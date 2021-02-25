Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  C-MER Eye Care Holdings Limited    3309   KYG2R51A1053

C-MER EYE CARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3309)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

C MER Eye Care : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT SHARE TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF 60% EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLVING THE ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

02/25/2021 | 05:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

C-MER EYE CARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Ҏီ଻߅ᔼᐕછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3309)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

SHARE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF 60% EQUITY INTEREST

IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLVING THE ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement of C-MER Eye Care Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 10 February 2021 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among other things, the Acquisition. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board wishes to clarify the number of Shares that had been issued under the General Mandate as set out in the Announcement. As at the date of the Announcement, the number of Shares that had been issued under the General Mandate should be 69,852,322 Shares, and 145,293,273 Shares remained available for issue under the General Mandate. Accordingly, the General Mandate remains sufficient for the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares and the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares is not subject to Shareholders' approval.

Save as stated above, all other information contained in the Announcement remains unchanged.

By order of the Board

C-MER Eye Care Holdings Limited

Dr. LAM Shun Chiu Dennis JP

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 25 February 2021

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Dr. LAM Shun Chiu Dennis, Ms. LI Xiaoting, Dr. LEE Yau Wing Vincent and Mr. LI Chunshan and six independent non-executive Directors, namely, Dr. LI Kwok Tung Donald, Mr. MA Andrew Chiu Cheung, Mr. CHAN Chi Leong, Ms. BENTLEY Annie Liang, Mr. AUYEUNG Rex Pak-kuen and Mr. IP Shu Kwan Stephen.

Disclaimer

C-Mer Eye Care Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 10:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about C-MER EYE CARE HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:30aC MER EYE CARE : Clarification announcement share transaction acquisition of 60%..
PU
02/11C MER EYE CARE : to Acquire Majority Stake in Dental Services Firm for Nearly $2..
MT
02/10C MER EYE CARE : Buys 90% Stake in COVID-19 Testing Laboratory
MT
2020C MER EYE CARE : Grant of share options under the share option scheme
PU
2020C MER EYE CARE : Discloseable transaction acquisition of a medical practice invo..
PU
2020C-MER EYE CARE HOLDINGS LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 576 M 74,3 M 74,3 M
Net income 2019 41,4 M 5,34 M 5,34 M
Net cash 2019 364 M 47,0 M 47,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 129x
Yield 2019 0,40%
Capitalization 7 010 M 904 M 904 M
EV / Sales 2018 10,4x
EV / Sales 2019 8,51x
Nbr of Employees 905
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart C-MER EYE CARE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
C-MER Eye Care Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends C-MER EYE CARE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shun Chiu Lam Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wa Ping Chan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kwok Tung Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Chiu Cheung Ma Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Leong Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
C-MER EYE CARE HOLDINGS LIMITED6.45%904
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-0.13%47 743
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-6.37%23 964
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION6.76%14 660
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED9.65%11 421
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.5.50%11 045
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