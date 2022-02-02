Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. C21 Investments Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CXXI   CA12675Q1019

C21 INVESTMENTS INC.

(CXXI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

C21 Investments : Announces Settlement of Phantom Earn-Out Share Obligation

02/02/2022 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
View Full News Release

VANCOUVER, February 1, 2022 - C21 Investments Inc. (CSE: CXXI and OTCQX: CXXIF) ("C21" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis company, today announced the closing of the settlement of its obligation to issue common shares of C21 (the "Phantom Earn-Out Shares") to certain individuals (the "Vendors") pursuant to the purchase agreement (the "Phantom Purchase Agreement") governing the acquisition of Phantom Farms (see news release dated February 4, 2019) (the "Settlement Transaction").

Pursuant to the Phantom Purchase Agreement, a portion of the purchase price payable to the Vendors by C21 in connection with the acquisition of Phantom Farms in February 2019 was to be paid by the issuance of the Phantom Earn-Out Shares, the delivery of which was dependent upon certain triggers, including various price targets as well as any change of control, with up to 4.5 million Phantom Earn-Out Shares deliverable to the Vendors pursuant to the Purchase Agreement.

As previously announced by the Company on November 18, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement (the "Settlement Agreement") dated November 18, 2021, pursuant to which the Vendors, who were entitled to receive up to 4.5 million Phantom Earn-Out Shares pursuant to the Phantom Purchase Agreement, agreed to collectively receive 1.3 million common share of C21 (the "Settlement Shares") in exchange for termination of their entitlement to receive the Phantom Earn-Out Shares.

The Settlement Transaction closed on January 24, 2022 with 1.3 million Settlement Shares issued to the Vendors. The Settlement Shares are subject to a four month hold period expiring on May 25, 2022.

As of today, C21 has 120,047,814 outstanding shares and 129,695,907 on a fully diluted basis (see Q3 MD&A cap table).

For further inquiries, please contact:

Investor contact:Company contact:

Investor Relations Michael Kidd

info@cxxi.ca Chief Financial Officer and Director

+1 833 289-2994 Michael.Kidd@cxxi.ca

About C21 Investments Inc.

C21 Investments is a vertically integrated cannabis company that cultivates, processes, and distributes quality cannabis and hemp-derived consumer products in the United States. The Company is focused on value creation through the disciplined acquisition and integration of core retail, manufacturing, and distribution assets in strategic markets, leveraging industry-leading retail revenues with high-growth potential multi-market branded consumer packaged goods. The Company owns Silver State Relief and Silver State Cultivation in Nevada, and Phantom Farms and Eco Firma Farms in Oregon. These brands produce and distribute a broad range of THC and CBD products from cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, cannabis oil, vaporizer cartridges and edibles. Based in Vancouver, Canada, additional information on C21 Investments can be found at www.sedar.com and www.cxxi.ca.

Disclaimer

C21 Investments Inc. published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about C21 INVESTMENTS INC.
02/02C21 INVESTMENTS : Announces Settlement of Phantom Earn-Out Share Obligation
PU
02/02C21 INVESTMENTS : Summary of Material Change - Form 6-K
PU
02/02C21 INVESTMENTS : Announces Settlement of Phantom Earn-Out Share Obligation - Form 6-K
PU
01/25C21 INVESTMENTS : CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE - Form 6-K
PU
01/20C21 Announces Divestment of Select Assets in Oregon Binding agreement of $2 million for..
AQ
01/19C21 INVESTMENTS : Announces Divestment of Select Assets in Oregon Binding agreement of $2 ..
PU
01/19An unknown buyer signed a binding agreement to acquire select assets in Oregon of C21 I..
CI
2021C21 INVESTMENTS : Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and ni..
PU
2021C21 INVESTMENTS : Announces Q3 Results $3.3 million Net Income highlights sustained profit..
PU
2021C21 Investments Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -6,11 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -27,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 53,6 M 53,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
EV / Sales 2021 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 116
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart C21 INVESTMENTS INC.
Duration : Period :
C21 Investments Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sonny Newman President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kidd Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Donald Bruce Macdonald Non-Executive Chairman
Leonard Werden Director
Skyler Pinnick Director & Chief Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
C21 INVESTMENTS INC.-14.06%52
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-6.83%9 036
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.6.22%5 468
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-22.28%3 836
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-13.04%2 984
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK6.36%1 951