C MER Eye Care : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT SHARE TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF 60% EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLVING THE ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

C-MER EYE CARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Ҏီ଻߅ᔼᐕછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3309)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

SHARE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF 60% EQUITY INTEREST

IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLVING THE ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement of C-MER Eye Care Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 10 February 2021 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among other things, the Acquisition. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board wishes to clarify the number of Shares that had been issued under the General Mandate as set out in the Announcement. As at the date of the Announcement, the number of Shares that had been issued under the General Mandate should be 69,852,322 Shares, and 145,293,273 Shares remained available for issue under the General Mandate. Accordingly, the General Mandate remains sufficient for the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares and the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares is not subject to Shareholders' approval.

Save as stated above, all other information contained in the Announcement remains unchanged.

By order of the Board

C-MER Eye Care Holdings Limited

Dr. LAM Shun Chiu Dennis JP

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 25 February 2021

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Dr. LAM Shun Chiu Dennis, Ms. LI Xiaoting, Dr. LEE Yau Wing Vincent and Mr. LI Chunshan and six independent non-executive Directors, namely, Dr. LI Kwok Tung Donald, Mr. MA Andrew Chiu Cheung, Mr. CHAN Chi Leong, Ms. BENTLEY Annie Liang, Mr. AUYEUNG Rex Pak-kuen and Mr. IP Shu Kwan Stephen.