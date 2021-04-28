C2C Gold : For year ended December 31, 2020 04/28/2021 | 03:01am EDT Send by mail :

C2C Gold Corp. (formerly Taku Gold Corp.) (An Exploration Stage Company) Management's Discussion and Analysis For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 C2C GOLD CORP. (formerly Taku Gold Corp.) MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS GENERAL The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of C2C Gold Corp. (formerly Taku Gold Corp.), (the "Company"), has been prepared by management in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 as of April 27, 2021. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and the accompanying notes thereto, all have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The information contained herein is not a substitute for detailed investigation or analysis on any particular issue. The information provided in this document is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters and developments concerning the Company. The Company is presently a "Venture Issuer" as defined in National Instrument 51-102. Additional information relevant to the Company's activities can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.takugold.com. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. The following MD&A includes certain statements that are considered forward-looking statements. Please refer to "Forward-Looking Information" for a discussion on the risks and uncertainties related to such information. COMPANY BACKGROUND The Company was incorporated on July 19, 1999, under the laws of the province of British Columbia, Canada, and its principal activity is the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is a reporting issuer in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia and its outstanding common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). Effective November 25, 2020, reflecting the Company's new focus in Newfoundland, the Company changed its name from Taku Gold Corp. to C2C Gold Corp. The Company is trading under the ticker symbol "CTOC" on the CSE and "CTCGF" on the OTCQB. CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS In March 2020, Scott Davis was appointed the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Davis replaced Greg Hayes, the Company's Interim CFO and Corporate Secretary. In October 2020, Jordan Butler resigned as the CEO and Director of the Company, and Lori Walton was appointed as the CEO and Janet Lee-Sheriff as Executive Chair. In October 2020, the Company acquired an option on the Badger, Barrens Lake and Millertown properties in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. In October 2020, the Company granted 400,000 stock options to certain officers and directors at an exercise price of $0.10 per common share expiring within 3 years from the date of grant. In November 2020, the Company completed a private placement of 11,500,000 units of the $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,150,000. The proceeds of the private placement will be used to fund exploration expenditures on mineral exploration properties located in Newfoundland and for general working capital. In November 2020, the Company granted 1,665,000 stock options to certain officers, director and consultants of the Company at an exercise price of $0.14 per common share expiring not later than 3 years from the date of grant. In December 2020, the Company completed a pending name change to C2C Gold Corp. and has commenced trading on the CSE under the new ticker symbol "CTOC". Shawn Ryan was appointed technical advisor of the Company. He has over 20 years of experience prospecting gold across the Yukon and has been rapidly expanding his prospecting in Newfoundland. A global leader in his field, his prospecting and specialization on advanced soil geochemical work led to the discovery of the millions of gold ounces including the Golden Saddle & Arc, Coffee, and QV gold resources. This success has also been recognized with Shawn winning the 2011 PDAC Prospector of the Year Award, 2010 Spud Huestis Award and the Yukon Prospector of the Year Award. Shawn continues to be an active participant with his technical teams, constantly improving efficiencies with his methodological exploration techniques. In March 2021, Richard Goldfarb was appointed as a director of the Company. He is a globally recognized expert on orogenic gold deposits having served 36 years with the U.S. Geological Survey's Mineral Resources Program. He is a 1 C2C GOLD CORP. (formerly Taku Gold Corp.) MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Research Professor at the Colorado School of Mines; Adjunct Professor, University of Western Australia; and a Distinguished Overseas Professor at China University of Geosciences, Beijing, China, as well as a private consultant. In April 2021, Fredy Marino was appointed as an exploration manager of the Company. He is a geologist with more than 25 years of experience in mineral exploration. He is specialized in field mapping, underground mapping, ore deposit exploration and evaluation, with significant experience in Nevada. He has been involved in exploration projects in numerous areas around the world. MINERAL PROPERTIES The Company's principal business activity is acquiring and developing mineral properties in Canada's Newfoundland, and the Company holds a portfolio of properties located in Newfoundland and Yukon as described below. Additional information on carrying values of the properties and any remaining underlying obligations can be found in note 6 to the Company's audited financial statements. NEWFOUNDLAND GOLD PROJECTS On October 30, 2020, the