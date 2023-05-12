Advanced search
    CXXI   CA12675Q1019

C21 INVESTMENTS INC.

(CXXI)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  02:34:57 2023-05-12 pm EDT
0.3500 CAD   +4.48%
02:27pC21 Investments : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K
PU
2022C21 Investments Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022
CI
2022C21 Investments Announces Q3 Earnings Results
AQ
C21 Investments : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

05/12/2023 | 02:27pm EDT
We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type :

Annual General Meeting

Record Date for Notice of Meeting :

June 07, 2023

Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :

June 07, 2023

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :

June 07, 2023

Meeting Date :

July 27, 2023

Meeting Location (if available) :

Vancouver, BC

Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:

No

Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:

No

Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:

NAA for Beneficial Holders

Yes

Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria:

Not Applicable

NAA for Registered Holders

Yes

Registered Holders Stratification Criteria:

Not Applicable


Voting Security Details:

Description

CUSIP Number

ISIN

COMMON CLASS

12675Q101

CA12675Q1019


Sincerely,

Computershare

Agent for C21 INVESTMENTS INC.

Attachments

Disclaimer

C21 Investments Inc. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 18:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33,0 M - -
Net income 2022 10,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 16,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,34x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29,8 M 29,8 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,51x
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 116
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart C21 INVESTMENTS INC.
Duration : Period :
C21 Investments Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sonny Newman President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kidd Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Donald Bruce Macdonald Non-Executive Chairman
Leonard Werden Director
Todd Harrison Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
C21 INVESTMENTS INC.28.85%30
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-3.20%6 879
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.25.11%4 578
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD36.80%3 105
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK2.65%1 576
HENAN LINGRUI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.24.46%1 317
