AACR Poster Presentation: CFT7455 Phase 1/2 Cohort A

• Open-label, multicenter, Phase 1/2 clinical trial with dose escalation and dose expansion phasesa (NCT04756726)

• The dose escalation phase, beginning with a starting dose of 50 µg daily, may include single-participant cohorts at initial dose levels; after dose escalating, 3-6 patients are enrolled per cohort using a BLRM

Key Eligibility Criteria (MM)

• RRMM

• ≥ 3 prior therapies and must not be a candidate for regimens known to provide clinical benefit

• Disease progression on or within 60 days of last antimyeloma therapy

• Refractory to an IMiD agent, a PI, a glucocorticoid, and a CD38 mAb

aCFT7455 is dosed orally in 28-day cycles, on a 21 day on, 7 day off schedule, until disease progression or intolerable toxicity; b28-day cycle / dose limiting toxicity (DLT) window

• Preclinically, single-agent CFT7455 demonstrates increased activity in vivo in comparison to CC-92480 ‒ CFT7455 has longer exposure compared to CC-92480, resulting in sustained IKZF1/3 degradation in preclinical models ‒ After 21 days of QD dosing, CFT7455 100 μg/kg/day resulted in durable tumor regressions for a prolonged period after drug discontinuation

• Clinically, CFT7455 was rapidly absorbed with a plasma T1/2 of approximately 2 days; accumulation of drug was observed up to 4-fold by day 15 and achieved exposures at 50 µg that are equivalent to predicted efficacious exposures from nonclinical studies

• Neutropenia was observed, including 3 patients with Grade 4 neutropenia resulting in two DLTs

• Early pharmacodynamic data suggests a deep degradation of the primary targets, IKZF1 and IKZF3, at lower plasma exposure levels than initially projected

• Preliminary evidence of single-agent CFT7455 activity was observed in this cohort of heavily pretreated patients, including meaningful decreases in dFLC

• Modeling of this data set suggests that alternative dosing regimens may increase the therapeutic index by allowing time for adequate neutrophil maturation during the days off drug while maximizing the efficacy potential of single-agent CFT7455

• Due to the greater-than-expected differentiated and potent pharmacologic properties observed, patients are currently being enrolled in Cohorts B1 and C of the clinical study on alternative dosing regimens

1Winship Cancer Institute, Emory University, Atlanta, GA; 2Department of Medicine, Hematology and Medical Oncology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY; 3Sarah Cannon Research Institute, Colorado Blood Cancer Institute, Denver, CO; 4Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, Boston, MA; 5Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY; 6Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO; 7University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA; 8Division of Hematology, Mayo Clinic Rochester, Saint Paul, MN; 9Division of Hematology, Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, FL; 10Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Ctr, Boston, MA; 11Levine L. Cancer Institute, Charlotte, NC; 12C4 Therapeutics, Inc., Watertown, MA; 13Tennessee Oncology (Sarah Cannon Research Institute), Nashville, TN.

Disclosures:

SL: consultancy at Janssen, BMS/Celgene, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, Takeda, AbbVie; honoraria from Janssen, BMS/Celgene, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, Takeda, AbbVie, Merck; research funding from Janssen, BMS/Celgene, GlaxoSmithKline, Takeda; membership on an entity's Board of Directors or advisory committees for TG Therapeutics. SR: honoraria from Karyopharm and Janssen. JVM: membership on an entity's Board of Directors or advisory committees for Janssen and Pharmacyclics. AJY: consultancy at Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Adaptive, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen, Oncopeptides, Sanofi, Takeda, Karyopharm. UAS: research funding from Janssen, Celgene/BMS; honoraria from Janssen, MJH Life Sciences. NMH: consultancy at C4 Therapeutics, Kiowa Hakko Kirin, Karyopharm, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Secura Bio, Daiichi Sankyo; research funding from Secura Bio, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, BMS/Celgene, Innate Pharmaceuticals, Roche/Genentech, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Verastem. TM: consultancy at GlaxoSmithKline and Oncopeptides; research funding from Janssen, Amgen, Sanofi. EM: there are no relationships to disclose. SA: consultancy from Bristol-Myers Squibb, Janssen, Amgen, Pharmacyclics, GlaxoSmithKline, Takeda, Genentech, AbbVie, Karyopharm, Beigene, Sanofi; research funding from Bristol-Myers Squibb, Janssen, Amgen, Pharmacyclics, Ascentage, Medimmune, Cellectar, Xencor, GlaxoSmithKline. PGR: consultancy for Oncopeptides, Celgene/BMS, Takeda, Karyopharm, Protocol Intelligence, Janssen, Sanofi, Secura Bio, Regeneron, AstraZeneca, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline; research funding from Oncopeptides, Celgene/BMS, Takeda, Karyopharm. MB: consultancy at Sanofi; Speakers Bureau at Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Takeda; research funding from Janssen, MedImmune, Takeda, BMS/Celgene, Cerecor, Celularity. SP: employed by and equity holder in C4 Therapeutics. JK: employed by and equity holder in C4 Therapeutics. RVA: employed by and equity holder in C4 Therapeutics. PC: employed by and equity holder in C4 Therapeutics. BC: former employee and equity holder in C4 Therapeutics. MS: employed by and equity holder in C4 Therapeutics. MRP: employed by and equity holder in C4 Therapeutics. CG: employed by and equity holder in C4 Therapeutics. OSK: consultancy at C4 Therapeutics. AH: consultancy at C4 Therapeutics. SLF: employed by and equity holder in C4 Therapeutics. RMP: employed by and equity holder in C4 Therapeutics. AC: employed by and equity holder in C4 Therapeutics. MM: contractor to and equity holder in C4 Therapeutics. JGB: consultancy at Takeda, Bluebird Bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, CRISPR Therapeutics, Janssen, Kite Pharma, Legend Biotech, SecuraBio; Research funding from Sanofi, AbbVie, Amgen, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Bluebird Bio, BMS/Celgene, Celularity, CRISPR Therapeutics, Janssen, EMD Serono, Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline, Ichnos Sciences, Incyte, Novartis, and Poseida.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the site support staff, study sponsor, and collaborators as well as participating patients and their families for their contributions to the study.

This study is sponsored by C4 Therapeutics, Inc.

AE, adverse events; BLQ, below the limit of quantification; BLRM, Bayesian logistic regression model; CR, complete response; CRBN, cereblon E3 ligase; dFLC, difference between involved FLC and uninvolved FLC; DLT, dose-limiting toxicity; GCSF, granulocyte colony stimulating factor; IKZF 1/3, Ikaros family zinc finger proteins 1/3; IMiD, Immunomodulatory imide drugs; Len, lenalidomide; mAb, monoclonal antibody; MM, multiple myeloma; MonoDac, monofunctional degradation activating compound; ND, not done; NE, non-evaluable; NHL, non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma; PBMC, peripheral blood mononucleated cells; PD, progressive disease; PD-PK, pharmacodynamics-pharmacokinetics; Pom, pomalidomide; PR, partial response; SAE, serious adverse events; SCR, stringent complete response; SD, stable disease; sFLC, serum free light-chain assay; VGPR, very good partial response.

