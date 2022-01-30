C & I Leasing : AND I LEASING PL.- QUARTER 4 - FINANIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

C&I LEASING PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

Group Company 31 December 31 December 31 December 2021 2020 31 December 2021 2020 Notes N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Assets Cash and balances with banks 10. 1,133,584 1,453,910 877,097 1,161,021 Loans and receivables 11. 859,026 543,874 840,241 526,898 Trade and other receivables 12. 18,010,614 13,308,926 17,027,412 11,682,825 Due from related companies - - 4,195,953 5,207,439 Finance lease receivables 13. 1,847,130 2,313,173 1,728,266 2,221,289 Available for sale assets 14. 9,686 7,335 9,686 7,335 Investment in subsidiaries 15. - - 759,467 759,467 Investment in joint ventures 3,695,333 2,952,373 3,695,333 2,952,373 Other assets 16. 283,618 647,720 218,684 561,537 Operating lease assets 17. 30,106,654 32,521,421 15,201,254 17,439,055 Property, plant and equipment 18. 1,291,111 1,423,705 1,164,502 1,204,576 Intangible assets 19. 42,581 11,533 42,437 - Deferred income tax assets 23.3 854,607 853,201 854,607 853,201 Total assets 58,133,943 56,037,169 46,614,938 44,577,015 Liabilities Balances due to banks 20. 1,032,615 966,759 1,032,604 924,912 Commercial notes 21. 11,614,608 15,449,175 11,602,280 15,438,232 Trade and other payables 22. 5,659,299 4,702,770 4,573,669 3,489,194 Current income tax liability 23.2 609,239 93,276 496,977 169,112 Borrowings 24. 23,431,386 19,379,465 21,475,472 15,761,935 Retirement benefit obligations 26. 23,832 43,401 23,832 43,401 Deposit for shares 28. 1,975,000 1,975,000 1,975,000 1,975,000 Deferred income tax liability 13,506 87,578 - - Total liabilities 44,359,487 42,697,424 41,179,835 37,801,786 Equity Share capital 27. 390,823 390,823 390,823 390,823 Share premium 3,361,609 3,361,609 3,361,609 3,361,609 Statutory reserve 29. 1,262,038 1,342,874 873,770 867,817 Statutory credit reserve 30. 643,413 258,643 638,779 258,643 Retained earnings 31. 2,879,061 3,320,154 (553,075) 1,175,350 Foreign currency translation reserve 32. 3,848,909 3,692,655 - - AFS fair value reserve 33. 6,706 4,497 6,706 4,497 Revaluation reserve 34. 716,490 716,490 716,490 716,490 13,109,050 13,087,746 5,435,103 6,775,229 Non-controlling interest 35. 665,406 251,999 - - Total equity 13,774,456 13,339,745 5,435,103 6,775,229 Total liabilities and equity 58,133,943 56,037,169 46,614,938 44,577,015

These consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 28 January 2022 and signed on its behalf by :

Emeka Ndu Ugoji Lenin Ugoji Alexander Mbakogu Group Vice Chairman Managing Director Deputy Managing Direct/COO FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003955 FRC/2015/NIM/00000012363 FRC/2015/ICAN/00000011740

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.