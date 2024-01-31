AI insights from C3 AI Reliability increase equipment uptime, lower maintenance costs

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced that Genentech, the medical biotechnology company, has selected C3 AI Reliability as the continued provider for AI-based predictive maintenance software on the company’s biologics manufacturing equipment.

The biotechnology company began using the AI application in 2021 to ensure centrifuges in the facility remained operational, with patients ultimately benefiting by receiving their medicines on time. Genentech uses this facility to manufacture biologics, a specific class of medicine that is extremely complex, time consuming, and resource intensive to develop and deliver to patients. These medicines help patients with some of the most difficult to treat diseases, from multiple sclerosis and macular degeneration to blood cancers such as lymphoma and leukemia.

“We’re proud to partner with Genentech, a company well-known for delivering breakthrough medical innovations for patients, and support its efforts with a robust AI program that allows what is an involved manufacturing process to operate efficiently and ensure patients get the care they need on time,” said C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel.

In 2022, Genentech expanded its use of C3 AI Reliability to new assets beyond centrifuges — scaling its AI footprint to around 200 pieces of equipment total. In addition to increasing the number of assets, the company also broadened employee training for the C3 AI Platform, on which the predictive maintenance application runs. The biotechnology company now has nearly 200 users — from data scientists to facility managers — who are trained on the C3 AI Platform and regularly use the AI application to evaluate equipment health and maintain manufacturing operations.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise.

