  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  C & I Leasing Plc
  News
  Summary
    CILEASING   NGCILEASING2

C & I LEASING PLC

(CILEASING)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
3.200 NGN    0.00%
C & I Leasing : And i leasing pl.- quarter 3 - finanial statement for 2022
PU
C & I Leasing : And i leasing pl. earnings foreast
PU
C & I Leasing Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
C & I Leasing : AND I LEASING PL.- QUARTER 3 - FINANIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

10/30/2022 | 04:39pm EDT
C & I LEASING PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

C & I LEASING PLC

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Contents

Consolidated statement of financial position

3

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

4

Consolidated statement of cash flows

5

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

6-7

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

8-57

C&I LEASING PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Group

Company

30 September

31 December

30 September

31 December

2022

2021

2022

2021

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Assets

Cash and balances with banks

10.

605,519

1,133,584

534,452

877,097

Loans and receivables

11.

1,278,926

859,026

1,272,557

840,241

Trade and other receivables

12.

16,697,809

18,010,614

16,307,005

17,027,412

Due from related companies

-

-

3,885,390

4,195,953

Finance lease receivables

13.

2,473,331

1,847,130

2,288,239

1,728,266

Available for sale assets

14.

10,314

9,686

10,314

9,686

Investment in subsidiaries

15.

-

-

759,481

759,467

Investment in joint ventures

3,008,127

3,695,333

3,008,127

3,695,333

Other assets

16.

483,640

283,618

402,350

218,684

Operating lease assets

17.

30,112,647

30,106,654

16,222,823

15,201,254

Property, plant and equipment

18.

1,227,718

1,291,111

1,137,123

1,164,502

Intangible assets

19.

29,210

42,581

29,172

42,437

Deferred income tax assets

23.3

877,226

854,607

854,607

854,607

Total assets

56,804,468

58,133,943

46,711,641

46,614,938

Liabilities

Balances due to banks

20.

1,482,518

1,032,615

1,456,930

1,032,604

Commercial notes

21.

12,882,692

11,614,608

12,873,802

11,602,280

Trade and other payables

22.

5,412,035

5,659,299

4,568,043

4,573,669

Current income tax liability

23.2

429,740

609,239

389,413

496,977

Borrowings

24.

20,516,463

23,431,386

19,569,703

21,475,472

Retirement benefit obligations

26.

130,136

23,832

130,136

23,832

Deposit for shares

28.

1,975,000

1,975,000

1,975,000

1,975,000

Deferred income tax liability

-

13,506

-

-

Total liabilities

42,828,585

44,359,487

40,963,027

41,179,835

Equity

Share capital

27.

390,823

390,823

390,823

390,823

Share premium

3,361,609

3,361,609

3,361,609

3,361,609

Statutory reserve

29.

1,524,989

1,262,038

873,770

873,770

Statutory credit reserve

30.

351,372

643,413

380,152

638,779

Retained earnings

31.

3,301,055

2,879,061

19,063

(553,075)

Foreign currency translation reserve

32.

3,393,453

3,848,909

-

-

AFS fair value reserve

33.

6,706

6,706

6,706

6,706

Revaluation reserve

34.

716,490

716,490

716,490

716,490

13,046,498

13,109,050

5,748,614

5,435,103

Non-controlling interest

35.

929,385

665,406

-

-

Total equity

13,975,883

13,774,456

5,748,614

5,435,103

Total liabilities and equity

56,804,468

58,133,943

46,711,641

46,614,938

These consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 20th October, 2022 and signed on its behalf by :

Emeka Ndu

Ugoji Lenin Ugoji

Okechukwu Nnake

Group Vice Chairman

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003955

FRC/2015/NIM/00000012363

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000005362

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

C & I LEASING PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Group

Company

9 Months to

3 Months to

9 Months to

3 Months to

9 Months to

3 Months to

9 Months to

3 Months to

Sept 2022

Sept 2022

Sept 2021

Sept 2021

Sept 2022

Sept 2022

Sept 2021

Sept 2021

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Gross earnings

14,927,139

5,205,621

13,942,059

4,676,101

11,496,576

4,118,139

9,808,695

3,281,776

Lease rental income

38.

12,098,779

4,006,822

11,833,009

4,042,437

8,729,134

2,956,078

7,832,043

2,698,841

Lease expenses

44.

(6,179,870)

(2,173,271)

(5,403,665)

(1,917,522)

(5,486,096)

(1,969,690)

(4,612,851)

(1,642,248)

Net lease rental income

5,918,909

1,833,551

6,429,344

2,124,915

3,243,039

986,389

3,219,192

1,056,593

Net outsourcing income

40.

1,218,161

326,455

886,950

289,841

1,218,161

326,455

886,950

289,841

Tracking income

41.

101,075

31,693

116,461

33,746

101,075

31,693

116,461

33,746

Tracking expenses

41.

(45,720)

(10,552)

(63,614)

(19,768)

(45,720)

(10,552)

(63,614)

(19,768)

Net tracking income

55,355

21,141

52,848

13,977

55,355

21,141

52,848

13,977

Interest income

42.

26,611

1,517

3,170

(13,011)

22,300

370

3,151

1,524

Other operating income

43.

986,726

666,705

661,332

176,141

930,119

631,114

528,953

110,876

Income from Joint Venture

495,786

172,429

441,137

146,948

495,786

172,429

441,137

146,948

Finance cost

39.

