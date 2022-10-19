C3 AI Powered New York Energy Manager to Help the State With Energy Sustainability Push

New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act requires State operations to run on 100% clean electricity by 2030

State agencies play key role in energy efficiency measures

As part of a major sustainability effort, New York State has issued a new executive order directing all state agencies to use the New York Power Authority’s (NYPA) NY Energy Manager application as the system of record for their energy data. The NY Energy Manager uses a system developed and deployed with C3 AI (NYSE: AI), a leading enterprise AI software application company, to monitor and help mitigate energy use at more than 1,000 state agencies and other customers.

“This announcement shows how increasingly significant the NY Energy Manager platform is to New York State’s demonstration of leadership in sustainability,” said Emilie Bolduc, NYPA’s Vice President of Distributed Energy Resources. “The dataset will be the foundation to create a baseline for state agencies’ greenhouse gas emissions and to measure their progress toward achieving New York State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goals.”

The NY Energy Manager application, built on the C3 AI Energy Management application, includes more than 17,000 facilities for more than 1,000 customers, including communities, businesses, municipalities, and electricity providers in New York. It will now serve as the system of record for all energy data from all state agencies.

“We are pleased to participate in this significant statewide initiative,” said Ed Abbo, President and CTO of C3 AI. “This is great validation in the work C3 AI has done with the New York Power Authority, and we look forward to helping New York make its public sector operations more sustainable.”

Among the many other goals spelled out in New York’s Executive Order 22, addressed in part by C3 AI’s system, is a mandate for state operations to run on 100% clean electricity by 2030.

C3 AI Energy Management unifies all energy-related data in one platform, enabling near real time tracking and mitigation of the state’s energy and greenhouse gas footprint. The system was selected by NYPA through a competitive bidding process. The most recent product release, C3 AI ESG, extends that functionality to enable reporting and forecasting of Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions consistent with all regulatory reporting standards. The application also recommends and tracks mitigation initiatives to help customers achieve their energy and sustainability targets.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Application Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally.

