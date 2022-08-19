C2C Gold : For the six months ended June 30, 2022 08/19/2022 | 07:16pm EDT Send by mail :

C2C Gold Corp. (formerly Taku Gold Corp.) (An Exploration Stage Company) Management's Discussion and Analysis For the six months ended June 30, 2022 C2C GOLD CORP. (FORMERLY TAKU GOLD CORP.) MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 GENERAL The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of C2C Gold Corp. (formerly Taku Gold Corp.) (the "Company") and its subsidiary, has been prepared by management in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 as of August 19, 2022. This MD&A should be read in conjunction the unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 and the audited financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the accompanying notes thereto. All have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The information contained herein is not a substitute for detailed investigation or analysis on any particular issue. The information provided in this document is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters and developments concerning the Company. The Company is presently a "Venture Issuer" as defined in National Instrument 51-102. Additional information relevant to the Company's activities can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand the Company's website at www.c2cgold.com. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. The following MD&A includes certain statements that are considered forward-looking statements. Please refer to "Forward-Looking Information" for a discussion on the risks and uncertainties related to such information. COMPANY BACKGROUND The Company was incorporated on July 19, 1999, under the laws of the province of British Columbia, Canada, and its principal activity is acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is a reporting issuer in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia. Effective November 25, 2020, reflecting the Company's new focus in Newfoundland, the Company changed its name from Taku Gold Corp. to C2C Gold Corp. The Company is currently trading under the ticker symbol "CTOC" (formerly "TAK") on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and "CTCGF" (formerly "TAKUF") on the OTCQB. BUSINESS OVERVIEW The Company engages in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing precious metal projects in Canada's province of Newfoundland & Labrador. The Company also holds early and advanced projects in Canada's Yukon. The Company enhances the value of its projects by implementing early-stage exploration, and is primarily focused on the exploration to identify and explore the Company's Millertown, Barrens Lake and Badger projects, its joint venture projects with Buchans Resource Limited at Lake Douglas and South Tally as well as Black Raven, Mega Vein and other Newfoundland properties from the recent acquisition of The Rock Gold Corp. The following discussion updates our outlook and plan of operations for the foreseeable future. It also analyzes our financial condition and summarizes the results of our operations for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and compares these results to the same period in the prior year ended June 30, 2021. CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS In July 2022, the Company appointed Peter Bures, an industry expert focused on the precious metals, mining, and royalty sectors and a member of the Company's Board of Directors for three years, as the Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Bures brings over 25 years of Canadian and US capital markets experience. He started his career at a top-tier global gold producer in Timmins, followed by ten years in sell-side research with various firms in Toronto and New York. In 2007, he transitioned as an associate portfolio manager to the buy-side working alongside a top-ranked precious metals portfolio manager. He further refined his skillset working in institutional equity sales in New York and additionally broadened his experience by covering royalty and streaming companies as an analyst at Canaccord. In 2013, Mr. Bures founded his own consulting firm which continues to operate to this day and has helped to bring a number of companies public, including Star Royalties, where he was most recently a co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer. He continues to advise to the mining sector and is on several advisory boards and holds a number of directorships. The 1 C2C GOLD CORP. (FORMERLY TAKU GOLD CORP.) MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 Company granted 100,000 stock options to Mr. Bures at an exercise price of $0.16 per common share for a period of five years. In June 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of The Rock Gold Corp. ("Rock Gold") by acquiring all of its issued and outstanding common shares in consideration of 12,250,000 shares of the Company. The Rock Gold is a Newfoundland-based gold exploration company that holds rights to over 40 mineral claims with projects lying along most of the major gold bearing trends. The property package also includes 5 properties, 2 of which are drill ready, under option from Newfoundland & Labrador based prospectors. In connection with the acquisition, William M. Sheriff was appointed as a director of the Company. Mr. Sheriff is an entrepreneur and geologist with over 40 years' experience in the minerals industry and is known for his abilities in prospecting across North America. In addition to being responsible for significant capital raises along with corporate development, Mr. Sheriff was a pioneer in the uranium renaissance as co- founder and Chairman of Energy Metals Corp. and was responsible for compiling the largest domestic uranium resource base in US history before the company was acquired by Uranium One Corp for $1.8 Billion in 2006. Mr. Sheriff presently is the founder and Executive Chairman of enCore Energy