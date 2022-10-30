C & I Leasing : AND I LEASING PL.- QUARTER 3 - FINANIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
C & I LEASING PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
C & I LEASING PLC
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
Contents
Consolidated statement of financial position
3
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
4
Consolidated statement of cash flows
5
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
6-7
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
8-57
C&I LEASING PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
Group
Company
30 September
31 December
30 September
31 December
2022
2021
2022
2021
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Assets
Cash and balances with banks
10.
605,519
1,133,584
534,452
877,097
Loans and receivables
11.
1,278,926
859,026
1,272,557
840,241
Trade and other receivables
12.
16,697,809
18,010,614
16,307,005
17,027,412
Due from related companies
-
-
3,885,390
4,195,953
Finance lease receivables
13.
2,473,331
1,847,130
2,288,239
1,728,266
Available for sale assets
14.
10,314
9,686
10,314
9,686
Investment in subsidiaries
15.
-
-
759,481
759,467
Investment in joint ventures
3,008,127
3,695,333
3,008,127
3,695,333
Other assets
16.
483,640
283,618
402,350
218,684
Operating lease assets
17.
30,112,647
30,106,654
16,222,823
15,201,254
Property, plant and equipment
18.
1,227,718
1,291,111
1,137,123
1,164,502
Intangible assets
19.
29,210
42,581
29,172
42,437
Deferred income tax assets
23.3
877,226
854,607
854,607
854,607
Total assets
56,804,468
58,133,943
46,711,641
46,614,938
Liabilities
Balances due to banks
20.
1,482,518
1,032,615
1,456,930
1,032,604
Commercial notes
21.
12,882,692
11,614,608
12,873,802
11,602,280
Trade and other payables
22.
5,412,035
5,659,299
4,568,043
4,573,669
Current income tax liability
23.2
429,740
609,239
389,413
496,977
Borrowings
24.
20,516,463
23,431,386
19,569,703
21,475,472
Retirement benefit obligations
26.
130,136
23,832
130,136
23,832
Deposit for shares
28.
1,975,000
1,975,000
1,975,000
1,975,000
Deferred income tax liability
-
13,506
-
-
Total liabilities
42,828,585
44,359,487
40,963,027
41,179,835
Equity
Share capital
27.
390,823
390,823
390,823
390,823
Share premium
3,361,609
3,361,609
3,361,609
3,361,609
Statutory reserve
29.
1,524,989
1,262,038
873,770
873,770
Statutory credit reserve
30.
351,372
643,413
380,152
638,779
Retained earnings
31.
3,301,055
2,879,061
19,063
(553,075)
Foreign currency translation reserve
32.
3,393,453
3,848,909
-
-
AFS fair value reserve
33.
6,706
6,706
6,706
6,706
Revaluation reserve
34.
716,490
716,490
716,490
716,490
13,046,498
13,109,050
5,748,614
5,435,103
Non-controlling interest
35.
929,385
665,406
-
-
Total equity
13,975,883
13,774,456
5,748,614
5,435,103
Total liabilities and equity
56,804,468
58,133,943
46,711,641
46,614,938
These consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 20th October, 2022 and signed on its behalf by :
Emeka Ndu
Ugoji Lenin Ugoji
Okechukwu Nnake
Group Vice Chairman
Managing Director
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003955
FRC/2015/NIM/00000012363
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000005362
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
C & I LEASING PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
Group
Company
9 Months to
3 Months to
9 Months to
3 Months to
9 Months to
3 Months to
9 Months to
3 Months to
Sept 2022
Sept 2022
Sept 2021
Sept 2021
Sept 2022
Sept 2022
Sept 2021
Sept 2021
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Gross earnings
14,927,139
5,205,621
13,942,059
4,676,101
11,496,576
4,118,139
9,808,695
3,281,776
Lease rental income
38.
12,098,779
4,006,822
11,833,009
4,042,437
8,729,134
2,956,078
7,832,043
2,698,841
Lease expenses
44.
(6,179,870)
(2,173,271)
(5,403,665)
(1,917,522)
(5,486,096)
(1,969,690)
(4,612,851)
(1,642,248)
Net lease rental income
5,918,909
1,833,551
6,429,344
2,124,915
3,243,039
986,389
3,219,192
1,056,593
Net outsourcing income
40.
1,218,161
326,455
886,950
289,841
1,218,161
326,455
886,950
289,841
Tracking income
41.
101,075
31,693
116,461
33,746
101,075
31,693
116,461
33,746
Tracking expenses
41.
(45,720)
(10,552)
(63,614)
(19,768)
(45,720)
(10,552)
(63,614)
(19,768)
Net tracking income
55,355
21,141
52,848
13,977
55,355
21,141
52,848
13,977
Interest income
42.
26,611
1,517
3,170
(13,011)
22,300
370
3,151
1,524
Other operating income
43.
986,726
666,705
661,332
176,141
930,119
631,114
528,953
110,876
Income from Joint Venture
495,786
172,429
441,137
146,948
495,786
172,429
441,137
146,948
Finance cost
39.
(3,532,381)
(1,218,938)
(3,398,873)
(1,194,299)
(3,237,894)
(1,135,903)
(2,750,146)
(998,903)
5,169,167
1,802,859
5,075,907
1,544,512
2,726,865
1,001,995
2,382,085
620,856
Impairment charge
37.
7,881
28,142
(43,855)
(28,037)
2,801
(506)
288
615
Depreciation expense
45.
