    AI   US12468P1049

C3.AI, INC.

(AI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:17:47 2023-02-07 am EST
27.17 USD   -1.40%
09:09aC3 AI to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 on March 2, 2023
BU
08:58aRetail investors flock to small-cap AI firms as Big Tech battles for share
RE
06:44aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; C3.ai Poised to Rise, Bed Bath & Beyond to Fall
MT
C3 AI to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 on March 2, 2023

02/07/2023 | 09:09am EST
C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced it will issue its financial results for the fiscal third quarter, which ended January 31, 2023, following the close of the U.S. markets on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

C3 AI will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results. The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. PDT / 5:00 p.m. EDT on March 2, 2023. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

To access the conference call via a dial-in number and personalized PIN code, participants should register here: telephone registration.

To listen to the conference call via webcast, participants should register here: webcast registration.

Access to the conference call is also available on the C3 AI Investor Relations website events page. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days on the C3 AI Investor Relations website.

About C3.ai, Inc

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 261 M - -
Net income 2023 -304 M - -
Net cash 2023 794 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -10,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 037 M 3 037 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,58x
EV / Sales 2024 7,28x
Nbr of Employees 704
Free-Float 82,4%
Technical analysis trends C3.AI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 27,55 $
Average target price 15,44 $
Spread / Average Target -43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas M. Siebel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Houman Behzadi Co-President & Chief Product Officer
Edward Y. Abbo Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Juho Parkkinen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia A. House Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
C3.AI, INC.146.20%3 037
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.07%1 911 345
SYNOPSYS INC.13.20%54 866
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.78%53 798
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.15.69%50 998
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION33.95%44 176