(3,532,381)

(1,218,938)

(3,398,873)

(1,194,299)

(3,237,894)

(1,135,903)

(2,750,146)

(998,903)

5,169,167

1,802,859

5,075,907

1,544,512

2,726,865

1,001,995

2,382,085

620,856

Impairment charge

37.

7,881

28,142

(43,855)

(28,037)

2,801

(506)

288

615

Depreciation expense

45.

(2,985,386)

(1,012,860)

(3,217,393)

(1,099,481)

(1,662,053)

(589,257)

(1,586,043)

(553,930)

Personnel expenses

46.

(999,831)

(327,540)

(843,373)

(278,908)

(883,125)

(295,027)

(745,271)

(244,812)

Other operating expenses

48.

(668,131)

(218,501)

(828,378)

(282,076)

(570,015)

(189,240)

(665,968)

(231,096)

Profit on continuing operations

523,700

272,100

142,908

(143,989)

(385,527)

(72,035)

(614,909)

(408,367)

before taxation

Income tax

23.1

(154,535)

(37,425)

(312,907)

(139,009)

(65,944)

(13,070)

(180,009)

(93,976)

Profit after tax

369,165

234,675

(169,999)

(282,999)

(451,471)

(85,105)

(794,918)

(502,344)

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent

313,863

194,568

(181,912)

(305,809)

(451,471)

(85,105)

(794,918)

(502,362)

Non-controlling interests

55,302

40,107

11,914

22,810

369,165

234,675

(169,999)

(282,999)

(451,471)

(85,105)

(794,918)

(502,362)

Appropriation of profit attributable

to owners of the parent:

Transfer to statutory reserve

229,600

193,812

(54,574)

(91,743)

-

-

Transfer to statutory credit reserve

Transfer to retained earnings

84,263

756

73,695

(214,066)

(451,471)

(85,105)

(794,918)

(502,362)

313,863

194,568

19,121

(305,809)

(451,471)

(85,105)

(794,918)

(502,362)

Basic earnings per share [kobo]

49.

40

25

(23)

(39)

(58)

(11)

(102)

(64)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

4

C & I LEASING PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 2022

Group

Company

30

September

30 September

30 September

30 September

2022

2021

2022

2021

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit after tax

369,165

(169,999)

(451,471)

(794,918)

Adjustment for:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

18.

71,466

1,042,283

27,379

34,093

Depreciation of operating lease assets

17.

2,913,920

2,175,110

1,634,674

1,553,077

Amortisation of intangible assets

19.

11,336

11,600

11,271

2,467

Profit on disposal of operating lease assets

(897,494)

(220,025)

(850,703)

-

Foreign currency translation difference

(452,183)

888,835

-

Finance cost

39.

3,532,381

3,398,873

3,237,894

2,750,146

Prior year adjustment

(148,938)

(448,220)

732,216

303,760

Exchange loss/Gain adjustment

15,033

(147,492)

18,418

(147,492)

Gain on revaluation of AFS assts

(628)

(288)

(628)

(288)

Tax expense

23.2

154,535

312,907

65,944

180,009

5,568,594

6,843,586

4,424,994

3,880,854

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Increase/(Decrease) in loans and receivables

(419,900)

(270,364)

(432,316)

(265,116)

Increase/(Decrease) in trade and other receivables

1,312,805

(832,118)

1,030,970

(1,214,830)

Decrease in finance lease receivables

(626,202)

236,495

(559,974)

257,866

Decrease in other assets

(200,022)

(728,255)

(183,666)

28,178

Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables

(247,265)

352,146

(5,625)

12,108

Increase/(decrease) in commercial papers

1,268,084

(5,298,778)

1,271,521

(5,300,446)

Decrease/(Increase) in Pension contribution

106,304

26,564

106,304

26,564

Deferred tax paid

(36,124)

(75,273)

-

(1,407)

Tax paid

23.2

(23,964)

(325,623)

(23,964)

(325,623)

Net cash from operating activities

6,702,310

(71,621)

5,628,244

(2,901,852)

Cash flows from investing activities

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

-

70,409

-

25,136

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

18.

-

(12,010)

-

(4,544)

Proceeds from sale of operating lease assets

923,744

-

1,007,592

143,489

Purchase of operating lease assets

17.

(2,789,204)

(2,172,129)

(2,738,311)

(937,907)

Acquisition of intangible assets

-

(48,420)

-

(45,085)

Proceed from investment in subsidiaries

385,381

-

-

Additional investment in joint ventures

687,206

(857,395)

687,206

(857,395)

Proceeds from sale of investment securities

-

2,210

-

2,210

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,178,255)

(2,631,955)

(1,043,513)

(1,674,096)

Cash flows from financing activities

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

-

-

Increase/(decrease) in borrowings

(2,914,923)

5,953,344

(1,905,769)

7,334,566

Finance cost

39.

(3,532,381)

(3,398,873)

(3,237,894)

(2,750,146)

Share of (profit)/loss to non-controlling interest

35.

263,980

-

-

-

Dividend paid

31.

-

(539,082)

-

(539,082)

Net cash from financing activities

(6,183,325)

2,015,388

(5,143,663)

4,045,338

Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(659,269)

(688,187)

(558,933)

(530,610)

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January

(217,731)

470,456

(363,545)

167,065

Cash and cash equivalents at 30 September

36.

(877,000)

(217,731)

(922,478)

(363,545)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

5

Disclaimer

C & I Leasing plc published this content on 30 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2022 20:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
