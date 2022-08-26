C Uyemura : Results of Operations for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
Period under review
In Japan (2 companies): April-June / Overseas (10 companies): January-March
Surface finishing materials business
Both segment sales and profit of mainstay plating chemicals for package PWBs saw year-over-year increases thanks to an increase in demand in the high-speed communication market and semiconductor market.
Surface finishing machinery business
Segment sales of the surface finishing machinery business increased year-over-year thanks to the strong demands for the surface finishing machineries for semiconductors and electronic components especially in Taiwan market. However, segment profit decreased year-over-year due to the soaring prices of various components used to manufacture the surface finishing machineries such as resin plates, electronic components, and filters.
Plating job business
While Taiwan showed a strong performance, the business environment remained challenging for automotive industries in Thailand and Indonesia. This is due to the persistent production adjustments of various automobile manufacturers resulting from the impacts of COVID-19 and also the soaring prices of raw materials such as non-ferrous metals and others.
C.Uyemura & Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 04:20:07 UTC.