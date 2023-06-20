Advanced search
    AI   US12468P1049

C3.AI, INC.

(AI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-16 pm EDT
44.49 USD   -4.05%
07:04aC3 AI Announces 2023 Investor Day
BU
06/16C3.ai Investigation Initiated By Former Louisiana Attorney General : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of C3.ai, Inc. - AI
BU
06/16Thinking about buying stock in Applied UV, CBAK Energy Technology, Novavax, C3.ai, or DBV Technologies?
PR
C3 AI Announces 2023 Investor Day

06/20/2023 | 07:04am EDT
As previously announced, C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software application company, is hosting an Investor Day on June 22, 2023 in New York City to provide C3 AI investors with a company update, including information about our product roadmap, product demonstrations including C3 Generative AI, and updates on our partner ecosystem. The event will be broadcast to the investor community at large via a live webcast.

The event will include presentations by C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel and other members of the executive leadership team. In-person attendance is by invitation only.

A replay of the event will be made available on the C3 AI Investor Relations website (ir.c3.ai) at a later date.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 266 M - -
Net income 2023 -278 M - -
Net cash 2023 757 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -17,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 069 M 5 069 M -
EV / Sales 2023 16,2x
EV / Sales 2024 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 79,7%
Managers and Directors
Thomas M. Siebel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Houman Behzadi Co-President & Chief Product Officer
Edward Y. Abbo Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Juho Parkkinen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard C. Levin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
C3.AI, INC.297.59%5 069
MICROSOFT CORPORATION42.74%2 545 390
SYNOPSYS INC.38.18%67 131
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.46.81%64 310
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE22.45%58 910
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION38.17%45 696
