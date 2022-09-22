New York State to Standardize on C3 AI Energy Management

Gov. Hochul mandates 100% clean electricity by 2030

As part of a major sustainability effort, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul has issued an executive order mandating that NY state agencies use the NY Power Authority’s NY Energy Manager application, a system developed and deployed with C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the leading enterprise AI software application company.

“We are pleased to receive such broad recognition and confidence in our enterprise AI energy management solution,” said Ed Abbo, President and CTO of C3 AI. “This is great validation in the work C3 AI has done with our longtime customer, the NY Power Authority, and we look forward to helping Governor Hochul achieve her goal of making New York’s public sector operations more sustainable.”

Among the many other goals spelled out in Executive Order 22, enabled by C3 AI, is a mandate for state operations to run on 100% clean electricity by 2030.

The NY Energy Manager application, built on C3 AI Energy Management, has already been deployed to about 1,000 customers, including communities, businesses, municipalities, and electricity providers in New York. It will now serve as the system of record for all energy data from all state agencies.

Gov. Hochul’s action comes amid rising global demand for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) solutions. C3 AI Energy Management unifies all energy-related data in one platform, enabling near real time tracking and mitigation of the state’s energy and greenhouse gas footprint. The most recent product release, C3 AI ESG, enables reporting of Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions consistent with all regulatory reporting standards.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Application Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005275/en/