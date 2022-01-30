C & I Leasing : AND I LEASING PL.- QUARTER 4 - FINANIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021
C&I LEASING PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021
Group
Company
31 December
31 December
31 December 2021
2020
31 December 2021
2020
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Assets
Cash and balances with banks
10.
1,133,584
1,453,910
877,097
1,161,021
Loans and receivables
11.
859,026
543,874
840,241
526,898
Trade and other receivables
12.
18,010,614
13,308,926
17,027,412
11,682,825
Due from related companies
-
-
4,195,953
5,207,439
Finance lease receivables
13.
1,847,130
2,313,173
1,728,266
2,221,289
Available for sale assets
14.
9,686
7,335
9,686
7,335
Investment in subsidiaries
15.
-
-
759,467
759,467
Investment in joint ventures
3,695,333
2,952,373
3,695,333
2,952,373
Other assets
16.
283,618
647,720
218,684
561,537
Operating lease assets
17.
30,106,654
32,521,421
15,201,254
17,439,055
Property, plant and equipment
18.
1,291,111
1,423,705
1,164,502
1,204,576
Intangible assets
19.
42,581
11,533
42,437
-
Deferred income tax assets
23.3
854,607
853,201
854,607
853,201
Total assets
58,133,943
56,037,169
46,614,938
44,577,015
Liabilities
Balances due to banks
20.
1,032,615
966,759
1,032,604
924,912
Commercial notes
21.
11,614,608
15,449,175
11,602,280
15,438,232
Trade and other payables
22.
5,659,299
4,702,770
4,573,669
3,489,194
Current income tax liability
23.2
609,239
93,276
496,977
169,112
Borrowings
24.
23,431,386
19,379,465
21,475,472
15,761,935
Retirement benefit obligations
26.
23,832
43,401
23,832
43,401
Deposit for shares
28.
1,975,000
1,975,000
1,975,000
1,975,000
Deferred income tax liability
13,506
87,578
-
-
Total liabilities
44,359,487
42,697,424
41,179,835
37,801,786
Equity
Share capital
27.
390,823
390,823
390,823
390,823
Share premium
3,361,609
3,361,609
3,361,609
3,361,609
Statutory reserve
29.
1,262,038
1,342,874
873,770
867,817
Statutory credit reserve
30.
643,413
258,643
638,779
258,643
Retained earnings
31.
2,879,061
3,320,154
(553,075)
1,175,350
Foreign currency translation reserve
32.
3,848,909
3,692,655
-
-
AFS fair value reserve
33.
6,706
4,497
6,706
4,497
Revaluation reserve
34.
716,490
716,490
716,490
716,490
13,109,050
13,087,746
5,435,103
6,775,229
Non-controlling interest
35.
665,406
251,999
-
-
Total equity
13,774,456
13,339,745
5,435,103
6,775,229
Total liabilities and equity
58,133,943
56,037,169
46,614,938
44,577,015
These consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 28 January 2022 and signed on its behalf by :
Emeka Ndu
Ugoji Lenin Ugoji
Alexander Mbakogu
Group Vice Chairman
Managing Director
Deputy Managing Direct /COO
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003955
FRC/2015/NIM/00000012363
FRC/2015/ICAN/00000011740
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
C & I LEASING PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
Group
Company
12 Months to Dec
12 Months to Dec
12 Months to 12 Months to Dec
2021
2020
Dec 2021
2020
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Gross earnings
19,882,846
21,274,588
14,339,912
14,438,677
Lease rental income
38.
16,221,939
17,838,587
10,854,380
10,993,130
Lease expenses
44.
(7,967,319)
(8,205,082)
(6,922,180)
(5,999,256)
Net lease rental income
8,254,621
9,633,505
3,932,200
4,993,874
Net outsourcing income
40.
1,272,719
1,602,430
1,272,719
1,602,430
Tracking income
41.
153,639
178,123
153,639
178,123
Tracking expenses
41.
(83,202)
(53,350)
(83,202)
(53,350)
Net tracking income
70,438
124,773
70,438
124,773
Interest income
42.
35,977
17,892
3,255
17,593
Other operating income
43.
1,606,950
1,104,762
1,464,298
1,114,607
Income from Joint Venture
591,620
532,794
591,620
532,794
Finance cost
39.
(4,616,663)
(5,437,715)
(3,746,885)
(4,082,245)
7,215,663
7,578,441
3,587,645
4,303,826
Impairment charge
37.
(65,816)
3,448
(2,277)
53,304
Depreciation expense
45.
