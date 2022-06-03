Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. C3.ai, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AI   US12468P1049

C3.AI, INC.

(AI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/03 09:24:17 am EDT
17.20 USD   -2.41%
09:04aC3 AI to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
06/02Canaccord Genuity Lowers C3.ai's Price Target to $19 From $23, Hold Rating Maintained
MT
06/02Wall Street Set for Gains; US Jobless Claims Fall
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

C3 AI to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

06/03/2022 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming conference.

  • The Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference. The C3 AI presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 5:30 am Pacific Time (8:30 am Eastern Time).

Interested parties can see the live webcast of the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference presentation, which will be available at ir.c3.ai. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days afterward.

About C3 AI

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about C3.AI, INC.
09:04aC3 AI to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
06/02Canaccord Genuity Lowers C3.ai's Price Target to $19 From $23, Hold Rating Maintained
MT
06/02Wall Street Set for Gains; US Jobless Claims Fall
MT
06/02Deutsche Bank Lowers C3.ai's PT to $14.50 from $18 After Mixed Fiscal Q4 Results, Lower..
MT
06/02Needham Adjusts C3.ai's Price Target to $20 From $26, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
06/02Top Premarket Decliners
MT
06/02JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on C3.ai to $20 From $24, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
06/02Wedbush Cuts Price Target on C3.ai to $13 From $16 After 'Another Debacle Quarter, Guid..
MT
06/02JMP Securities Adjusts Price Target on C3.ai to $28 From $59, Maintains Market Outperfo..
MT
06/02Morgan Stanley Trims Price Target on C3.ai to $14 From $15, Reiterates Underweight Rati..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on C3.AI, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 252 M - -
Net income 2022 -190 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 034 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 872 M 1 872 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,33x
EV / Sales 2023 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 574
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart C3.AI, INC.
Duration : Period :
C3.ai, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends C3.AI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 17,62 $
Average target price 17,72 $
Spread / Average Target 0,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas M. Siebel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Houman Behzadi Co-President & Chief Product Officer
Edward Y. Abbo Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Sam Alkharrat Co-President & Chief Revenue Officer
Juho Parkkinen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
C3.AI, INC.-43.62%1 872
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-18.36%2 053 593
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.65%55 416
SYNOPSYS INC.-14.01%50 604
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-48.43%49 985
SEA LIMITED-62.88%46 481