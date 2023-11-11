C.J. Gelatine Products Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

C.J. Gelatine Products Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 96.05 million compared to INR 71.59 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 96.54 million compared to INR 73.66 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 11.06 million compared to INR 1.42 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 2.3 compared to INR 0.3 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 2.3 compared to INR 0.3 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 201.22 million compared to INR 177.38 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 203.07 million compared to INR 179.67 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 14.44 million compared to INR 0.683 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 3 compared to INR 0.14 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 3 compared to INR 0.14 a year ago.