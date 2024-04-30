30-April-2024 - Compulab introduces IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS - an industrial IoT gateway, offering rich functionality and exceptional modularity in a miniature, DIN-rail housing. Built around Compulab's own UCM-iMX8M-Plus System-on-Module, IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS features the NXP i.MX8M Plus SoC coupled with up-to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The base IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS unit provides a wide range of features required in typical IoT control and monitoring applications:

Worldwide LTE/4G modem and GNSS

Dual Gbit Ethernet ports

USB3.0, RS485 and RS232 ports

CAN bus, 2x DI + 2x DO

Hardware watchdog and TPM

A Truly Modular Solution

Each IoT project presents different connectivity requirements that cannot be addressed with a single hardware configuration.

To allow users to easily adapt the gateway to different use cases and installations, IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS can be expanded with an assortment of stackable I/O Expansion Modules:

4-port RS485 module

4-port RS232 module

16 DIO (8 outputs + 8 inputs) module

Analog input module

802.11ax WiFi + Bluetooth 5.3 module

I/O Modules are interconnected using the Compulab proprietary StackLink expansion interface. Up-to eight modules can be stacked, allowing the user to implement the following additional functionality in a single gateway:

up-to 12x RS485 | RS232 ports

up-to 64x DIO

up-to 8x ADC channels

WiFi 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.3

I/O modules are automatically detected and configured on system boot, enabling completely seamless module installation and removal.

Additional I/O modules are in development. Custom, application specific modules will be offered on demand.

Optimized for Industrial Deployment

IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS is designed to address the requirements of IoT integration in industrial environments:

High reliability and 24/7 operation

Wide temperature range of -30C to 70C

5 year warranty and 15 year availability

Customer O/S and application imaging service

ODM rebranding with custom logo and labeling

Software Support

Compulab provides IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS with ready-to-run Debian Linux with built-in Docker support and easy-to-use deployment tools, allowing customers to focus on application development.

Customers who prefer to configure a custom O/S image can leverage the IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS Yocto BSP which includes Linux kernel 5.15, Yocto Project 4.0 and U-Boot boot-loader. OTA updates are supported using a pre-configured Mender layer.

In addition, IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS supports popular IoT frameworks such as Docker, Microsoft Azure IoT and Node-RED.

Specifications

CPU i.MX8M Plus, quad-core ARM Cortex-A53, 1.8GHz RAM Up to 8GB LPDDR4 Storage Up to 128GB, eMMC flash, soldered on-board Network 2x Gbit Ethernet ports Worldwide 4G/LTE CAT4 cellular modem USB 1x USB3.0 port, type-A connector Serial 1x RS485 port 1x RS232 port CAN bus 1x CAN bus Digital I/O 2x DOUT + 2x DIN Expansion I/O StackLink expansion interface supporting up-to 8 I/O modules: up-to 12x RS485 | RS232 up-to 32x DO + 32x DI up-to 8 ADC channels RTC Real time clock with back-up battery Security TPM 2.0, Infineon SLB9673 Watchdog Hardware watchdog Debug Serial console via UART-to-USB bridge Power Supply 12V-24V DC Dimensions Base gateway: 110 x 30 x 95 mm I/O modules: 110 x 20 x 95 mm Housing DIN rail housing Cooling Passive cooling, fanless design Temp. range -30C to 70C

Availability and Pricing

IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS is available through Compulab's worldwide distribution channel and through direct sales (www.compulab.com).

IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS is offered at a variety of configurations starting from $145 for volume orders.

Detailed ordering and pricing information is available at IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS product page.

About Compulab

Compulab is a leading designer and manufacturer of embedded computing products since 1992.

Compulab products are embedded in digital signage, telecommunication systems, automotive devices, gaming systems, medical devices, aerospace and marine systems, and countless other applications.

For additional details please contact:

Igor Vaisbein

igor.vaisbein@compulab.co.il

+972-4-8290100