Corp., having led the development of the company from inception to a near term producer with a multi-jurisdictional United States asset base. Mr. Sheriff also has a significant interest in the gold exploration sector with personal and corporate gold exploration assets across the United States. In addition to his personal business interests, Mr. Sheriff serves as Non-executive Chair of the board of Sabre Gold Corp. and is a director and co-founder of Group 11 Technologies Inc., a private company committed to the development and application of environmentally and socially responsible precious metals mineral extraction as an alternate to conventional mining methods. He previously served as a Director of Exploits Discovery Corp. and was Executive Chair of Golden Predator Mining Corp. The Company granted 200,000 stock options to Mr. Sheriff at an exercise price of $0.25 per common share for a period of five years. In April 2022, Janet Sheriff was appointed as the interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company, following the resignation of Lori Walton from the Chief Executive Officer position for personal reasons. Ms. Sheriff is also the Executive Chair of the Company. She previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Golden Predator Mining Corp and President of Tigris Uranium (now enCore Energy Corp.). She is the founder of Newfoundland.Gold, a strategic marketing alliance promoting the progressive jurisdiction of Newfoundland & Labrador and the region's leaders in exploration & mining. She also serves as Co-Founder and President of Group 11 Technologies, a private company focused on the development of non-invasive and environmentally-friendly precious metals extraction. In April 2022, the Company granted an aggregate of 1,830,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of $0.23 per common share for a period of three years. In March 2022, the Company completed a private placement and issued 8,360,888 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.18 per Unit and 915,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.22 per FT Unit, for total gross proceeds of $1,706,260. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.25 per Share for a period of two years from the closing of the private placement. Each FT Unit is comprised of one Share issued on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), and one-half of a Warrant. In connection with the private placement, the Company paid finders' fees of $116,064 and issued 560,972 finders' warrants. Two directors of the Company participated in the private placement for 112,000 Units for proceeds of $20,160. MINERAL PROPERTIES The Company holds a portfolio of properties located in Newfoundland and Yukon as described below. Additional information on carrying values of the properties and any remaining underlying obligations can be found in Note 9 of the Company's financial statements. 2 C2C GOLD CORP. (FORMERLY TAKU GOLD CORP.) MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 Newfoundland Gold Projects Badger, Millertown and Barrens Lake Properties On October 30, 2020, the Company entered into three separate option agreements with Shawn Ryan and Wildwood Exploration Inc., together the "Optionors," to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in three properties located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The three properties, Badger, Millertown and Barrens Lake, total 1,974 claims and cover more than 493 square kilometers providing the Company with a large land position in Newfoundland. These projects were selected based on gold-in-till and gold-in-soil anomalies combined with favorable rock types, geophysics and structural interpretation. The projects are located in the Central Gold Belt of Newfoundland, situated within the Exploits Subzone of the broader Dunnage tectonostratigraphic zone. The properties are located in a regional northeast trending structural zone bound to the northwest by the RIL and to the south by the Valentine Lake Shear Zone that is host to orogenic-style epizonal, structurally-controlledgold-bearing quartz veins and stockworks. Companies working on active gold projects within this belt and the broader Exploits Subzone have noted the similarity in geological setting and character with both the Abitibi greenstone belts in Ontario and Quebec, Canada and the Bendigo-Fosterville deposits in Australia. Government reports enhanced by work completed by prospectors and public companies have shown, in many instances, gold-in-till anomalies are related to underlying gold-in-soil anomalies which are more directly linked to underlying bedrock gold occurrences. All three properties are at an early stage of exploration with till, lake and stream samples, limited soil samples and some geophysics having been completed in the past. The Badger property consists of 712 mineral claims located 7 km from the community of Badger and is proximal to Great Atlantic Resources' Golden Promise property, host to the Jaclyn gold deposit. The Trans-Canada Highway provides general access to the Badger area which hosts a network of Forest Service Roads. The property is made up of four licenses holding 712 mineral claims. The Badger property covers anticlinal structures, as indicated by government bedrock geology maps and aeromagnetic geophysical surveys. A limited amount of historical base metal exploration was conducted on the Badger property, mainly for copper and nickel associated with gabbro sequences. Historical government and company till sampling over the Badger property shows gold-in-till anomalies on the Badger property associated with regional anticline and syncline structures. The Millertown property consists of 908 mineral claims located less than 10 km from the towns of Millertown and Buchans Landing and 60 km from the larger town of Grand Falls-Windsor. Access to the Millertown property is through a series of Forest Service Roads and is made up of six licenses holding a total of 908 mineral claims. The Millertown property has seen