C3 Metals : Discovers High Grade Copper – Silver at Arthurs Seat, Jamaica

Toronto, Ontario - (June 2, 2022) - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report surface reconnaissance results from mapping and sampling at the Arthurs Seat Project in Jamaica (Figure 1). Arthurs Seat is one of four Jamaican projects owned 100% by the Company and is located adjacent to the Company's Bellas Gate property where the Company has commenced a 5,000 metre drill program.

Exploration to date at Arthurs Seat has defined a 6.75 km2 prospective area of copper mineralized veins and breccias interpreted to represent the upper part of an underlying porphyry system. Magnetics, mapping and detailed prospecting are continuing.

Exploration Highlights:

Assays up to 13.8% copper and 492g/t silver; 11 rock samples >4% Copper

55 copper mineralized samples collected over 4.5km by 1.5km

Multiple zones of primary and secondary copper mineralization highlights significant potential for a high-grade, intermediate high-sulphidation epithermal copper deposit

Kevin Tomlinson, President and CEO of C3 Metals commented;

"Additional to our drill program in progress at Jasperoide in Peru, we have commenced drilling the highly compelling Epidote Ridge copper-gold porphyry target within the Bellas Gate SEPL, Jamaica. Separately, our small exploration team in Jamaica is also prospecting and sampling a number of tenements that have not been explored for over 40 years. The discovery of widespread copper mineralization including some exceptional high-grade samples at Arthurs Seat is a testament to the prospectivity of our Jamaica tenement package. As the drill program at Bellas Gate progresses, we will continue surface exploration at Arthurs Seat and other high potential prospects. We look forward to providing further updates as results are received."

Figure 1: Showing location of Arthurs Seat SEPL, located atop the Crawl River Fault.

Exploration Background and Update

The Arthurs Seat Special Exclusive Prospecting License ("SEPL") is situated directly over the regionally significant Crawl River Fault Zone and associated splays, a major structure controlling copper-gold mineralization in Jamaica. Mining was undertaken by the Spanish in the 16th Century and the British in the 19th Century. No modern-day exploration has been carried out within the Arthurs Seat SEPL since a reconnaissance program was conducted by Noranda Inc. in the mid 1960's. A stream/heavy mineral sampling program funded by the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA) was completed in the 1980's.

Arthurs Seat is contiguous to our highly prospective Bellas Gate SEPL, where at least 12 porphyry prospects have been confirmed along Porphyry Alley and where the Company has commenced a 5,000-metre diamond drilling program to test a number of compelling copper-gold targets (see press release dated May 27, 2022).

The Company recently completed geological mapping and prospecting over a 10 km2 area in the eastern part of Arthurs Seat. A total of 103 rock samples were collected from mineralized intermediate sulfidation style epithermal quartz veins and breccias that cross-cut andesitic volcanic-volcaniclastic rocks and Cretaceous aged limestones of the Arthurs Seat Formation. Copper mineralization comprises primary bornite, tennantite-tetrahedrite and associated secondary copper species including native copper (Figure 2). Of the 103 samples collected, 55 assayed greater than 0.15% copper with numerous samples of both outcrop and float reporting high grades up to 13.8% copper and 492g/t silver (Figure 3, Table 1).

Table 1: Copper and silver assays for select samples collected at Arthurs Seat

Figure 2: TOP LEFT - Breccia sample (767134) containing primary copper minerals bornite and tennantite-tetrahedrite. TOP RIGHT - Porphyritic andesite (767137) cut by copper bearing tennantite-tetrahedrite veins. BOTTOM LEFT - Quartz vein with secondary copper minerals including native copper. BOTTOM RIGHT - Porphyritic rock containing secondary copper (azurite - malachite) veins.

Figure 3: Eastern area of Arthurs Seat SEPL showing locations of outcrop and float samples.

Geological mapping and prospecting will continue at Arthurs Seat and ridge/spur soil sampling has been initiated over the eastern SEPL area. The team is assessing the rock sample results in conjunction with new mapping to formulate plans for ground geophysics and drill testing.

Additional updates are planned as information and assays are received.

For additional information, contact:

Kevin Tomlinson

President & CEO

+1 416 841 5122

ktomlinson@c3metals.com

ABOUT C3 METALS INC.

C3 Metals Inc. is a junior minerals exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company's flagship project is the 57km2 Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). C3 Metals also holds a 100% interest in five licenses covering 207km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica and a 2% royalty in Tocvan's Rogers Creek project.

Related Link: www.c3metals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

QP Statement

Stephen Hughes, P.Geo. is Vice President Exploration and a Director for C3 Metals and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hughes has reviewed the technical information in this news release and approves the written disclosure contained herein.

Technical Program

C3 Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC protocol for handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses. Chain-of-custody protocols are designed to ensure security of samples until their delivery at the laboratory.

Samples are analysed by 4-Acid digest ICP-MS finish for 63 elements, including pathfinder REE elements with pulps from samples reporting greater than 1.0% copper being re-assayed by the ore grade method. Gold is analysed by 30g Fire Assay AAS finish, with pulps from samples reporting greater than 5ppm re-assayed by 1kg Screen Fire Assay. The Company inserts blanks and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the exploration operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.