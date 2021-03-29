Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bourse de Toronto  >  C3 Metals Inc.    CCCM   CA22945L1058

C3 METALS INC.

(CCCM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

C3 Metals Announces Warrant and Stock Option Exercises

03/29/2021 | 07:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2021) - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, during the period from mid-January to date, a total of 23,440,751 warrants and 8,060,000 stock options were exercised resulting in cash proceeds to the Company of approximately $2.8 million. These proceeds, in addition to the $7.4 million of gross proceeds raised in the Company's private placement financing closed on February 18, 2021, have resulted in the Company currently holding approximately $10.3 million in cash.

Kevin Tomlinson, CEO, commented, "The Company greatly appreciates the vote of confidence from existing shareholders who have increased their shareholdings through warrant and option exercises. We are now fully funded for both our ongoing Phase 1 and planned Phase 2 drilling campaigns at our Jasperoide, Peru project."

For additional information, contact:

Kevin Tomlinson
President & CEO
+1 647 953-5924
ktomlinson@c3metals.com

Alec Rowlands
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 416 572 2510
arowlands@c3metals.com

ABOUT C3 METALS INC.

C3 Metals Inc. is a junior minerals exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company's flagship project is the 5,700-hectare Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). C3 Metals also holds a 100% interest in five licenses covering 207 km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica, a 100% interest in two porphyry copper-gold properties, with one under option to Tocvan Ventures, covering 304 km2 within the Cascade Magmatic Arc in southwestern British Columbia and a 100% interest in the 46 km2 Stewart Brook gold project in the Meguma gold belt of Nova Scotia.

Related Link: www.c3metals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

DISCLAIMER & FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, and by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on currently available information, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Factors which cause results to differ materially are set out in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR. Undue reliance should not be placed on "forward looking statements".

IMPORTANT NOTICE: C3 Metals hereby incorporates the entire disclaimer set forth on its website at https://www.c3metals.com/disclaimers-and-forward-looking-statements/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78806


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about C3 METALS INC.
07:50aC3 Metals Announces Warrant and Stock Option Exercises
NE
03/26C3 Metals Announces Grant of Options
NE
02/12C3 Metals Closes First Tranche of Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $4...
NE
01/25C3 METALS  : Announces Upsize of Brokered Private Placement to $6.5 Million
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,30 M -1,82 M -1,82 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 75,3 M 59,9 M 59,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart C3 METALS INC.
Duration : Period :
C3 Metals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,17 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin Michael Tomlinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Darin McNeice Chief Financial Officer
Antony James Manini Executive Chairman
Yale Ronald Simpson Independent Director
Alar Soever Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
C3 METALS INC.47.83%53
BHP GROUP6.22%171 818
RIO TINTO PLC1.15%129 712
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC17.28%56 733
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.73%40 503
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED3.68%12 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