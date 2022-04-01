C2C Gold : Announces Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, British Columbia - April 1, 2022: C2C Gold Corp. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB:CTCGF) (the "Company" or "C2C") has granted an aggregate of 1,650,000 stock options to the Directors and Officers of the Company. The stock options are exercisable for a term of three years at an exercise price of $0.23 per common share. Vesting will occur over a period of eighteen months, with an initial 25% of the stock options vesting immediately, followed by an additional 25% of the stock options every six months thereafter until fully vested.

C2C is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada and recently discovered visible gold in quartz vein float at the Atlas Zone on the Millertown property in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The Company controls over 1,260 km2, one of the largest land positions on the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, including the Badger, Millertown, Barrens Lake, South Tally, and Lake Douglas projects with road access and proximity to communities and power lines. C2C also holds a portfolio of projects within the prolific White Gold and Klondike districts in Canada's Yukon.

