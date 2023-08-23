C2C Gold Corp.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

C2C Gold Corp.

Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

C2C Gold Corp.

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position

As at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollar)

Notes

June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

225,789

$

158,128

Accounts receivable

6

19,179

106,987

Prepaid expenses and deposits

3,688

26,345

Marketable securities

5

130,500

77,000

379,156

368,460

Reclamation bonds

7

103,782

124,296

Equipment

8

12,334

16,960

Exploration and evaluation assets

9

11,241,209

12,898,716

$

11,736,481

$

13,408,432

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

177,781

$

429,849

Due to related party

12

5,076

30,540

182,857

460,389

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

10

30,213,023

29,783,023

Contributed surplus

11

4,871,283

4,799,155

Deficit

(23,530,682)

(21,634,135)

11,553,624

12,948,043

$

11,736,481

$

13,408,432

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 15)

Approved by the board of directors:

"Trey Wasser"

Director

"Christopher Huggins"

Director

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements

C2C Gold Corp.

Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss Three and Six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollar)

Notes

Expenses

Management and consulting fees

12

Professional fees

12

Office and miscellaneous

12

Transfer agent and filing fees

Conferences and promotion

12

Stock-based compensation

11,12

Other items

Interest income

Fair value adjustment on marketable

5, 9

securities

Impairment of exploration and

9

evaluation assets

Loss on sale of exploration and

9

evaluation assets

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

Basic and diluted loss per share

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

Three months

Three months

Six months

Six months

ended June

ended June

ended June

ended June

30, 2023

30, 2022

30, 2023

30, 2022

$

49,600

$

67,088

$ 103,188

$

119,876

27,462

23,498

46,360

40,685

8,386

13,571

18,289

22,951

9,628

10,340

19,495

20,844

2,600

25,490

15,521

36,058

23,338

219,883

72,128

272,125

(121,014)

(359,870)

(274,981)

(512,539)

751

1,779

1,330

1,914

(35,500)

(20,000)

(56,500)

(17,000)

(195,060)

-

(195,060)

(189,221)

(1,371,336)

-

(1,371,336)

-

(1,601,145)

(18,221)

(1,621,566)

(204,307)

$

(1,722,159)

$

(378,091)

$

(1,896,547)

$

(716,846)

$

(0.015)

$

(0.004)

$

(0.017)

$

(0.008)

112,765,120

90,798,660

108,966,036

86,306,351

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements

C2C Gold Corp.

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollar)

Number of

Contributed

Shares

Share Capital ($)

Surplus ($)

Deficit ($)

Total ($)

Balance, December 31, 2021

81,049,015

26,389,858

4,265,094

(20,412,410)

10,242,542

Private placement

9,275,888

1,706,260

-

-

1,706,260

Share issue costs

-

(125,303)

-

-

(125,303)

Finder's warrants issued

-

(76,292)

76,292

-

-

Share issued for asset acquisition

12,250,000

1,592,500

-

-

1,592,500

Stock-based compensation

-

-

272,125

-

272,125

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(716,846)

(716,846)

Balance, June 30, 2022

102,574,903

29,487,023

4,613,511

(21,129,256)

12,971,278

Balance, December 31, 2022

105,099,903

29,783,023

4,799,155

(21,634,135)

12,948,043

Private placement

8,600,000

430,000

-

-

430,000

Stock-based compensation

-

-

72,128

-

72,128

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(1,896,547)

(1,896,547)

Balance, June 30, 2023

113,699,903

30,213,023

4,871,283

(23,530,682)

11,553,624

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim financial statements

