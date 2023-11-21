Communiqué officiel de C3.AI, INC.

Empowering workers at all technical levels to start using their own enterprise generative AI application in minutes

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced the AWS Marketplace listing of its no-code, self-service generative AI application in AWS Marketplace — C3 Generative AI: AWS Marketplace Edition.

On November 29, C3 Generative AI: AWS Marketplace Edition will be available under a 14-day free trial in AWS Marketplace via private preview to select customers. Apply to be part of the private preview now.

The value of C3 Generative AI: Marketplace Edition on AWS is its ability to transform work for everyone. Through a streamlined, self-service, and no-code onboarding flow, enterprise users can benefit from generative AI and be more productive now.

“By delivering generative AI solutions to customers that are powerful, secure, and built-for-the-enterprise, we exemplify how to be an innovator and leader in Enterprise AI,” said C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel. “Offering our first self-service generative AI application in AWS Marketplace is just the first step towards delivering what we see as enterprise search, reinvented. Search is bigger than simply finding a piece of information within a mountain of documents. It’s about finding insights within that data quickly and being able to act on them immediately and securely, changing the possibilities of what enterprises can accomplish and transforming the future of business.”

C3 Generative AI: AWS Marketplace Edition offers a simple self-service setup that allows users to begin asking questions about their data in minutes. This new application is designed with an intuitive search and chat interface that allows users of all levels to easily and quickly find information with high precision, perform data analysis, and discover insights from documents and data.

At any point, users of C3 Generative AI: AWS Marketplace Edition can contact C3 AI to upgrade the application to get access to additional capabilities. Upgrades include the ability for users to: ask questions across multi-modal datasets in addition to unstructured data; perform complex reasoning across multi-model data; orchestrate actions or workflows; and invoke other purpose-built AI/ML models.

“Generative AI will significantly impact an organization’s ability to create, improve, find, and transfer knowledge across the enterprise,” said R “Ray” Wang, CEO and Principal Analyst of Constellation Research, Inc. “Customers seek easily accessible solutions in their preferred marketplaces so they can deploy these new solutions immediately and improve knowledge transfer not only just between workers, but also among certified and enterprise-class AI solutions that accelerate the data-to-insight pipeline.”

Available since May 2023, C3 Generative AI is already deployed to customers across a wide range of industries including manufacturing, industrials, and defense. C3 Generative AI is being used to improve safety protocols on manufacturing floors and equipment operations, and analyze technical datasets, contracts, and financial data.

All C3 AI products, including C3 Generative AI: AWS Marketplace Edition, run on AWS and make use of AWS’s powerful set of AI/ML capabilities and services, including Amazon Bedrock.

C3 Generative AI: AWS Marketplace Edition will be publicly available to all AWS customers in the coming weeks.

AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

About C3 Generative AI

C3 Generative AI is a unified knowledge source that enables enterprise users to rapidly locate, retrieve, and act on enterprise data and insights through an intuitive search and chat interface. By combining state-of-the-art foundational large language models (LLMs), deep learning retrieval models, and the C3 AI Platform, C3 Generative AI serves as a deep domain co-pilot to support information retrieval across datasets and improved decision making.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of domain-specific generative AI offerings for the enterprise.

