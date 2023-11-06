Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2023) - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") announces that due to strong investor demand the Company has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement from $7,000,000 to $8,050,000.

Dan Symons, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "The exceptional support from key existing and new investors places us in a strong position to advance exploration drilling at our Jamaican projects where we remain active with two drill rigs. Drilling continues to test both lateral and depth extensions of copper-gold mineralization at multiple target areas within the porphyry and epithermal belts in Jamaica. Additional drill results are anticipated in the coming weeks."

On November 1, 2023, the Company announced that it had arranged a fully subscribed non-brokered private placement of 100,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.07 per common share for gross proceeds of $7,000,000. Following the upsizing, the Company will now be issuing up to 115,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.07 per common share for gross proceeds of up to $8,050,000 (the "Placement").

The anticipated closing date of the Placement remains November 15, 2023. Closing of the Placement is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). All securities issued in connection with the Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. The Company may pay up to a 6.0% cash commission to qualified finders in Canada in connection with the Placement. Any finder fees paid would be in accordance with TSXV policies.

Proceeds from the Placement will be used primarily for continued exploration programs in Jamaica in addition to exploration and property costs for the Jasperoide, Peru project and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

For additional information, contact:

Dan Symons

President and CEO

+1 416 716 6466

dsymons@c3metals.com

ABOUT C3 METALS INC.

C3 Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company is actively exploring in Jamaica where it has identified 16 porphyry and 40 epithermal prospects over a 30km strike extent across its 20,700 hectare exploration licences package. Mining is currently the second largest industry in Jamaica, and historical mining dates back to the colonial eras of the 1500s (Spanish) and 1800s (British). The Company also holds approximately 24,000 hectares located in the prolific high-grade Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). At Jasperoide, the Company has identified over 15 skarn prospects and an outcropping porphyry system over two parallel 28km belts. The Company has published a maiden resource estimate on the first of these skarn targets, which contained Measured & Indicated Resources of 52Mt at 0.5% copper and 0.2 g/t gold.

Related Link: www.c3metals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the exploration operations of the Company and the timing of such operations. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186329