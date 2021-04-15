Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bourse de Toronto  >  C3 Metals Inc.    CCCM   CA1467921062

C3 METALS INC.

(CCCM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

C3 Metals Announces Grant of Options

04/15/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2021) - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (the "Company") announces that it has granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan an aggregate of 1,000,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to an officer and a consultant. All of the options granted are exercisable at $0.17 for a period of five years, with 500,000 options vesting immediately and 500,000 options vesting 12 months from the date of the grant.

For additional information, contact:

Kevin Tomlinson
President & CEO
+1 647 953-5924
ktomlinson@c3metals.com

Alec Rowlands
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 416 572 2510
arowlands@c3metals.com

ABOUT C3 METALS INC.

C3 Metals Inc. is a junior minerals exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company's flagship project is the 5,700-hectare Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). C3 Metals also holds a 100% interest in five licenses covering 207 km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica, a 100% interest in two porphyry copper-gold properties, with one under option to Tocvan Ventures, covering 304 km2 within the Cascade Magmatic Arc in southwestern British Columbia and a 100% interest in the 46 km2 Stewart Brook gold project in the Meguma gold belt of Nova Scotia.

Related Link: www.c3metals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80607


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about C3 METALS INC.
05:55pC3 Metals Announces Grant of Options
NE
02/22C3 METALS  : at 52-Week High as Begins Drilling at Jasperoide Project, Peru
MT
02/22C3 Metals Announces the Commencement of Drilling at Jasperoide Project, Peru
NE
02/18C3 METALS  : Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement
MT
02/17C3 Metals Appoints Jorge Carbonell as Country Manager Peru
NE
01/19C3 METALS  : Closed Slightly Lower After Hitting 52 Week Highs Today; Then Annou..
MT
01/19C3 Metals Announces $4 Million Brokered Private Placement
GL
01/15C3 Metals Core Resampling Programme Confirms Historic Copper-Gold Assays at J..
NE
01/05C3 METALS  : Announces Management Changes
MT
01/05C3 METALS INC. : Kevin Tomlinson Appointed President and CEO
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,30 M -1,83 M -1,83 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 82,8 M 65,9 M 66,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart C3 METALS INC.
Duration : Period :
C3 Metals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,18 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin Michael Tomlinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Darin McNeice Chief Financial Officer
Antony James Manini Executive Chairman
Yale Ronald Simpson Independent Director
Alar Soever Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
C3 METALS INC.56.52%66
BHP GROUP11.55%169 036
RIO TINTO PLC6.93%133 361
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC29.66%53 718
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.42%39 636
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)38.52%18 211
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