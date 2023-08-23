C2C Gold Corp.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
C2C Gold Corp.
Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
C2C Gold Corp.
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position
As at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollar)
Notes
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
225,789
$
158,128
Accounts receivable
6
19,179
106,987
Prepaid expenses and deposits
3,688
26,345
Marketable securities
5
130,500
77,000
379,156
368,460
Reclamation bonds
7
103,782
124,296
Equipment
8
12,334
16,960
Exploration and evaluation assets
9
11,241,209
12,898,716
$
11,736,481
$
13,408,432
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
177,781
$
429,849
Due to related party
12
5,076
30,540
182,857
460,389
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
10
30,213,023
29,783,023
Contributed surplus
11
4,871,283
4,799,155
Deficit
(23,530,682)
(21,634,135)
11,553,624
12,948,043
$
11,736,481
$
13,408,432
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 15)
Approved by the board of directors:
"Trey Wasser"
Director
"Christopher Huggins"
Director
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements
C2C Gold Corp.
Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss Three and Six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollar)
Notes
Expenses
Management and consulting fees
12
Professional fees
12
Office and miscellaneous
12
Transfer agent and filing fees
Conferences and promotion
12
Stock-based compensation
11,12
Other items
Interest income
Fair value adjustment on marketable
5, 9
securities
Impairment of exploration and
9
evaluation assets
Loss on sale of exploration and
9
evaluation assets
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
Basic and diluted loss per share
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Three months
Three months
Six months
Six months
ended June
ended June
ended June
ended June
30, 2023
30, 2022
30, 2023
30, 2022
$
49,600
$
67,088
$ 103,188
$
119,876
27,462
23,498
46,360
40,685
8,386
13,571
18,289
22,951
9,628
10,340
19,495
20,844
2,600
25,490
15,521
36,058
23,338
219,883
72,128
272,125
(121,014)
(359,870)
(274,981)
(512,539)
751
1,779
1,330
1,914
(35,500)
(20,000)
(56,500)
(17,000)
(195,060)
-
(195,060)
(189,221)
(1,371,336)
-
(1,371,336)
-
(1,601,145)
(18,221)
(1,621,566)
(204,307)
$
(1,722,159)
$
(378,091)
$
(1,896,547)
$
(716,846)
$
(0.015)
$
(0.004)
$
(0.017)
$
(0.008)
112,765,120
90,798,660
108,966,036
86,306,351
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements
C2C Gold Corp.
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollar)
Number of
Contributed
Shares
Share Capital ($)
Surplus ($)
Deficit ($)
Total ($)
Balance, December 31, 2021
81,049,015
26,389,858
4,265,094
(20,412,410)
10,242,542
Private placement
9,275,888
1,706,260
-
-
1,706,260
Share issue costs
-
(125,303)
-
-
(125,303)
Finder's warrants issued
-
(76,292)
76,292
-
-
Share issued for asset acquisition
12,250,000
1,592,500
-
-
1,592,500
Stock-based compensation
-
-
272,125
-
272,125
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(716,846)
(716,846)
Balance, June 30, 2022
102,574,903
29,487,023
4,613,511
(21,129,256)
12,971,278
Balance, December 31, 2022
105,099,903
29,783,023
4,799,155
(21,634,135)
12,948,043
Private placement
8,600,000
430,000
-
-
430,000
Stock-based compensation
-
-
72,128
-
72,128
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(1,896,547)
(1,896,547)
Balance, June 30, 2023
113,699,903
30,213,023
4,871,283
(23,530,682)
11,553,624
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements
