

6,732

5,426

3,306

1,951

Depreciation expense

45.

(1,498,171)

(763,701)

(1,972,526)

(1,002,974)

(859,186)

(419,941)

(1,072,797)

(572,435)

Personnel expenses

46.

(636,780)

(322,214)

(672,291)

(323,760)

(550,770)

(277,268)

(588,097)

(282,974)

Other operating expenses

47.

(587,595)

(364,379)

(449,630)

(235,536)

(495,940)

(304,105)

(380,775)

(204,082)

Profit on continuing operations

352,266

193,074

251,600

119,624

212,841

437,946

(313,492)

(184,391)

before taxation

Income tax

23.1

(111,448)

(56,921)

(117,110)

(43,809)

(28,207)

(5,702)

(52,874)

(7,017)

Profit after tax

240,818

136,153

134,490

75,815

184,634

432,245

(366,367)

(191,409)

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent

170,685

81,216

107,242

63,763

184,634

432,245

(366,367)

(191,409)

Non-controlling interests

70,132

54,937

27,248

12,053

240,818

136,153

134,490

75,815

184,634

432,245

(366,367)

(191,409)

Appropriation of profit attributable

to owners of the parent:

Transfer to statutory reserve

51,206

24,365

32,173

19,129

55,390

129,673

-

Transfer to statutory credit reserve

Transfer to retained earnings

119,480

56,851

75,069

44,634

129,244

302,571

(366,367)

(191,409)

170,685

81,216

107,242

63,763

184,634

432,245

(366,367)

(191,409)

Basic earnings per share [kobo]

48.

22

10

14

8

24

55

(47)

(24)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

4

C & I LEASING PLC

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 2023

Group

Company

30 June 2023

30 June 2022

30 June 2023

30 June 2022

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit after tax

170,685

134,490

184,634

(366,367)

Adjustment for:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

18.

29,075

50,007

13,809

19,028

Depreciation of operating lease assets

17.

1,469,096

1,922,519

845,377

1,053,768

Amortisation of intangible assets

19.

5,869

7,565

6,262

7,514

Profit on disposal of operating/finance lease assets

(131,803)

(21,759)

(28,695)

(6,963)

Foreign currency translation difference

(225,239)

(425,746)

-

-

Finance cost

39.

2,694,800

2,313,443

2,553,599

2,101,992

Prior year adjustment

(44,954)

(504,070)

24,582

569,136

Exchange loss/Gain adjustment

67,649

4,270

58,560

-

Deferred tax income

(28,420)

Gain on revaluation of AFS assts

(6,732)

(1,134)

(6,732)

(1,134)

Tax expense

23.2

111,448

117,110

28,207

52,874

4,139,895

3,568,276

3,679,604

3,429,849

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Increase/(Decrease) in loans and receivables

(130,224)

(246,991)

(234,165)

(260,720)

Increase/(Decrease) in trade and other receivables

1,315,649

1,692,561

1,801,032

1,135,595

Decrease in finance lease receivables

(289,371)

(728,452)

336,359

(671,362)

Decrease in other assets

(311,411)

(227,920)

(259,295)

(210,932)

Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables

1,588,259

(64,578)

668,696

52,474

Increase/(decrease) in commercial papers

(240,308)

1,078,856

(240,308)

1,080,475

Decrease/(Increase) in Pension contribution

91,261

105,775

91,261

105,775

Increase/(decrease) in defered tax

(80,837)

(13,506)

-

-

Tax paid

23.2

(107,464)

(23,464)

-

(23,464)

Net cash from operating activities

5,975,447

5,140,558

5,843,183

4,637,691

Cash flows from investing activities

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

-

-

-

-

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

18.

(900,147)

-

(900,147)

-

Proceeds from sale of operating lease assets

-

-

-

-

Purchase of operating lease assets

17.

(1,112,833)

(2,907,624)

(1,112,833)

(2,907,624)

Acquisition of intangible assets

-

-

-

-

Proceed from investment in subsidiaries

-

-

-

Proceed from investment in joint ventures

55,068

852,373

55,068

852,373

Proceeds from sale of investment securities

-

-

-

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,957,911)

(2,055,251)

(1,957,911)

(2,055,251)

Cash flows from financing activities

Repayment of borrowings

-

(432,853)

-

Decrease/(increase) in borrowings

(142,236)

(1,775,265)

-

(1,089,878)

Finance cost

39.

(2,694,800)

(2,313,443)

(2,553,599)

(2,101,992)

Share of (profit)/loss to non-controlling interest

35.

270,958

170,759

-

-

Dividend paid

31.

-

-

-

-

Net cash from financing activities

(2,566,078)

(3,917,949)

(2,986,453)

(3,191,869)

Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,451,458

(832,642)

898,819

(609,429)

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January

(430,413)

402,229

(653,858)

(44,429)

Cash and cash equivalents at 31 June

36.

1,021,044

(430,413)

244,961

(653,858)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

5

