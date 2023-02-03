Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. C3.ai, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AI   US12468P1049

C3.AI, INC.

(AI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-03 pm EST
25.88 USD   +18.07%
02/03C3 AI Commits to Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
BU
02/03Sector Update: Tech Stocks Add to Friday Slide This Afternoon
MT
02/03Sector Update: Tech Stocks Deteriorate Again Following Late-Morning Recovery
MT
C3 AI Commits to Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050

02/03/2023 | 10:01pm EST
Reinforcing C3 AI’s commitment to help reduce carbon emissions globally

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software application company, today announced its commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by the fiscal year 2050 across scopes 1, 2, and 3 emissions.

In the interim, C3 AI commits to a 50% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions by the fiscal year 2030 and a 25% reduction in scope 3 emissions by the fiscal year 2035, against the fiscal year 2022 baseline year. These goals will be validated with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to ensure alignment with the 1.5˚C climate trajectory.

“C3 AI was founded to help organizations deal with the changing landscape of reducing carbon emissions across the globe,” said C3 AI CFO Juho Parkkinen. “We are excited to build on this experience, help customers measure and report their ESG metrics, and become the industry-leading sustainable technology company using our C3 AI ESG application.”

C3 AI’s greatest impact in this space is delivered by helping customers achieve their ambitious ESG goals with the C3 AI Sustainability Suite, which includes our AI-driven applications, C3 AI ESG and C3 AI Energy Management.

One success in this area has been C3 AI’s global strategic alliance with ENGIE, a low-carbon energy and services company with the mission to drive the zero-carbon transition. This partnership includes the development of first-of-their-kind AI software applications to manage of scope 3 GHG emissions and optimize energy efficiency at large university campuses.

For more information on C3 AI and our solutions, visit: https://c3.ai/what-is-enterprise-ai/.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 261 M - -
Net income 2023 -304 M - -
Net cash 2023 794 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -9,67x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 853 M 2 853 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,88x
EV / Sales 2024 6,70x
Nbr of Employees 704
Free-Float 82,4%
C3.ai, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends C3.AI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 25,88 $
Average target price 15,44 $
Spread / Average Target -40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas M. Siebel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Houman Behzadi Co-President & Chief Product Officer
Edward Y. Abbo Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Juho Parkkinen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia A. House Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
C3.AI, INC.131.28%2 853
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.73%1 969 630
SYNOPSYS INC.15.44%56 179
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE14.96%55 354
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.17.79%51 906
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION41.75%46 609