    CTCGF   CA12676F1045

C2C GOLD CORP.

(CTCGF)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:50 2022-08-19 am EDT
0.1152 USD   -19.70%
08/19C2C GOLD : For the six months ended June 30, 2022
PU
08/19C2C GOLD : For the six months ended June 30, 2022
PU
08/19C2C GOLD : June 30, 2022 MD&A
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

C2C Gold : For the six months ended June 30, 2022

08/19/2022 | 07:16pm EDT
C2C Gold Corp.

(formerly Taku Gold Corp.)

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

C2C Gold Corp.

Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

2

C2C Gold Corp. (formerly Taku Gold Corp.)

Condensed consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollar)

Notes

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

813,494

$

296,418

Accounts receivable

6

360,641

283,652

Prepaid expenses and deposits

162,175

186,322

Marketable securities

5

73,000

90,000

1,409,310

856,392

Reclamation bonds

7

154,150

69,250

Equipment

8

21,586

26,212

Exploration and evaluation assets

9

11,650,409

9,808,304

$

13,235,455

$

10,760,158

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

263,442

$

495,439

Due to related party

12

735

22,177

264,177

517,616

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

10

29,487,023

26,389,858

Contributed surplus

11

4,613,511

4,265,094

Deficit

(21,129,256)

(20,412,410)

12,971,278

10,242,542

$

13,235,455

$

10,760,158

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 15)

Approved by the board of directors:

"Trey Wasser"

Director

"Peter Bures"

Director

See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements

3

C2C Gold Corp. (formerly Taku Gold Corp.)

Condensed consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollar)

Notes

Expenses

Management and consulting fees

12

Professional fees

12

Office and miscellaneous

12

Transfer agent and filing fees

Conferences and promotion

12

Stock-based compensation

11,12

Other items

Interest income

Fair value adjustment on marketable

5, 9

securities

Impairment of exploration and

9

evaluation assets

Gain on sale on exploration and

9

evaluation assets

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

Basic and diluted loss per share

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

Three months

Three months

Six months

Six months

ended June

ended June

ended June

ended June

30, 2022

30, 2021

30, 2022

30, 2021

$

67,088

$

41,008

$

119,876

$

64,608

23,498

52,081

40,685

62,609

13,571

6,310

22,951

10,017

10,340

19,382

20,844

25,735

25,490

10,145

36,058

10,858

219,883

115,960

272,125

180,179

(359,870)

(244,886)

(512,539)

(354,006)

1,779

-

1,914

29

(20,000)

(12,000)

(17,000)

(7,000)

-

-

(189,221)

-

-

-

-

277,343

(18,221)

(12,000)

(204,307)

270,372

$

(378,091)

$

(256,886)

$

(716,846)

$

(83,634)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.00)

90,798,660

45,136,900

86,306,351

45,079,207

See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements

4

C2C Gold Corp. (formerly Taku Gold Corp.)

Condensed consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollar)

Number of

Contributed

Shares

Share Capital ($)

Surplus ($)

Deficit ($)

Total ($)

Balance, December 31, 2020

59,721,515

22,488,664

3,928,566

(19,689,580)

6,727,650

Private placement

16,450,000

2,632,000

-

-

2,632,000

Share issue costs

-

(127,098)

-

-

(127,098)

Finder's warrants issued

(69,120)

69,120

-

-

Share issued for property acquisition

2,000,000

807,000

-

-

807,000

Stock options exercised

397,500

58,012

(27,787)

-

30,225

Warrants exercised

150,000

22,500

-

-

22,500

Stock-based compensation

-

-

180,179

-

180,179

Net income and comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

(83,634)

(83,634)

Balance, June 30, 2021

78,719,015

25,811,958

4,150,078

(19,773,214)

10,188,822

Balance, December 31, 2021

81,049,015

26,389,858

4,265,094

(20,412,410)

10,242,542

Private placement

9,275,888

1,706,260

-

-

1,706,260

Share issue costs

-

(125,303)

-

-

(125,303)

Finder's warrants issued

(76,292)

76,292

-

-

Share issued for asset acquisition

12,250,000

1,592,500

-

-

1,592,500

Stock-based compensation

-

-

272,125

-

272,125

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(716,846)

(716,846)

Balance, June 30, 2022

102,574,903

29,487,023

4,613,511

(21,129,256)

12,971,278

See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

C2C Gold Corp. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 23:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
