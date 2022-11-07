Advanced search
C3.AI, INC.

(AI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:21 2022-11-07 am EST
12.15 USD   +0.50%
09:05aC3 AI to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/03The Open AI Energy Initiative Welcomes Seven New Members
BU
11/01C3 AI to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 on December 7, 2022
BU
C3 AI to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/07/2022 | 09:05am EST
C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming conferences.

  • The Needham Virtual Big Data and Infrastructure Conference. C3 AI’s Chairman and CEO, Tom Siebel, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 8:45 am EST (5:45 am PST).
  • The Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference taking place at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco. C3 AI’s Chairman and CEO is scheduled to present on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 4:20 pm EST (1:20 pm PST).

Interested parties can see the live webcast of both presentations, which will be accessible at the Investor Relations events section of the C3 AI Investor Relations website. A replay of these events will be available for 90 days afterward.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Application Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 261 M - -
Net income 2023 -279 M - -
Net cash 2023 922 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,99x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 312 M 1 312 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
EV / Sales 2024 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 704
Free-Float 83,8%
Managers and Directors
Thomas M. Siebel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Houman Behzadi Co-President & Chief Product Officer
Edward Y. Abbo Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Juho Parkkinen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia A. House Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
C3.AI, INC.-61.31%1 312
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-34.17%1 650 346
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-36.12%43 535
SYNOPSYS INC.-24.95%42 291
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-23.58%39 065
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-67.55%31 615