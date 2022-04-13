Log in
    AI   US12468P1049

C3.AI, INC.

(AI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/13 12:16:40 pm EDT
20.74 USD   +1.82%
12:10pC3 AI on The Financial Times' List of Fastest Growing Companies
BU
09:10aMajor General Martin F. Klein Joins C3 AI as Senior Vice President for Defense and Intelligence
BU
04/12AI ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 3, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of C3.ai, Inc. Shareholders
PR
C3 AI on The Financial Times' List of Fastest Growing Companies

04/13/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software company, has been named to The Financial Times List of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2022. This marks the second consecutive year on this prestigious list for C3 AI.

The FT ranking of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies captures the resilience of businesses as they adapted to the initial onslaught of the Covid pandemic in 2020.

The list includes Americas’ companies with the strongest revenue growth between 2017 and 2020. The ranking is presented by The Financial Times and Statista.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Application Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 252 M - -
Net income 2022 -190 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 034 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 167 M 2 167 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,50x
EV / Sales 2023 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 574
Free-Float 83,3%
Managers and Directors
Thomas M. Siebel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Houman Behzadi Co-President & Chief Product Officer
Edward Y. Abbo Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Sam Alkharrat Co-President & Chief Revenue Officer
Juho Parkkinen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
C3.AI, INC.-34.82%2 167
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-16.13%2 114 566
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-29.63%68 016
SEA LIMITED-51.37%61 139
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-21.97%58 316
SYNOPSYS INC.-15.65%47 588