(4,290,909)
(4,017,732)
(2,127,724)
(1,711,401)
Personnel expenses
46.
(1,288,624)
(1,372,956)
(1,146,051)
(1,214,765)
Other operating expenses
48.
(1,085,453)
(1,716,140)
(875,472)
(1,283,612)
Profit on continuing operations before
484,861
475,061
(563,879)
147,352
taxation
Income tax
23.1
(588,073)
(119,071)
(394,820)
(77,176)
Profit after tax
(103,212)
355,990
(958,699)
70,177
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the parent
(141,232)
360,285
(958,699)
70,177
Non-controlling interests
38,020
(4,295)
(103,212)
355,990
(958,699)
70,177
Appropriation of profit attributable to
owners of the parent:
Transfer to statutory reserve
-
108,085
-
21,053
Transfer to statutory credit reserve
Transfer to retained earnings
(141,232)
252,199
(958,699)
49,124
(141,232)
360,285
(958,699)
70,177
Basic earnings per share [kobo]
49.
(18)
46
(123)
9
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
C & I LEASING PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 2021
Group
Company
31 Dec 2021
31 Dec 2020
31 Dec 2021
31 Dec 2020
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit after tax
(103,212)
355,990
(958,699)
70,177
Adjustment for:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
18.
43,684
98,686
44,717
42,899
Depreciation of operating lease assets
17.
4,247,225
3,831,395
2,083,007
1,665,445
Amortisation of intangible assets
19.
14,372
11,497
2,648
3,758
Profit on disposal of operating lease assets
(1,182,173)
(384,323)
(1,058,433)
(206,206)
Foreign currency translation difference
156,254
(1,248,460)
-
Loss on sale of investment securities
-
14,020
-
14,020
Finance cost
39.
4,616,663
5,437,715
3,746,885
4,082,245
Prior year adjustment
453,742
-
329,309
-
Exchange loss/Gain adjustment
(117,188)
(889,018)
(117,188)
190,961
Gain on revaluation of AFS assts
(141)
(665)
(141)
(665)
Tax expense
23.2
588,073
119,071
394,820
77,176
8,717,298
7,345,907
4,466,925
5,939,809
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Increase/(Decrease) in loans and receivables
(315,152)
31,419
(313,342)
35,454
Increase/(Decrease) in trade and other receivables
(2,265,251)
2,494,124
(2,161,904)
9,724,897
Decrease in finance lease receivables
466,043
751,660
493,023
772,346
Decrease in other assets
364,102
538,347
342,853
539,129
Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables
956,529
(2,385,877)
1,084,474
(2,013,478)
Increase/(decrease) in commercial papers
(3,834,567)
1,753,644
(3,835,952)
1,772,096
Decrease/(Increase) in Pension contribution
(19,569)
32,628
(19,569)
32,628
Deferred tax paid
(75,479)
(21,551)
(1,407)
-
Tax paid
23.2
(140,456)
(63,020)
(140,456)
(3,500)
Net cash from operating activities
3,853,499
10,477,281
(85,354)
16,799,382
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
-
158,045
-
158,045
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
18.
(4,644)
(19,510)
(4,644)
(18,395)
Proceeds from sale of operating lease assets
388,980
45,761
265,240
45,761
Purchase of operating lease assets
17.
(3,143,014)
(4,460,538)
(1,206,383)
(13,735,993)
Transfer of operating lease assets from EPIC
17
-
-
-
-
Acquisition of intangible assets
19.
(47,625)
(9,950)
(45,085)
-
Additional investment in subsidiaries
-
-
-
(500)
Additional investment in joint ventures
(742,960)
(1,050,648)
(742,960)
(1,050,648)
Proceeds from sale of investment securities
-
4,698
-
4,698
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,549,263)
(5,332,141)
(1,733,832)
(14,597,031)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of borrowings
-
(2,004,377)
-
-
Proceed from borrowings
4,051,921
-
5,713,538
817,764
Finance cost
39.
(4,616,663)
(5,437,715)
(3,746,885)
(4,082,245)
Repayment of convertible loan (deposit for shares)
28.
-
-
-
-
Share of (profit)/loss to non-controlling interest
35.
413,407
(4,295)
-
-
Proceed from right issue
-
2,264,401
-
2,264,401
Dividend paid
31.
(539,082)
(156,329)
(539,082)
(156,329)
Net cash from financing activities
(690,417)
(5,338,315)
1,427,571
(1,156,409)
Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(386,181)
(193,175)
(391,615)
1,045,941
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
487,151
680,325
236,108
(809,833)
Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December
36.
100,969
487,151
(155,507)
236,108
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
