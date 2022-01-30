Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  C & I Leasing Plc
  News
  Summary
    CILEASING   NGCILEASING2

C & I LEASING PLC

(CILEASING)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

C & I Leasing : AND I LEASING PL.- QUARTER 4 - FINANIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

01/30/2022 | 12:01pm EST
C & I LEASING PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

C & I LEASING PLC

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Contents

Consolidated statement of financial position

3

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

4

Consolidated statement of cash flows

5

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

6-7

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

8-58

C&I LEASING PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

Group

Company

31 December

31 December

31 December 2021

2020

31 December 2021

2020

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Assets

Cash and balances with banks

10.

1,133,584

1,453,910

877,097

1,161,021

Loans and receivables

11.

859,026

543,874

840,241

526,898

Trade and other receivables

12.

18,010,614

13,308,926

17,027,412

11,682,825

Due from related companies

-

-

4,195,953

5,207,439

Finance lease receivables

13.

1,847,130

2,313,173

1,728,266

2,221,289

Available for sale assets

14.

9,686

7,335

9,686

7,335

Investment in subsidiaries

15.

-

-

759,467

759,467

Investment in joint ventures

3,695,333

2,952,373

3,695,333

2,952,373

Other assets

16.

283,618

647,720

218,684

561,537

Operating lease assets

17.

30,106,654

32,521,421

15,201,254

17,439,055

Property, plant and equipment

18.

1,291,111

1,423,705

1,164,502

1,204,576

Intangible assets

19.

42,581

11,533

42,437

-

Deferred income tax assets

23.3

854,607

853,201

854,607

853,201

Total assets

58,133,943

56,037,169

46,614,938

44,577,015

Liabilities

Balances due to banks

20.

1,032,615

966,759

1,032,604

924,912

Commercial notes

21.

11,614,608

15,449,175

11,602,280

15,438,232

Trade and other payables

22.

5,659,299

4,702,770

4,573,669

3,489,194

Current income tax liability

23.2

609,239

93,276

496,977

169,112

Borrowings

24.

23,431,386

19,379,465

21,475,472

15,761,935

Retirement benefit obligations

26.

23,832

43,401

23,832

43,401

Deposit for shares

28.

1,975,000

1,975,000

1,975,000

1,975,000

Deferred income tax liability

13,506

87,578

-

-

Total liabilities

44,359,487

42,697,424

41,179,835

37,801,786

Equity

Share capital

27.

390,823

390,823

390,823

390,823

Share premium

3,361,609

3,361,609

3,361,609

3,361,609

Statutory reserve

29.

1,262,038

1,342,874

873,770

867,817

Statutory credit reserve

30.

643,413

258,643

638,779

258,643

Retained earnings

31.

2,879,061

3,320,154

(553,075)

1,175,350

Foreign currency translation reserve

32.

3,848,909

3,692,655

-

-

AFS fair value reserve

33.

6,706

4,497

6,706

4,497

Revaluation reserve

34.

716,490

716,490

716,490

716,490

13,109,050

13,087,746

5,435,103

6,775,229

Non-controlling interest

35.

665,406

251,999

-

-

Total equity

13,774,456

13,339,745

5,435,103

6,775,229

Total liabilities and equity

58,133,943

56,037,169

46,614,938

44,577,015

These consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 28 January 2022 and signed on its behalf by :

Emeka Ndu

Ugoji Lenin Ugoji

Alexander Mbakogu

Group Vice Chairman

Managing Director

Deputy Managing Direct/COO

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003955

FRC/2015/NIM/00000012363

FRC/2015/ICAN/00000011740

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

C & I LEASING PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Group

Company

12 Months to Dec

12 Months to Dec

12 Months to 12 Months to Dec

2021

2020

Dec 2021

2020

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Gross earnings

19,882,846

21,274,588

14,339,912

14,438,677

Lease rental income

38.

16,221,939

17,838,587

10,854,380

10,993,130

Lease expenses

44.

(7,967,319)

(8,205,082)

(6,922,180)

(5,999,256)

Net lease rental income

8,254,621

9,633,505

3,932,200

4,993,874

Net outsourcing income

40.

1,272,719

1,602,430

1,272,719

1,602,430

Tracking income

41.

153,639

178,123

153,639

178,123

Tracking expenses

41.

(83,202)

(53,350)

(83,202)

(53,350)

Net tracking income

70,438

124,773

70,438

124,773

Interest income

42.

35,977

17,892

3,255

17,593

Other operating income

43.

1,606,950

1,104,762

1,464,298

1,114,607

Income from Joint Venture

591,620

532,794

591,620

532,794

Finance cost

39.

(4,616,663)

(5,437,715)

(3,746,885)

(4,082,245)

7,215,663

7,578,441

3,587,645

4,303,826

Impairment charge

37.