Company entered into three separate option agreements with Shawn Ryan and Wildwood Exploration Inc., together the "Optionors", to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in three properties located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The three properties, Millertown, Badger and Barrens, total 1,974 claims and cover more than 493 square kilometers providing the Company with a large land position in Newfoundland. These projects were selected based on gold-in-till and gold-in-soil anomalies combined with favorable rock types, geophysics and structural interpretation. The projects are located in the Central Gold Belt of Newfoundland, situated within the Exploits Subzone of the broader Dunnage tectonostratigraphic zone. A series of faults representing a deep crustal suture zone known as the Red Indian Line (RIL) marks the northwestern boundary of the Exploits Subzone. The properties are located in a regional northeast trending structural zone bound to the northwest by the RIL and to the south by the Valentine Lake Shear Zone that is host to orogenic-style epizonal, structurally-controlledgold-bearing quartz veins and stockworks. Companies working on active gold projects within this belt and the broader Exploits Subzone have noted the similarity in geological setting and character with both the Abitibi greenstone belts in Ontario and Quebec, Canada and the Bendigo-Fosterville deposits in Australia. Government reports enhanced by work completed by prospectors and public companies have shown, in many instances, gold-in-till anomalies are related to underlying gold-in-soil anomalies which are more directly linked to underlying bedrock gold occurrences. All three properties are at an early stage of exploration with till, lake and stream samples, limited soil samples and some geophysics having been completed in the past. The Company is in the process of compiling all available data to plan a large work program including extensive and detailed soil sampling and detailed mapping to better understand the structural geology for all three projects in order to select potential drill targets. Further details will be outlined when fully developed. Exploration in the area is facilitated by an existing road network and towns to provide accommodation and services. Badger Property The Badger property consists of 712 mineral claims located 7 km from the community of Badger and is proximal to Great Atlantic Resources' Golden Promise property, host to the Jaclyn gold deposit. The Trans-Canada Highway provides general access to the Badger area which hosts a network of Forest Service Roads. The property is made up of four licenses holding 712 mineral claims. The Badger property covers anticlinal structures, as indicated by government bedrock geology maps and aeromagnetic geophysical surveys. The Caradocian graphitic black shale sequence is a useful marker to define the fold structure underlying the Badger and the other C2C properties. A limited amount of historical base metal exploration was conducted on the Badger property, mainly for copper and nickel associated with gabbro sequences. Historical government and company till sampling over the Badger property shows gold-in-till anomalies on the Badger property associated with regional anticline and syncline structures. 2 C2C GOLD CORP. (formerly Taku Gold Corp.) MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Millertown Property The Millertown property consists of 908 mineral claims located less than 10 km from the towns of Millertown and Buchans Landing and 60 km from the larger town of Grand Falls-Windsor. Access to the Millertown property is through a series of Forest Service Roads and is made up of six licenses holding a total of 908 mineral claims. The Millertown property has seen limited historical mineral exploration. Regional till sampling shows multi-element gold, antimony, arsenic, and lead anomalies. Soil sampling by the vendor has established areas of anomalous gold-in-till and gold-in-soil coincident with structures identified from geophysics. Although these areas offer potential drill targets, the Company anticipates conducting soil sampling and mapping in larger areas to identify the priority drill targets across the entire property. Barrens Lake Property The Barrens Lake Property consists of 354 mineral claims located 12 km southwest from the Millertown property with existing road access to the 354 mineral claims. There are no recorded mineral occurrences on the Barrens Landing property however government till sampling shows anomalous gold-in-till samples trending across the Barrens Lake property. Pursuant to each of the Badger Option and Barrens Lake Option agreements, the Company may acquire the Badger Property and the Barrens Lake Property, respectively, in each case for consideration consisting of cash payments of $250,000 and the issuance of 2,200,000 common shares of the Company to the Optionors, and by incurring property expenditures of $1,000,000, over a period of 5 years. The Badger Option and Barrens Lake Option agreements also each provide for a 2% net smelter return royalty (a "Royalty") on the optioned property in favour of the Optionors. The Company may elect to reduce the Royalty to 1% by paying the Optionors $2,500,000. Pursuant to the Millertown Option, the Company may acquire the property in consideration for cash payments of $500,000 and the issuance of 3,000,000 common shares of the Company to the Optionors, and by incurring property expenditures of $1,000,000, in each case over a period of 5 years. The Millertown Option agreement also provides for a 2% Royalty on the property in favour of the Optionors. The Company may elect to reduce the Royalty to 1% by paying the