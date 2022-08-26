Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. C.Uyemura & Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4966   JP3155350006

C.UYEMURA & CO.,LTD.

(4966)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:15 2022-08-26 am EDT
6630.00 JPY   +0.76%
12:21aC UYEMURA : Results of Operations for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
PU
08/24Tranche Update on C.Uyemura & Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 10, 2022.
CI
08/23C.Uyemura & Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on March 10, 2022, has expired with 777,500 shares, representing 4.55% for ¥4,999.41 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

C Uyemura : Results of Operations for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

08/26/2022 | 12:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Results of Operations

for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

C. Uyemura & Co., Ltd.

Standard Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange（Stock Code：4966）

August 8, 2022

2022/8/8

© C. Uyemura & Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

1

Overview of Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Period under review

In Japan (2 companies): April-June / Overseas (10 companies): January-March

  • Surface finishing materials business
    • Both segment sales and profit of mainstay plating chemicals for package PWBs saw year-over-year increases thanks to an increase in demand in the high-speed communication market and semiconductor market.
  • Surface finishing machinery business
    • Segment sales of the surface finishing machinery business increased year-over-year thanks to the strong demands for the surface finishing machineries for semiconductors and electronic components especially in Taiwan market. However, segment profit decreased year-over-year due to the soaring prices of various components used to manufacture the surface finishing machineries such as resin plates, electronic components, and filters.
  • Plating job business
    • While Taiwan showed a strong performance, the business environment remained challenging for automotive industries in Thailand and Indonesia. This is due to the persistent production adjustments of various automobile manufacturers resulting from the impacts of COVID-19 and also the soaring prices of raw materials such as non-ferrous metals and others.

2022/8/8

© C. Uyemura & Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

2

Q1 FY3/23 Financial Results

Sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Net income

Millions of yen

25,000

5,000

5,000

5,000

20,187

3,866

4,294

20,000

4,000

4,000

4,000

3,663

15,760

3,022

15,000

3,000

2,804

3,000

3,000

2,118

10,000

2,000

2,000

2,000

5,000

1,000

1,000

1,000

0

0

0

0

Q1

Q1

Q1

Q1

Q1

Q1

Q1

Q1

FY3/22

FY3/23

FY3/22

FY3/23

FY3/22

FY3/23

FY3/22

FY3/23

Millions of yen

Q1 FY3/22

Q1 FY3/23

Change

Percentage

Results

Results

change

Sales

15,760

20,187

+4,427

+28.1%

Operating profit

2,804

3,866

+1,062

+37.9%

Ordinary profit

3,022

4,294

+1,272

+42.1%

Net income

2,118

3,663

+1,545

+72.9%

Exchange rate: $US

106.09 yen

116.34 yen

+10.25 yen

2022/8/8

© C. Uyemura & Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

3

Quarterly Results

Sales & Operating profit（Millions of yen）

24,000

20,000

16,000

12,000

8,000

4,000

0

Sales

Operating profit

Operating profit margin

30.0%

20,662

20,187

18,613

25.0%

17,266

21.1%

15,760

15,486

20.0%

14,018

14,140

19.8%

19.2%

19.3%

19.1%

12,301

17.8%

18.4%

15.9%

15.0%

13.1%

10.0%

3,421

3,928

3,792

3,866

2,962

2,804

5.0%

1,961

1,837

2,729

0.0%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

FY3/21

FY3/22

FY3/23

Operating profit margin（%）

2022/8/8

© C. Uyemura & Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

4

Changes in Operating profit

Increase in

Deterioration

Increase in

gross profit

SG&A expenses

in the cost of

due to higher

Increase in

sales ratio

(Excluding R & D

sales

expenses ) Increase in

other

173

R&D

operating

231

expenses

expenses

37

213

1,504

2,804

+¥ 1,062 million

Millions of yen

Effects of

foreign

exchange

rates

212

3,866

Q1

Q1

FY3/22

FY3/23

2022/8/8

© C. Uyemura & Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

C.Uyemura & Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 04:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about C.UYEMURA & CO.,LTD.
12:21aC UYEMURA : Results of Operations for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31..
PU
08/24Tranche Update on C.Uyemura & Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 10, 202..
CI
08/23C.Uyemura & Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on March 10, 2022, has expired with 777..
CI
08/22C UYEMURA : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending..
PU
08/09C UYEMURA : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, ..
PU
07/01Tranche Update on C.Uyemura & Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 10, 202..
CI
06/05C UYEMURA : Results of Operations for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
PU
05/30C UYEMURA : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
PU
05/13C.Uyemura & Co.,Ltd. announces an Increase in Equity Buyback.
CI
03/31C.Uyemura & Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on May 14, 2021 has expired with 201,20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 80 580 M 589 M 589 M
Net income 2023 12 271 M 89,8 M 89,8 M
Net Debt 2023 34 554 M 253 M 253 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,02x
Yield 2023 2,74%
Capitalization 109 B 797 M 797 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
EV / Sales 2024 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 547
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart C.UYEMURA & CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
C.Uyemura & Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends C.UYEMURA & CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6 580,00 JPY
Average target price 7 162,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroya Uemura Director, Manager-Osaka Sales & Osaka Branch
Shigeo Sakabe GM-Administration & Manager-General Affairs
Akihiko Takahashi Independent Outside Director
Yoshiki Aketa Independent Outside Director
Kaori Nishimoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
C.UYEMURA & CO.,LTD.8.74%813
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-10.52%81 258
AIR LIQUIDE-4.98%68 852
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.40%40 736
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION26.48%33 719
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.8.58%29 344