(65,816)

3,448

(2,277)

53,304

Depreciation expense

45.

(4,290,909)

(4,017,732)

(2,127,724)

(1,711,401)

Personnel expenses

46.

(1,288,624)

(1,372,956)

(1,146,051)

(1,214,765)

Other operating expenses

48.

(1,085,453)

(1,716,140)

(875,472)

(1,283,612)

Profit on continuing operations before

484,861

475,061

(563,879)

147,352

taxation

Income tax

23.1

(588,073)

(119,071)

(394,820)

(77,176)

Profit after tax

(103,212)

355,990

(958,699)

70,177

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(141,232)

360,285

(958,699)

70,177

Non-controlling interests

38,020

(4,295)

(103,212)

355,990

(958,699)

70,177

Appropriation of profit attributable to

owners of the parent:

Transfer to statutory reserve

-

108,085

-

21,053

Transfer to statutory credit reserve

Transfer to retained earnings

(141,232)

252,199

(958,699)

49,124

(141,232)

360,285

(958,699)

70,177

Basic earnings per share [kobo]

49.

(18)

46

(123)

9

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

4

C & I LEASING PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 2021

Group

Company

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit after tax

(103,212)

355,990

(958,699)

70,177

Adjustment for:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

18.

43,684

98,686

44,717

42,899

Depreciation of operating lease assets

17.

4,247,225

3,831,395

2,083,007

1,665,445

Amortisation of intangible assets

19.

14,372

11,497

2,648

3,758

Profit on disposal of operating lease assets

(1,182,173)

(384,323)

(1,058,433)

(206,206)

Foreign currency translation difference

156,254

(1,248,460)

-

Loss on sale of investment securities

-

14,020

-

14,020

Finance cost

39.

4,616,663

5,437,715

3,746,885

4,082,245

Prior year adjustment

453,742

-

329,309

-

Exchange loss/Gain adjustment

(117,188)

(889,018)

(117,188)

190,961

Gain on revaluation of AFS assts

(141)

(665)

(141)

(665)

Tax expense

23.2

588,073

119,071

394,820

77,176

8,717,298

7,345,907

4,466,925

5,939,809

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Increase/(Decrease) in loans and receivables

(315,152)

31,419

(313,342)

35,454

Increase/(Decrease) in trade and other receivables

(2,265,251)

2,494,124

(2,161,904)

9,724,897

Decrease in finance lease receivables

466,043

751,660

493,023

772,346

Decrease in other assets

364,102

538,347

342,853

539,129

Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables

956,529

(2,385,877)

1,084,474

(2,013,478)

Increase/(decrease) in commercial papers

(3,834,567)

1,753,644

(3,835,952)

1,772,096

Decrease/(Increase) in Pension contribution

(19,569)

32,628

(19,569)

32,628

Deferred tax paid

(75,479)

(21,551)

(1,407)

-

Tax paid

23.2

(140,456)

(63,020)

(140,456)

(3,500)

Net cash from operating activities

3,853,499

10,477,281

(85,354)

16,799,382

Cash flows from investing activities

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

-

158,045

-

158,045

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

18.

(4,644)

(19,510)

(4,644)

(18,395)

Proceeds from sale of operating lease assets

388,980

45,761

265,240

45,761

Purchase of operating lease assets

17.

(3,143,014)

(4,460,538)

(1,206,383)

(13,735,993)

Transfer of operating lease assets from EPIC

17

-

-

-

-

Acquisition of intangible assets

19.

(47,625)

(9,950)

(45,085)

-

Additional investment in subsidiaries

-

-

-

(500)

Additional investment in joint ventures

(742,960)

(1,050,648)

(742,960)

(1,050,648)

Proceeds from sale of investment securities

-

4,698

-

4,698

Net cash used in investing activities

(3,549,263)

(5,332,141)

(1,733,832)

(14,597,031)

Cash flows from financing activities

Repayment of borrowings

-

(2,004,377)

-

-

Proceed from borrowings

4,051,921

-

5,713,538

817,764

Finance cost

39.

(4,616,663)

(5,437,715)

(3,746,885)

(4,082,245)

Repayment of convertible loan (deposit for shares)

28.

-

-

-

-

Share of (profit)/loss to non-controlling interest

35.

413,407

(4,295)

-

-

Proceed from right issue

-

2,264,401

-

2,264,401

Dividend paid

31.

(539,082)

(156,329)

(539,082)

(156,329)

Net cash from financing activities

(690,417)

(5,338,315)

1,427,571

(1,156,409)

Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(386,181)

(193,175)

(391,615)

1,045,941

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January

487,151

680,325

236,108

(809,833)

Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December

36.

100,969

487,151

(155,507)

236,108

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

C & I Leasing plc published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 17:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