Optionors $2,500,000. In November 2020, the Company paid total of $145,000 to Wildwood Exploration Inc. pursuant to the terms of the above noted option agreements. In December 2020, the Company has acquired, through staking, an additional 523 claims (94 claims added to Badger, 195 claims added to Millertown, 234 claims to Barrens Lake). In January 2021, the Company added through staking an additional 1006 claims to its Badger property. In relation to the staking, the Company issued an additional 500,000 shares and will issue an additional 500,000 shares at the First Anniversary to Shawn Ryan and Wildwood Exploration Inc. In February 2021, the Company acquired, through staking, additional 229 sq. km (916 claims) in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. In March 2021, the Company acquired, through staking, an additional 186 claims. The Company now controls one of the largest mineral exploration land packages in Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, covering 1,151 sq km (4,605 claims). The Badger property consists of 1,910 claims (477.5 sq km), Millertown consists of 1,569 claims (392.3 sq km) and Barrens Lake consists of 1,126 claims (281.5 sq km). YUKON GOLD PROJECTS Sonora Gulch Property, Yukon The Company owns a 100% interest in the Sonora Gulch property located within the White Gold District, approximately 110 km northwest of the town of Carmacks, and approximately 265 km north of Whitehorse. The project covers multiple styles of mineralization including porphyry copper-gold mineralization associated with Cretaceous porphyry intrusions similar to the Casino Deposit (4.5 billion lbs copper, 8.9 Million oz. gold), mesothermal Au-Ag + base metal 3 C2C GOLD CORP. (formerly Taku Gold Corp.) MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS skarn/replacement style mineralization and high-level epithermal Au-Ag style mineralization. Four zones have been identified on the property with significant mineralization (Amadeus, Nightmusic, Jupiter, and Gold Vein Zones), and at least 4 additional zones host untested gold-in-soil anomalies. Historical work at Sonora Gulch has identified significant mineralization in 4 zones, including the following intercepts: Amadeus Zone - drill hole SG06-06 intersected 11.1 m of 8.01 g/t gold, and SG07-12 intersected 88 m of 0.85g/t gold and 14.0 m of 1.05 g/t gold. Nightmusic Zone - drill hole SG08-27 intersected 26.6 m of 4.96 g/t gold, 11.9 g/t silver and 0.23% copper. Gold Vein Zone - drill hole SG10-55 intersected 51.0 m of 0.179 g/t gold, and 4.0 m of 11.3 g/t gold and 263 g/t silver. Also, in the Gold Vein Zone, drill hole SG11-58 intersected 234.0 m of 0.45 g/t gold and 3 g/t silver. Jupiter Zone - drill hole SG10-53 intersected 16.0 m of 1.88 g/t/ gold and SG10-47 intersected 6.0 m of 1.44 g/t gold. Rosebute Property, Yukon The Company owns a 100% interest in the 694-claim(14,365-hectare) Rosebute property, which is located approximately 65 km due south of Dawson City, at the headwaters of Rosebute Creek, a tributary of the Yukon River. Exploration work on the Rosebute property is targeting structurally controlled, orogenic gold deposits. To date three gold-in-soil target areas have been generated on the property by C2C including the Nor'west, Hudbay and Furtrade with trenching at the Hudbay zone having encountered 6.2 g/t gold over 5.0 m, 1.2 g/t gold over 10.0 m and 1.5 g/t over 20.0 m The Rosebute property appears to lie along trend from White Gold Corp.'s Vertigo discovery, where maiden 2018 drill results were highlighted by 22.5 g/t gold over 30.5 m. Recent work by White Gold Corp. has expanded mineralization along this trend to their recently announced Titan target, where soil sampling results exceeded 100,000 ppb gold - representing the highest result ever within their 400,000-sample database (see White Gold Corp's News Release dated September 5, 2019). The Rosebute property is approximately 5 km north of the Titan target and along the emerging trend. No significant soil sampling has been completed in that area of the Rosebute property. In 2017, C2C extended detailed grid soil geochemical sampling to the south and west of Hudbay zone and did reconnaissance ridge and spur-type soil sampling over the western third of the property where no exploration work had been completed previously. This work extended the Hudbay zone approximately 200 m southwest. Results to date warrant further work on all three zones to determine the orientation and extent of gold mineralization. In 2019, the Company completed two trenches totaling almost 300m at the HudBay zone. These trenches were completed perpendicular to previous trenching, which appears to have been near parallel to the strike of known gold- bearing zones. Portland Gold Property, Yukon The Portland Gold property covers an area of approximately 1,525 Ha and is road-accessible through a network of summer roads from Dawson City, Yukon which lies 42 km away. The property covers a series of parallel northwest trending gold bearing structures including the Gold Run Fault. An initial drill program was conducted in 2011 consisting of seven NQ2 diamond drill holes, of which five holes intersected significant mineralization with less than 11% of the drilled meters having been sampled. Further work at the property may include auger soil sampling, trenching, VLF and additional diamond drilling. In 2019, the Company acquired the Portland Gold Project from a local prospector in exchange for $20,000 and a 1.0% NSR Royalty, of which 100% can be repurchased for $200,000. The Company completed a small soil sampling program in 2019 to extend coverage to the north and south of the historic Gold Run showing. 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

