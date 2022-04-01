Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. C2C Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTCGF   CA12676F1045

C2C GOLD CORP.

(CTCGF)
Cours en différé.  Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/01 09:30:44 am EDT
0.18 USD   +5.26%
05:34pC2C GOLD : Announces Stock Option Grant
PU
03/25C2C Gold Closes Upsized $1.7 Million Private Placement
GL
03/25C2C Gold Corp. announced that it has received CAD 1.70626 million in funding
CI
Summary 
Summary

C2C Gold : Announces Stock Option Grant

04/01/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia - April 1, 2022: C2C Gold Corp. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB:CTCGF) (the "Company" or "C2C") has granted an aggregate of 1,650,000 stock options to the Directors and Officers of the Company. The stock options are exercisable for a term of three years at an exercise price of $0.23 per common share. Vesting will occur over a period of eighteen months, with an initial 25% of the stock options vesting immediately, followed by an additional 25% of the stock options every six months thereafter until fully vested.

About C2C Gold Corp.

C2C is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada and recently discovered visible gold in quartz vein float at the Atlas Zone on the Millertown property in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The Company controls over 1,260 km2, one of the largest land positions on the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, including the Badger, Millertown, Barrens Lake, South Tally, and Lake Douglas projects with road access and proximity to communities and power lines. C2C also holds a portfolio of projects within the prolific White Gold and Klondike districts in Canada's Yukon.

For additional information:

Lori Walton, Chief Executive Officer
(833) 888-2862
info@c2cgold.com
www.c2cgold.com

Neitherthe Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

C2C Gold Corp. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 21:32:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,22 M -0,18 M -0,18 M
Net cash 2020 0,80 M 0,64 M 0,64 M
P/E ratio 2020 -31,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19,3 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lori Walton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Weiting Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Janet Lee-Sheriff Executive Chairman
Peter Bures Independent Director
Clarence Franklin Wasser Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
C2C GOLD CORP.-14.50%15
NEWMONT CORPORATION28.10%62 968
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION27.48%43 697
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED15.24%27 874
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.9.52%21 479
PJSC POLYUS-2.75%20 931