(2,985,386)
(1,012,860)
(3,217,393)
(1,099,481)
(1,662,053)
(589,257)
(1,586,043)
(553,930)
Personnel expenses
46.
(999,831)
(327,540)
(843,373)
(278,908)
(883,125)
(295,027)
(745,271)
(244,812)
Other operating expenses
48.
(668,131)
(218,501)
(828,378)
(282,076)
(570,015)
(189,240)
(665,968)
(231,096)
Profit on continuing operations
523,700
272,100
142,908
(143,989)
(385,527)
(72,035)
(614,909)
(408,367)
before taxation
Income tax
23.1
(154,535)
(37,425)
(312,907)
(139,009)
(65,944)
(13,070)
(180,009)
(93,976)
Profit after tax
369,165
234,675
(169,999)
(282,999)
(451,471)
(85,105)
(794,918)
(502,344)
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the parent
313,863
194,568
(181,912)
(305,809)
(451,471)
(85,105)
(794,918)
(502,362)
Non-controlling interests
55,302
40,107
11,914
22,810
369,165
234,675
(169,999)
(282,999)
(451,471)
(85,105)
(794,918)
(502,362)
Appropriation of profit attributable
to owners of the parent:
Transfer to statutory reserve
229,600
193,812
(54,574)
(91,743)
-
-
Transfer to statutory credit reserve
Transfer to retained earnings
84,263
756
73,695
(214,066)
(451,471)
(85,105)
(794,918)
(502,362)
313,863
194,568
19,121
(305,809)
(451,471)
(85,105)
(794,918)
(502,362)
Basic earnings per share [kobo]
49.
40
25
(23)
(39)
(58)
(11)
(102)
(64)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
C & I LEASING PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 2022
Group
Company
30
September
30 September
30 September
30 September
2022
2021
2022
2021
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit after tax
369,165
(169,999)
(451,471)
(794,918)
Adjustment for:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
18.
71,466
1,042,283
27,379
34,093
Depreciation of operating lease assets
17.
2,913,920
2,175,110
1,634,674
1,553,077
Amortisation of intangible assets
19.
11,336
11,600
11,271
2,467
Profit on disposal of operating lease assets
(897,494)
(220,025)
(850,703)
-
Foreign currency translation difference
(452,183)
888,835
-
Finance cost
39.
3,532,381
3,398,873
3,237,894
2,750,146
Prior year adjustment
(148,938)
(448,220)
732,216
303,760
Exchange loss/Gain adjustment
15,033
(147,492)
18,418
(147,492)
Gain on revaluation of AFS assts
(628)
(288)
(628)
(288)
Tax expense
23.2
154,535
312,907
65,944
180,009
5,568,594
6,843,586
4,424,994
3,880,854
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Increase/(Decrease) in loans and receivables
(419,900)
(270,364)
(432,316)
(265,116)
Increase/(Decrease) in trade and other receivables
1,312,805
(832,118)
1,030,970
(1,214,830)
Decrease in finance lease receivables
(626,202)
236,495
(559,974)
257,866
Decrease in other assets
(200,022)
(728,255)
(183,666)
28,178
Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables
(247,265)
352,146
(5,625)
12,108
Increase/(decrease) in commercial papers
1,268,084
(5,298,778)
1,271,521
(5,300,446)
Decrease/(Increase) in Pension contribution
106,304
26,564
106,304
26,564
Deferred tax paid
(36,124)
(75,273)
-
(1,407)
Tax paid
23.2
(23,964)
(325,623)
(23,964)
(325,623)
Net cash from operating activities
6,702,310
(71,621)
5,628,244
(2,901,852)
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
-
70,409
-
25,136
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
18.
-
(12,010)
-
(4,544)
Proceeds from sale of operating lease assets
923,744
-
1,007,592
143,489
Purchase of operating lease assets
17.
(2,789,204)
(2,172,129)
(2,738,311)
(937,907)
Acquisition of intangible assets
-
(48,420)
-
(45,085)
Proceed from investment in subsidiaries
385,381
-
-
Additional investment in joint ventures
687,206
(857,395)
687,206
(857,395)
Proceeds from sale of investment securities
-
2,210
-
2,210
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,178,255)
(2,631,955)
(1,043,513)
(1,674,096)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of borrowings
-
-
-
-
Increase/(decrease) in borrowings
(2,914,923)
5,953,344
(1,905,769)
7,334,566
Finance cost
39.
(3,532,381)
(3,398,873)
(3,237,894)
(2,750,146)
Share of (profit)/loss to non-controlling interest
35.
263,980
-
-
-
Dividend paid
31.
-
(539,082)
-
(539,082)
Net cash from financing activities
(6,183,325)
2,015,388
(5,143,663)
4,045,338
Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(659,269)
(688,187)
(558,933)
(530,610)
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
(217,731)
470,456
(363,545)
167,065
Cash and cash equivalents at 30 September
36.
(877,000)
(217,731)
(922,478)
(363,545)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
C & I Leasing plc published this content on 30 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2022 20:38:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about C & I LEASING PLC
Sales 2021
17 324 M
39,6 M
39,6 M
Net income 2021
-24,4 M
-0,06 M
-0,06 M
Net Debt 2021
32 739 M
74,7 M
74,7 M
P/E ratio 2021
-134x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
2 501 M
5,71 M
5,71 M
EV / Sales 2020
2,06x
EV / Sales 2021
2,08x
Nbr of Employees
333
Free-Float
5,12%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.