Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. C3.ai, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AI   US12468P1049

C3.AI, INC.

(AI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:21 2022-09-22 am EDT
13.41 USD   +0.45%
09:13aNew York State to Standardize on C3 AI Energy Management
BU
09/14C3 AI Launches App to Track ESG Performance
MT
09/14C3 AI Introduces New ESG Application
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New York State to Standardize on C3 AI Energy Management

09/22/2022 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gov. Hochul mandates 100% clean electricity by 2030

As part of a major sustainability effort, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul has issued an executive order mandating that NY state agencies use the NY Power Authority’s NY Energy Manager application, a system developed and deployed with C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the leading enterprise AI software application company.

“We are pleased to receive such broad recognition and confidence in our enterprise AI energy management solution,” said Ed Abbo, President and CTO of C3 AI. “This is great validation in the work C3 AI has done with our longtime customer, the NY Power Authority, and we look forward to helping Governor Hochul achieve her goal of making New York’s public sector operations more sustainable.”

Among the many other goals spelled out in Executive Order 22, enabled by C3 AI, is a mandate for state operations to run on 100% clean electricity by 2030.

The NY Energy Manager application, built on C3 AI Energy Management, has already been deployed to about 1,000 customers, including communities, businesses, municipalities, and electricity providers in New York. It will now serve as the system of record for all energy data from all state agencies.

Gov. Hochul’s action comes amid rising global demand for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) solutions. C3 AI Energy Management unifies all energy-related data in one platform, enabling near real time tracking and mitigation of the state’s energy and greenhouse gas footprint. The most recent product release, C3 AI ESG, enables reporting of Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions consistent with all regulatory reporting standards.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Application Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about C3.AI, INC.
09:13aNew York State to Standardize on C3 AI Energy Management
BU
09/14C3 AI Launches App to Track ESG Performance
MT
09/14C3 AI Introduces New ESG Application
BU
09/14C3 Ai Introduces New ESG Application
CI
09/13C3.ai, Alphabet's Google Expand Sign Three-Year Deal to Expand Cloud Collaboration
MT
09/13C3 AI and Google Cloud Expand Partnership
BU
09/13C3 AI and Google Cloud Expand Partnership
CI
09/06Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on C3.ai to $13 From $14.50, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
09/02Needham Downgrades C3.ai to Hold From Buy
MT
09/01TRANSCRIPT : C3.ai, Inc. Presents at Deutsche Bank’s 2022 Technology Conference, Sep-..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on C3.AI, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 261 M - -
Net income 2023 -278 M - -
Net cash 2023 922 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,50x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 448 M 1 448 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
EV / Sales 2024 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 704
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart C3.AI, INC.
Duration : Period :
C3.ai, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends C3.AI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 13,35 $
Average target price 15,63 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas M. Siebel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Houman Behzadi Co-President & Chief Product Officer
Edward Y. Abbo Co-President & Chief Technology Officer
Juho Parkkinen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia A. House Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
C3.AI, INC.-57.28%1 448
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.95%1 782 063
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-39.08%59 223
SYNOPSYS INC.-15.03%47 878
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-30.20%47 380
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.90%45 473