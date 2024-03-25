C-RAD's CFO Christoffer Herou, who took office on May 2, 2023, has today announced his resignation. Christoffer has a six-month notice period and will end his employment on September 25, 2024. A recruitment of a new CFO will start immediately.
About C-RAD
C-RAD develops surface-guided imaging solutions for radiation therapy to allow highly accurate dose delivery to the tumor, and at the same time, to protect healthy tissue from unwanted exposure. Using high-speed 3D cameras combined with augmented reality, C-RAD supports the initial patient setup process and monitors the patient's motion during treatment to ensure high confidence, an efficient workflow, and improved accuracy. C-RAD monitors the patient's motion without the use of tattoos or additional imaging dose, to deliver the highest level of patient safety and comfort.
C-RAD. Inspiring excellence in cancer treatment.
C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.
C-Rad AB is a Sweden-based holding company active in the medical equipment industry. It offers products and solutions to the radiation therapy market. C-Rad AB is the parent company within the C-Rad group (the Group). The Group provides such products, as Sentinel, a surface contour laser scanning system for patient positioning, monitoring and gating applications; Catalyst, a surface scanning system, which allows the identification and tracking of markers, and GEMini, a system based on a gaseous detector using metal converters interleaved with Gas Electron Multipliers (GEMs), as well as other products. The Company operates through several subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB, C-RAD Innovation AB and Cyrpa International Sprl. The Company's largest shareholder is Inter Life Science AB.