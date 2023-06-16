Advanced search
    AI   US12468P1049

C3.AI, INC.

(AI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:46 2023-06-16 pm EDT
45.08 USD   +1.33%
06/16C3.ai Investigation Initiated By Former Louisiana Attorney General : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of C3.ai, Inc. - AI
BU
06/16Thinking about buying stock in Applied UV, CBAK Energy Technology, Novavax, C3.ai, or DBV Technologies?
PR
06/15C3 Ai To Participate In Wedbush Securities Ai Event “ai Revolution : Diving Into the AI Theme”
BU
C3.AI INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of C3.ai, Inc. - AI

06/16/2023 | 10:51pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into C3.ai, Inc. (“C3” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AI).

In December 2020, the Company went public, completing its Initial Public Offering, touting throughout the process the Company's relationships with technology leaders, including Baker Hughes, and its “large and rapidly growing…market,” among other things. Then, on February 22, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management reported that it had uncovered “[e]vidence of a severely challenged partnership with Baker Hughes, a related party and C3.ai's largest customer” and “[s]igns of problematic financial reporting and accounting regarding the Baker Hughes joint venture and a revolving door in C3.ai's Chief Financial Officer position.”

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether C3’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of C3 shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-833-938-0905 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ai/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on C3.AI, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 266 M - -
Net income 2023 -278 M - -
Net cash 2023 757 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -17,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 069 M 5 069 M -
EV / Sales 2023 16,2x
EV / Sales 2024 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart C3.AI, INC.
Duration : Period :
C3.ai, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends C3.AI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 44,49 $
Average target price 25,70 $
Spread / Average Target -42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas M. Siebel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Houman Behzadi Co-President & Chief Product Officer
Edward Y. Abbo Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Juho Parkkinen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard C. Levin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
C3.AI, INC.297.59%5 284
MICROSOFT CORPORATION45.15%2 588 293
SYNOPSYS INC.39.80%67 919
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.46.95%64 836
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE21.87%58 617
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION41.58%46 824
