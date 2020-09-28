Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  C21 Investments Inc.    CXXI   CA12675Q1019

C21 INVESTMENTS INC.

(CXXI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 09/28 12:29:21 pm
0.87 CAD   -2.25%
12:20pC21 INVESTMENTS : Upgraded to OTCQX® Best Market
PU
07:05aC21 Investments Upgraded to OTCQX(R) Best Market
NE
09/24C21 INVESTMENTS : Announces Q2 Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

C21 Investments : Upgraded to OTCQX® Best Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

C21 Investments Upgraded to OTCQX® Best Market

VANCOUVER, September 28, 2020 - C21 Investments Inc. (CSE: CXXI and OTCQX: CXXIF) ("C21" or "The Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis company, today announced that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. The Company begins trading today on OTCQX, continuing under the symbol "CXXIF". Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of C21 to U.S. investors. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CXXI.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Graduating to the OTCQX Best Markets aligns well with our focus to both improve access and increase visibility of C21 to a broader base of U.S. investors," stated CEO and President, Sonny Newman. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work of our entire team and we look forward to continuing to execute our strategy of building upon our cash flow positive business."

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for C21 Investments Inc. on www.otcmarkets.com.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Media contact:

Skyler Pinnick

Chief Marketing Officer and Director

Sky.Pinnick@cxxi.ca

+1 833 BUY-CXXI(289-2994)

Investor contact:

Michael Kidd

Chief Financial Officer and Director

Michael.Kidd@cxxi.ca

+1 833 BUY-CXXI(289-2994)

About C21 Investments Inc.

C21 Investments is a vertically integrated cannabis company that cultivates, processes, and distributes quality cannabis and hemp-derivedconsumer products in the United States. The Company is focused onvalue creation through the disciplined acquisition and integration of core retail, manufacturing, and distribution assets in strategic markets, leveraging industry-leading retail revenues with high-growth potential multi-market branded consumer packaged goods. The Company owns Silver State Relief and Silver State Cultivation in Nevada, and Phantom Farms, Swell Companies, Eco Firma Farms, and Pure Green in Oregon. These brands produce and distribute a broad range of THC and CBD products from cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, cannabis oil, vaporizer cartridges and edibles. Based in Vancouver, Canada, additional information on C21 Investments can be found at www.sedar.comand www.cxxi.ca.

Cautionary Statement:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this news release include the Company's positioning within the United States cannabis industry and the Company's visibility andaccessibility to U.S. investors as a result of trading on the OTCQX.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the Company's expectations asof the date hereof, and are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, futureevents or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

C21 Investments Inc. published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 16:19:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about C21 INVESTMENTS INC.
12:20pC21 INVESTMENTS : Upgraded to OTCQX® Best Market
PU
07:05aC21 Investments Upgraded to OTCQX(R) Best Market
NE
09/24C21 INVESTMENTS : Announces Q2 Results
AQ
09/16C21 Announces Release Date of Second Quarter Financial Results
NE
08/18C21 Names Bruce Macdonald as Chairman of the Board
NE
08/13C21 INVESTMENTS : Announces Q1 Results
AQ
08/04C21 INVESTMENTS : Nevada Dispensaries Achieve Record Retail Revenue for Q2
PU
08/04C21 INVESTMENTS : Nevada Dispensaries Achieve Record Retail Revenue for Q2
PU
08/04C21 INVESTMENTS : Nevada Dispensaries Achieve Record Retail Revenue for Q2
AQ
07/13C21 INVESTMENTS : Announces Year End Results
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 37,7 M - -
Net income 2020 -32,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 33,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,46x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 64,9 M 64,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019 29,3x
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 116
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart C21 INVESTMENTS INC.
Duration : Period :
C21 Investments Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sonny Newman President & Chief Executive Officer
Donald Bruce Macdonald Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Kidd Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Robert Cheney Director
Leonard Werden Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
C21 INVESTMENTS INC.20.27%65
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-3.55%5 463
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-30.65%5 244
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.16.14%4 658
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.14.36%3 841
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.58.17%2 310
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group