limited historical mineral exploration. Regional till sampling shows multi-element gold, antimony, arsenic, and lead anomalies. Soil sampling by the vendor has established areas of anomalous gold-in-till and gold-in-soil coincident with structures identified from geophysics. The Barrens Lake Property consists of 354 mineral claims located 12 km southwest from the Millertown property with existing road access to the 354 mineral claims. There are no recorded mineral occurrences on the Barrens Landing property however government till sampling shows anomalous gold-in-till samples trending across the Barrens Lake property. Pursuant to each of the Badger Option and Barrens Lake Option agreements, the Company may acquire the Badger Property and the Barrens Lake Property, respectively, in each case for consideration consisting of cash payments of $250,000 and the issuance of 2,200,000 common shares of the Company to the Optionors, and by incurring property expenditures of $1,000,000, over a period of 5 years. The Badger Option and Barrens Lake Option agreements also each provide for a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the optioned property in favour of the Optionors. The Company may elect to reduce the NSR royalty to 1% by paying the Optionors $2,500,000. Pursuant to the Millertown Option, the Company may acquire the property in consideration for cash payments of $500,000 and the issuance of 3,000,000 common shares of the Company to the Optionors, and by incurring property expenditures of $1,500,000, in each case over a period of 5 years. The Millertown Option agreement also provides for 3 C2C GOLD CORP. (FORMERLY TAKU GOLD CORP.) MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 a 2% NSR royalty on the property in favour of the Optionors. The Company may elect to reduce the NSR royalty to 1% by paying the Optionors $2,500,000. In December 2020, the Company acquired, through staking, an additional 523 claims (94 claims added to Badger, 195 claims added to Millertown and 234 claims to Barrens Lake). In January 2021, the Company added, through staking an additional 1,006 claims to its Badger property. In relation to the staking, the Company issued an additional 500,000 shares and will issue an additional 500,000 shares (issued) at the First Anniversary of the original Badger Option agreement. In February 2021, the Company acquired, through staking, additional 229 sq. km (916 claims) in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt and an additional 186 claims in March 2021. In July 2021, the Company acquired a 100% ownership of two non-contiguous infill mineral licenses (7 claims and 11 claims) within the Company's Barrens Lake property area by paying $20,000 cash and issuing 200,000 common shares to the vendor. The vendor retains a 2% NSR royalty, of which the Company can purchase 1% at any time for $1,000,000. In June 2022, the Company added two new licenses in the Millertown area by paying $10,000 cash and issuing 100,000 common shares. The Company also amended its interest and terminated certain mining claims for the Badger, Millertown and Barrens Lake properties. The Company currently controls mineral exploration land packages in Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, covering 824 sq km (3,299 claims). The Badger property consists of 1,121 claims (280 sq km), Millertown consists of 1,429 claims (357 sq km) and Barrens Lake consists of 749 claims (187 sq km). Tom Joe and Rocky Brook Properties The Tom Joe and Rocky Brook properties are adjacent to the Company's Badger property in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The Tom Joe property consists of 2 mineral licenses with 10 claims and the Rocky Brook property consists of 2 mineral licenses with 2 claims. In May 2021, the Company acquired a 100% ownership interest of the mineral licenses by paying $25,000 cash and issuing 200,000 common shares. The properties are subject to a 2.0% NSR royalty, of which the Company can purchase 1.0% at any time for $500,000. Jumpers Brook Property The Jumpers Brook property consists of two mineral licenses with 20 claims, located adjacent to, and on trend, with Sokoman Minerals Corp.'s Moosehead gold project in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. In June 2021, the Company acquired a 100% ownership interest of the Jumpers Brook mineral licenses by paying $65,000 cash and issuing 600,000 common shares. The property is subject to a 2% NSR royalty, of which the Company can purchase 1% at any time for $1,000,000. Rocky Pond and Burnt Lake Properties The Rocky Pond and Burnt Lake properties are located 70km northeast of the Company's Badger, Millertown, and Barrens Lake projects in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The Rocky Pond property consists of 3 mineral licenses with 21 claims and the Burnt Lake property consists of 1 mineral license with 4 claims. In June 2021, the Company acquired a 100% ownership interest of the mineral licenses by paying $70,000 cash and issuing 700,000 common shares. The properties are subject to a 2% NSR, of which the Company can purchase 1% at any time for $1,500,000. Lake Douglas and South Tally Properties The Lake Douglas property consists of 87 claims and covers the on-strike trend of gold-bearing structures at Marathon Gold Corporation's Valentine project, located 15 km on strike to the southwest. The South Tally property consists of 277 claims and is contiguous with the southeast boundary of Company's Barrens Lake property. In August 2021, the Company entered into an option and joint venture agreement (the "JV Agreement") with Buchans Resources Limited ("Buchans") whereby Buchans will grant the Company an option to acquire up to a 70% ownership interest in 364 mineral claims covering these two properties (the "Properties"). Pursuant to the JV Agreement, the Company will exercise an initial option (the "First Option") to earn a 51% ownership interest in the Properties by issuing 100,000 common shares 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

