C21 Investments Upgraded to OTCQX® Best Market

VANCOUVER, September 28, 2020 - C21 Investments Inc. (CSE: CXXI and OTCQX: CXXIF) ("C21" or "The Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis company, today announced that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. The Company begins trading today on OTCQX, continuing under the symbol "CXXIF". Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of C21 to U.S. investors. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CXXI.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Graduating to the OTCQX Best Markets aligns well with our focus to both improve access and increase visibility of C21 to a broader base of U.S. investors," stated CEO and President, Sonny Newman. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work of our entire team and we look forward to continuing to execute our strategy of building upon our cash flow positive business."

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for C21 Investments Inc. on www.otcmarkets.com.