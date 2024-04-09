April 9 (Reuters) - Fortune Media named Anastasia Nyrkovskaya as its chief executive officer on Tuesday, succeeding Alan Murray, who would depart by the end of April after nearly a decade-long stint at the media publisher.

Nyrkovskaya, who will be the first woman to head the company in its 95-year history, joined Fortune in 2019 as its chief financial officer and chief strategy officer.

As the CFO, Nyrkovskaya led the business magazine to three consecutive years of profitable growth through 2023, the company said.

"Anastasia has been a true partner in both expanding Fortune's newsroom into a fully-fledged digital news operation and continuing our focus on original enterprise reporting", said Alyson Shontell, editor-in-chief of Fortune Media.

Murray, the CEO of Fortune since 2018, announced in October 2023 that he would step down in April. He will join the board of the software firm C3.ai, effective May 1.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)