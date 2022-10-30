C & I Leasing : AND I LEASING PL.- QUARTER 3 - FINANIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

C&I LEASING PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Group Company 30 September 31 December 30 September 31 December 2022 2021 2022 2021 Notes N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Assets Cash and balances with banks 10. 605,519 1,133,584 534,452 877,097 Loans and receivables 11. 1,278,926 859,026 1,272,557 840,241 Trade and other receivables 12. 16,697,809 18,010,614 16,307,005 17,027,412 Due from related companies - - 3,885,390 4,195,953 Finance lease receivables 13. 2,473,331 1,847,130 2,288,239 1,728,266 Available for sale assets 14. 10,314 9,686 10,314 9,686 Investment in subsidiaries 15. - - 759,481 759,467 Investment in joint ventures 3,008,127 3,695,333 3,008,127 3,695,333 Other assets 16. 483,640 283,618 402,350 218,684 Operating lease assets 17. 30,112,647 30,106,654 16,222,823 15,201,254 Property, plant and equipment 18. 1,227,718 1,291,111 1,137,123 1,164,502 Intangible assets 19. 29,210 42,581 29,172 42,437 Deferred income tax assets 23.3 877,226 854,607 854,607 854,607 Total assets 56,804,468 58,133,943 46,711,641 46,614,938 Liabilities Balances due to banks 20. 1,482,518 1,032,615 1,456,930 1,032,604 Commercial notes 21. 12,882,692 11,614,608 12,873,802 11,602,280 Trade and other payables 22. 5,412,035 5,659,299 4,568,043 4,573,669 Current income tax liability 23.2 429,740 609,239 389,413 496,977 Borrowings 24. 20,516,463 23,431,386 19,569,703 21,475,472 Retirement benefit obligations 26. 130,136 23,832 130,136 23,832 Deposit for shares 28. 1,975,000 1,975,000 1,975,000 1,975,000 Deferred income tax liability - 13,506 - - Total liabilities 42,828,585 44,359,487 40,963,027 41,179,835 Equity Share capital 27. 390,823 390,823 390,823 390,823 Share premium 3,361,609 3,361,609 3,361,609 3,361,609 Statutory reserve 29. 1,524,989 1,262,038 873,770 873,770 Statutory credit reserve 30. 351,372 643,413 380,152 638,779 Retained earnings 31. 3,301,055 2,879,061 19,063 (553,075) Foreign currency translation reserve 32. 3,393,453 3,848,909 - - AFS fair value reserve 33. 6,706 6,706 6,706 6,706 Revaluation reserve 34. 716,490 716,490 716,490 716,490 13,046,498 13,109,050 5,748,614 5,435,103 Non-controlling interest 35. 929,385 665,406 - - Total equity 13,975,883 13,774,456 5,748,614 5,435,103 Total liabilities and equity 56,804,468 58,133,943 46,711,641 46,614,938

These consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 20th October, 2022 and signed on its behalf by :

Emeka Ndu Ugoji Lenin Ugoji Okechukwu Nnake Group Vice Chairman Managing Director Chief Financial Officer FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003955 FRC/2015/NIM/00000012363 FRC/2013/ICAN/00000005362

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.