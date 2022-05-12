Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. C3.ai, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AI   US12468P1049

C3.AI, INC.

(AI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
13.85 USD   -7.23%
09:07aC3 AI to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 on June 1, 2022
BU
05/11C3 AI to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
05/03AI ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 3, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of C3.ai, Inc. Shareholders
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

C3 AI to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 on June 1, 2022

05/12/2022 | 09:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software company, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022, which ended April 30, 2022, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. C3 AI will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 1, 2022. A live webcast will be available on the C3 AI Investor Relations website at https://ir.c3.ai, or with the dial-in info below:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: +1 (833) 927-1758
Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 (929) 526-1599
Access code: 264081

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days on the C3 AI Investor Relations website.

About C3 AI

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Application Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about C3.AI, INC.
09:07aC3 AI to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 on..
BU
05/11C3 AI to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
05/03AI ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 3, 2022 in the Cl..
PR
05/03Wedbush Cuts C3.ai to Neutral From Outperform, PT to $16 From $30, Citing Growth Challe..
MT
04/26AI ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 3, 2022 in the Cl..
PR
04/19AI ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 3, 2022 in the Cl..
PR
04/13C3 AI on The Financial Times' List of Fastest Growing Companies
BU
04/13Major General Martin F. Klein Joins C3 AI as Senior Vice President for Defense and Inte..
BU
04/13C3 AI Announces Martin F. Klein as Senior Vice President for Defense and Intelligence
CI
04/12AI ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 3, 2022 in the Cl..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on C3.AI, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 252 M - -
Net income 2022 -190 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 034 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 473 M 1 473 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 574
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart C3.AI, INC.
Duration : Period :
C3.ai, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends C3.AI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 13,85 $
Average target price 27,11 $
Spread / Average Target 95,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas M. Siebel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Houman Behzadi Co-President & Chief Product Officer
Edward Y. Abbo Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Sam Alkharrat Co-President & Chief Revenue Officer
Juho Parkkinen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
C3.AI, INC.-55.68%1 473
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.53%1 948 662
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-26.92%52 827
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-55.60%43 034
SYNOPSYS INC.-29.22%39 933
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-27.19%37 415