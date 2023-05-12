C21 Investments : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:
Meeting Type :
Annual General Meeting
Record Date for Notice of Meeting :
June 07, 2023
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :
June 07, 2023
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :
June 07, 2023
Meeting Date :
July 27, 2023
Meeting Location (if available) :
Vancouver, BC
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:
No
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:
No
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
NAA for Beneficial Holders
Yes
Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria:
Not Applicable
NAA for Registered Holders
Yes
Registered Holders Stratification Criteria:
Not Applicable
Voting Security Details:
Description
CUSIP Number
ISIN
COMMON CLASS
12675Q101
CA12675Q1019
Sincerely,
Computershare
Agent for C21 INVESTMENTS INC.
Disclaimer
