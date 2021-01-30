Cátenon S A : Telefónica Tech and Catenon collaborate on the launch of "UpSkill España"

Telefónica Tech and Catenon collaborate on the launch of 'UpSkill España' to promote the transition of millions of professionals to digitalization.

UpSkill España is a movement led by Catenon, together with Telefónica Tech's ElevenPaths and other Spanish companies, to promote the adaptation of Spanish talent to the competencies and skills required by the digitalisation of our country and the transformation of positions and roles in the new talent market.

9 out of 10 unemployed professionals lack the necessary skills to find more qualified and sustainable

Solving this gap in digital skills could create 15% more jobs and contribute 360 million euros to the Spanish

Madrid, 19th January 2021.- Telefónica Tech, through its cyber security company ElevenPaths, is collaborating with Catenon to promote the employability of millions of professionals in our country. This will be achieved through training in digital skills and abilities, and in knowledge of the technologies where the greatest number of jobs are expected to be created in the coming years. And it does so by developing different training programmes in one of the areas with the greatest future and level of job creation on a global level, as is cyber security.

The current COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the transformation and digitalisation plans that companies had planned for 3 and 5 years from now. Automation and digital transformation are leading to the redefinition of roles, the disappearance of other positions and the creation of others that require new skills in which the Spanish talent must be trained. The lack of skills needed to meet the new challenges is leaving thousands of positions unfilled in Spain, and is causing Spanish companies to suffer significant losses. According to the study 'Empleabilidad y Talento Digital 2019', carried out by the VASS Foundation and the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, resolving this lack of digital skills could create 15% more jobs and contribute 360 million euros to the Spanish economy.

Miguel Ángel Navarro, CEO of Catenon, states that 'a two-speed society is being created, those who can adapt to the new Digital Era and those who cannot, and we must be aware of everything the incorporation of technology implies, at all levels. Not only the economic impact on companies when they are unable to carry out their projects, but also the economic and social inequalities in the population, and the loss of competitiveness of the country as a whole, both inside and outside'. 'In fact, 9 out of 10 professionals who are unemployed lack the necessary skills that will allow them to find more qualified and sustainable jobs, a worrying fact for the digitalisation of talent, and consequently, the recovery and growth of the country'.

Elena Lim, Head of CyberAcademy+, the specialised training unit of ElevenPaths, mentions that 'we are in a situation that, despite what it is, we must be able to transform it into an opportunity and help not only organisations, but also individuals, to maximise the potential of their capacities to face a constantly evolving environment'.

To this end, UpSkill España (www.upskillspain.es) is born, a movement led by Catenon together with Spanish companies, such as Telefónica, committed to talent as the driving force of the economy and society. This movement promotes the transition to the new Digital Era of the millions of professionals in Spain through training in the knowledge, skills and digital tools necessary to face the new strategic challenges that are arising.

An initiative that materializes in; on the one hand, the acquisition of new talent to face the new strategic projects of the companies; the upskilling and reskilling of current teams to ensure a digital transition focused on people. On the other hand, a transformational outplacement program for companies with outplacement plans due to collective dismissals that include training in knowledge, skills and digital tools, and in some of the areas that are creating more value in our country.

Training in the most promising areas

One of these areas is undoubtedly cyber security. The demand for these profiles has grown by 60%, according to a LinkedIn study, and currently, nearly 30,000 positions remain unfilled in our country. With this premise, ElevenPaths, Telefónica's cyber security company integrated into Telefónica Tech, joins the initiative as the head of the cyber security programme.

Currently, 70% of cyber security roles require training and technical expertise, while the remaining 30% need professionals from different fields and studies, such as economists, lawyers, customer service, business development, etc. In the coming years, the proportion of non-technical roles is expected to increase, which means an opportunity for many professionals to requalify through the training programmes designed by ElevenPaths.

CyberAcademy+, the cyber security academy of ElevenPaths, has a wide proposal based on the education, training, and certification of its professionals in the field of cyber security. It is expected that other similar initiatives in the field of Cloud, Big Data and IoT will be added to this initiative in the coming weeks. With these initiatives, Telefónica Tech is committed to the permanent requalification and adaptation of professionals' competencies, promoting their specialisation in technological skills that are in great demand on the market and are key to the digital transformation of all types of organisations.

The digital learning platform to be used for these trainings will be Neurok, a new training model based on neurodidactics and developed through the collaboration and the creation of a participatory environment. The main objective is to promote the commitment and retention of key employees, providing them with new skills and the ability to contribute to the innovation initiatives of companies.

Telefónica is one of the world's leading providers of telecommunications services. The company offers both fixed and mobile connectivity services, as well as a wide range of digital services for individuals and businesses. It is present in Europe and Latin America, where it has more than 341 million clients.

Telefónica is a fully private company whose shares are listed on the continuous market of the Spanish stock exchanges and on the New York and Lima stock exchanges.

ElevenPaths is Telefónica's cyber security company, part of the Telefónica Tech holding, which brings together the digital businesses with the greatest growth potential in the company.

In a world in which cyberthreats are inevitable, as intelligent managed security services suppliers, we focus on preventing, detecting, responding and diminishing the possible attacks faced by companies. We guarantee the cyberresilience of our customers through 24/7 support entirely managed from eleven i-SOCs around the world with global operational capacity.

We believe in challenging the current state of security, a characteristic that must always be present in technology. We are constantly rethinking the relationship between security and people with the aim of creating innovative products capable of transforming the concept of security. In this way, we manage to stay one step ahead of our attackers, whose presence is increasing in our digital lives.

We work to guarantee a safer digital environment through strategic alliances that allow us to improve the security of our clients. Besides constant collaborations with leading organisations and entities such as the European Commission, Cyber Threat Alliance, Cloud Security Alliance, Cyber Security Alliance, Europol, INCIBE, OpenSSF, OEA, ISAAC, OCA, FIRST, IoT Security Foundation, Industrial Cybersecurity Centre (CCI) y APWG.

Catenon is the Spanish multinational, born in 2000, specialised in the search and selection of professionals at a global level thanks to data technology. It has been listed on the Alternative Market of the Madrid Stock Exchange since 2011 and is a member of the Spanish Brands Forum. Catenon works as a single office worldwide to search, evaluate and present candidates from anywhere in the world to our clients, based anywhere else in the world, thanks to its technological platform. The company has 25 offices around the world and operates in more than 100 countries on five continents. Most of its clients are IBEX 35 and/or Fortune 500.

Neurok is an online learning platform focused on motivation and based on neurodidactics. It proposes a new model of training through collaboration and the creation of a participatory environment, with the main objective of promoting the commitment and retention of key employees, providing them with new skills and the ability to contribute to innovation initiatives in companies.

