C&I LEASING PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 JUNE 2023

Group Company 30 JUNE 31 December 30 JUNE 31 December 2023 2022 2023 2022 Notes N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Assets Cash and balances with banks 10. 1,709,475 1,150,255 917,482 1,047,561 Loans and receivables 11. 1,031,203 769,176 1,026,603 763,743 Trade and other receivables 12. 15,799,157 17,114,806 16,186,377 16,967,131 Due from related companies 12.1 - - 3,401,384 4,421,662 Finance lease receivables 13. 2,436,359 2,146,988 1,652,486 1,988,845 Available for sale assets 14. 18,250 11,518 18,250 11,518 Investment in subsidiaries 15. - - 759,481 759,481 Investment in joint ventures 3,252,985 3,308,053 3,252,985 3,308,053 Other assets 16. 791,690 480,278 689,886 430,591 Operating lease assets 17. 37,178,977 32,123,479 16,779,064 16,511,609 Property, plant and equipment 18. 1,341,223 400,316 1,195,671 309,333 Intangible assets 19. 19,572 25,441 19,153 25,414 Deferred income tax assets 23.3 959,430 878,592 854,607 854,607 Total assets 64,538,320 58,408,902 46,753,429 47,399,549 Liabilities Balances due to banks 20. 688,431 1,625,622 672,521 1,618,276 Commercial notes 21. 13,314,120 13,554,429 13,314,120 13,554,429 Trade and other payables 22. 6,672,205 5,083,946 5,086,836 4,418,140 Current income tax liability 23.2 646,066 642,081 627,078 598,872 Borrowings 24. 20,092,515 20,234,751 18,909,768 19,342,621 Retirement benefit obligations 26. 113,672 22,412 113,672 22,412 Total liabilities 41,527,009 41,163,241 38,723,995 39,554,749 Equity Share capital 27. 390,823 390,823 390,823 390,823 Deposit for shares 28. 1,975,000 1,975,000 1,975,000 1,975,000 Share premium 3,361,609 3,361,609 3,361,609 3,361,609 Statutory reserve 29. 1,828,015 1,776,810 1,045,093 989,703 Statutory credit reserve 30. 351,372 351,372 380,152 380,152 Retained earnings 31. 4,473,180 4,355,006 866,411 738,473 Foreign currency translation reserve 32. 9,529,173 4,205,167 - - AFS fair value reserve 33. 10,345 9,039 10,345 9,039 Revaluation reserve 34. - - - - 21,919,519 16,424,827 8,029,434 7,844,800 Non-controlling interest 35. 1,091,793 820,834 - - Total equity 23,011,311 17,245,661 8,029,434 7,844,800 Total liabilities and equity 64,538,320 58,408,902 46,753,429 47,399,549

These consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 28th July, 2023 and signed on its behalf by :

Emeka Ndu Ugoji Lenin Ugoji Okechukwu Nnake Group Vice Chairman Managing Director Chief Financial Officer FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003955 FRC/2015/NIM/00000012363 FRC/2013/ICAN/00000005362

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.