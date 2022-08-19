C2C Gold : June 30, 2022 Financial Statements

Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
C2C Gold Corp. (formerly Taku Gold Corp.)
Condensed consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollar)
Notes
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
813,494
$
296,418
Accounts receivable
6
360,641
283,652
Prepaid expenses and deposits
162,175
186,322
Marketable securities
5
73,000
90,000
1,409,310
856,392
Reclamation bonds
7
154,150
69,250
Equipment
8
21,586
26,212
Exploration and evaluation assets
9
11,650,409
9,808,304
$
13,235,455
$
10,760,158
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
263,442
$
495,439
Due to related party
12
735
22,177
264,177
517,616
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
10
29,487,023
26,389,858
Contributed surplus
11
4,613,511
4,265,094
Deficit
(21,129,256)
(20,412,410)
12,971,278
10,242,542
$
13,235,455
$
10,760,158
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 15)
Approved by the board of directors:
"Trey Wasser"
Director
"Peter Bures"
Director
See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements
C2C Gold Corp. (formerly Taku Gold Corp.)
Condensed consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollar)
Notes
Expenses
Management and consulting fees
12
Professional fees
12
Office and miscellaneous
12
Transfer agent and filing fees
Conferences and promotion
12
Stock-based compensation
11,12
Other items
Interest income
Fair value adjustment on marketable
5, 9
securities
Impairment of exploration and
9
evaluation assets
Gain on sale on exploration and
9
evaluation assets
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
Basic and diluted loss per share
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Three months
Three months
Six months
Six months
ended June
ended June
ended June
ended June
30, 2022
30, 2021
30, 2022
30, 2021
$
67,088
$
41,008
$
119,876
$
64,608
23,498
52,081
40,685
62,609
13,571
6,310
22,951
10,017
10,340
19,382
20,844
25,735
25,490
10,145
36,058
10,858
219,883
115,960
272,125
180,179
(359,870)
(244,886)
(512,539)
(354,006)
1,779
-
1,914
29
(20,000)
(12,000)
(17,000)
(7,000)
-
-
(189,221)
-
-
-
-
277,343
(18,221)
(12,000)
(204,307)
270,372
$
(378,091)
$
(256,886)
$
(716,846)
$
(83,634)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.00)
90,798,660
45,136,900
86,306,351
45,079,207
See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements
C2C Gold Corp. (formerly Taku Gold Corp.)
Condensed consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollar)
Number of
Contributed
Shares
Share Capital ($)
Surplus ($)
Deficit ($)
Total ($)
Balance, December 31, 2020
59,721,515
22,488,664
3,928,566
(19,689,580)
6,727,650
Private placement
16,450,000
2,632,000
-
-
2,632,000
Share issue costs
-
(127,098)
-
-
(127,098)
Finder's warrants issued
(69,120)
69,120
-
-
Share issued for property acquisition
2,000,000
807,000
-
-
807,000
Stock options exercised
397,500
58,012
(27,787)
-
30,225
Warrants exercised
150,000
22,500
-
-
22,500
Stock-based compensation
-
-
180,179
-
180,179
Net income and comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
(83,634)
(83,634)
Balance, June 30, 2021
78,719,015
25,811,958
4,150,078
(19,773,214)
10,188,822
Balance, December 31, 2021
81,049,015
26,389,858
4,265,094
(20,412,410)
10,242,542
Private placement
9,275,888
1,706,260
-
-
1,706,260
Share issue costs
-
(125,303)
-
-
(125,303)
Finder's warrants issued
(76,292)
76,292
-
-
Share issued for asset acquisition
12,250,000
1,592,500
-
-
1,592,500
Stock-based compensation
-
-
272,125
-
272,125
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(716,846)
(716,846)
Balance, June 30, 2022
102,574,903
29,487,023
4,613,511
(21,129,256)
12,971,278
See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements
