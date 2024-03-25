English Swedish
Published: 2024-03-25 17:15:00 CET
C-Rad AB
Changes board/management/auditors
The CFO has resigned and will leave C-RAD

C-RAD's CFO Christoffer Herou, who took office on May 2, 2023, has today announced his resignation. Christoffer has a six-month notice period and will end his employment on September 25, 2024. A recruitment of a new CFO will start immediately.

For further information:

Cecilia de Leeuw, CEO, +46 (0)795 85 66 77, investors@c-rad.com

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops surface-guided imaging solutions for radiation therapy to allow highly accurate dose delivery to the tumor, and at the same time, to protect healthy tissue from unwanted exposure. Using high-speed 3D cameras combined with augmented reality, C-RAD supports the initial patient setup process and monitors the patient's motion during treatment to ensure high confidence, an efficient workflow, and improved accuracy. C-RAD monitors the patient's motion without the use of tattoos or additional imaging dose, to deliver the highest level of patient safety and comfort.

C-RAD. Inspiring excellence in cancer treatment.

C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

For more information on C-RAD, please visit http://www.c-rad.com

Attachments:
The CFO has resigned and will leave C-RAD.pdf

This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

C-RAD AB published this content on 25 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2024 16:32:19 UTC.