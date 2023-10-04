Collaboration will make ESG Book’s comprehensive sustainability data available to sustainability teams utilizing the C3 AI ESG application

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced a new partnership with ESG Book, a global leader in sustainability data, to deliver powerful new insights to ESG teams. The collaboration combines C3 AI’s leading AI-enabled ESG application with ESG Book’s comprehensive suite of sustainability data to provide sustainability teams within enterprises with unparalleled data-driven analytical capabilities.

“Leaders using C3 AI ESG are dramatically transforming how they manage ESG strategy and performance with AI insights that reveal new avenues of significant opportunity for value creation, including knowing early on when a long-term emissions plan is off track or when new stakeholder priorities are emerging such as discussions around biodiversity,” said Ed Abbo, President and CTO at C3 AI. “Combining the power of our industry-leading AI models with ESG Book’s global datasets ensures that our customers can continue to set and meet ambitious ESG goals with confidence.”

Companies today face a variety of challenges in identifying risks and opportunities to improve ESG performance due to highly fragmented data, evolving stakeholder expectations, and rapidly changing regulatory reporting requirements. Teams must often wade through lengthy documents and disparate data sources to gain critical insights for timely decision making.

Launched in 2022, C3 AI ESG provides an end-to-end AI-enabled enterprise solution for sustainability teams, enabling them to efficiently gather, manage, and analyze disparate ESG data, automate reporting, identify and mitigate ESG risks, capture opportunities, and execute sustainability plans to meet ESG goals.

ESG Book’s data-driven solutions have been developed as a response to many of the current market challenges around sustainability ratings, including opacity around score methodologies and underlying data, a lack of standardisation, and the limited ability to measure industry and sector-specific metrics. Its data provides real-time, in-depth insights into corporate ESG and climate performance, covering over 50,000 companies worldwide.

“Driven by fast-changing market requirements and global regulation, demand for rapidly accessible, transparent ESG data is increasing worldwide,” said Dr. Daniel Klier, CEO, ESG Book. “Through this exciting new partnership, which combines ESG Book’s next generation sustainability data with C3 AI’s world-leading generative AI offerings, customers will be able to accelerate their ESG goals and enhance their sustainability decision making.”

Market demand for high-quality, granular ESG and climate data continues to grow sharply, driven by increasing sustainability regulation worldwide. More than 90% of executives are expecting to meaningfully increase their spending this year on ESG data, with the vast majority believing that ESG data investment is required to keep pace with competitors or to develop a competitive advantage, according to a recent Bloomberg survey.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise. For more information, visit https://c3.ai/

ESG Book Public Relations

For more information and for all media requests, please contact Ciaran McCale, Head of Communication, ESG Book, at Ciaran.mccale@esgbook.com or on +44 (0)7956 175 100.

About ESG Book

ESG Book is a global leader in sustainability data and technology, with a mission to transform finance through sustainability by making ESG data accessible, comparable, and transparent. ESG Book is the only provider in the world to combine a highly competitive, global sustainability dataset reported by corporates together with a disclosure platform. ESG Book’s solutions are used by many of the world’s largest financial organisations including Bloomberg, BNY Mellon, Citi, Dow Jones, JP Morgan, HSBC, and Glass Lewis.

Covering over 50,000 companies, ESG Book’s product offering includes ESG and climate data, company-level and portfolio-level scores, and analytics tools. ESG Book’s SaaS data management and disclosure platform provides access to over 150,000 corporate disclosures, enabling companies to disclose to stakeholders in real-time against multiple frameworks. For more information, visit esgbook.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231004780319/en/