30-April-2024 - Compulab introduces IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS - an industrial IoT gateway, offering rich functionality and exceptional modularity in a miniature, DIN-rail housing. Built around Compulab's own UCM-iMX8M-Plus System-on-Module, IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS features the NXP i.MX8M Plus SoC coupled with up-to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
The base IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS unit provides a wide range of features required in typical IoT control and monitoring applications:
- Worldwide LTE/4G modem and GNSS
- Dual Gbit Ethernet ports
- USB3.0, RS485 and RS232 ports
- CAN bus, 2x DI + 2x DO
- Hardware watchdog and TPM
A Truly Modular Solution
Each IoT project presents different connectivity requirements that cannot be addressed with a single hardware configuration.
To allow users to easily adapt the gateway to different use cases and installations, IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS can be expanded with an assortment of stackable I/O Expansion Modules:
- 4-port RS485 module
- 4-port RS232 module
- 16 DIO (8 outputs + 8 inputs) module
- Analog input module
- 802.11ax WiFi + Bluetooth 5.3 module
I/O Modules are interconnected using the Compulab proprietary StackLink expansion interface. Up-to eight modules can be stacked, allowing the user to implement the following additional functionality in a single gateway:
- up-to 12x RS485 | RS232 ports
- up-to 64x DIO
- up-to 8x ADC channels
- WiFi 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.3
I/O modules are automatically detected and configured on system boot, enabling completely seamless module installation and removal.
Additional I/O modules are in development. Custom, application specific modules will be offered on demand.
Optimized for Industrial Deployment
IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS is designed to address the requirements of IoT integration in industrial environments:
- High reliability and 24/7 operation
- Wide temperature range of -30C to 70C
- 5 year warranty and 15 year availability
- Customer O/S and application imaging service
- ODM rebranding with custom logo and labeling
Software Support
Compulab provides IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS with ready-to-run Debian Linux with built-in Docker support and easy-to-use deployment tools, allowing customers to focus on application development.
Customers who prefer to configure a custom O/S image can leverage the IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS Yocto BSP which includes Linux kernel 5.15, Yocto Project 4.0 and U-Boot boot-loader. OTA updates are supported using a pre-configured Mender layer.
In addition, IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS supports popular IoT frameworks such as Docker, Microsoft Azure IoT and Node-RED.
Specifications
|CPU
|i.MX8M Plus, quad-core ARM Cortex-A53, 1.8GHz
|RAM
|Up to 8GB LPDDR4
|Storage
|Up to 128GB, eMMC flash, soldered on-board
|Network
|2x Gbit Ethernet ports
|Worldwide 4G/LTE CAT4 cellular modem
|USB
|1x USB3.0 port, type-A connector
|Serial
|1x RS485 port
|1x RS232 port
|CAN bus
|1x CAN bus
|Digital I/O
|2x DOUT + 2x DIN
|Expansion I/O
|StackLink expansion interface supporting up-to 8 I/O modules:
|up-to 12x RS485 | RS232
|up-to 32x DO + 32x DI
|up-to 8 ADC channels
|RTC
|Real time clock with back-up battery
|Security
|TPM 2.0, Infineon SLB9673
|Watchdog
|Hardware watchdog
|Debug
|Serial console via UART-to-USB bridge
|Power Supply
|12V-24V DC
|Dimensions
|Base gateway: 110 x 30 x 95 mm
|I/O modules: 110 x 20 x 95 mm
|Housing
|DIN rail housing
|Cooling
|Passive cooling, fanless design
|Temp. range
|-30C to 70C
Availability and Pricing
IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS is available through Compulab's worldwide distribution channel and through direct sales (www.compulab.com).
IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS is offered at a variety of configurations starting from $145 for volume orders.
Detailed ordering and pricing information is available at IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS product page.
About Compulab
Compulab is a leading designer and manufacturer of embedded computing products since 1992.
Compulab products are embedded in digital signage, telecommunication systems, automotive devices, gaming systems, medical devices, aerospace and marine systems, and countless other applications.
For additional details please contact:
Igor Vaisbein
igor.vaisbein@compulab.co.il
+972-4-8290100
