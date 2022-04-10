Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. C4 Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCCC   US12529R1077

C4 THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CCCC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/08 04:00:01 pm EDT
11.32 USD   -50.57%
03/16C4 THERAPEUTICS : Appoints Utpal Koppikar to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
03/16C4 THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/16C4 Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Resignation of Elena Prokupets as Director and Member of the Audit, Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees
CI
Summary 
Summary

AACR Presentation: The Discovery and Characterization of CFT8634

04/10/2022 | 04:19pm EDT
The Discovery and Characterization of CFT8634:

A Potent and Selective Degrader of BRD9 for the Treatment of SMARCB1-Perturbed Cancers

Katrina L. Jackson, Roman V. Agafonov, Mark W. Carlson, Prasoon Chaturvedi, David Cocozziello, Kyle Cole, Richard Deibler, Scott J. Eron, Andrew Good, Ashley A. Hart, Minsheng He, Christina S. Henderson, Hongwei Huang, Marta Isasa, R. Jason Kirby, Linda Lee, Michelle Mahler, Moses Moustakim, Christopher G. Nasveschuk, Michael Palmer, Laura L. Poling, Roy M. Pollock, Matt Schnaderbeck, Stan Spence, Gesine K. Veits, Jeremy L. Yap, Ning Yin, Rhamy Zeid, Adam S. Crystal, Andrew J. Phillips, Stewart L. Fisher

C4 Therapeutics, Inc

Watertown, MA USA

Disclosure Information

Katrina L. Jackson, PhD

  • I have the following financial relationships to disclose:

    • Stockholder in: C4 Therapeutics

    • Employee of: C4 Therapeutics

  • I will not discuss off label use and/or investigational use in my presentation.

BRD9: Drugging the Undruggable with a Heterobifunctional Degrader Approach

Strong Rationale for Degrader Approach1,2

  • Synovial sarcoma (SS) is dependent on BRD9 due to the oncogenic SS18-SSX fusion

  • Inhibition of the BRD9 bromodomain is insufficient to ablate its oncogenicity

a Patient figures represent estimated U.S. annual incidence. SS, synovial sarcoma.

1. NIH SEER Database, Primary Literature Consensus; 2. Brien GL et al. eLife. 2018;7:e41305; 3. Wang S et al. J Cancer. 2017;8(10):1759-1768.

BAF Complexes Regulate Chromatin State

Oncogenic SS18-SSX Fusion Leads to BRD9 Dependency in Synovial Sarcoma

cBAF

**Compromised**

ncBAF

** Aberrant **

Incorporation of SS18-SSX fusion results in eviction of SMARCB1

  • cBAF complex compromised

  • Oncogenic state

Inactivation of SMARCB1 leads to dependency on ncBAF complex

  • BRD9 is uniquely present in ncBAF

  • Synthetic lethal dependency on BRD9 in synovial sarcoma and other SMARCB1-deficient cancers

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

C4 Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 10 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2022 20:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -136 M - -
Net cash 2022 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 552 M 552 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,61x
EV / Sales 2023 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 121
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart C4 THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
C4 Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends C4 THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 11,32 $
Average target price 51,70 $
Spread / Average Target 357%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Hirsch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lauren A. White Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Marc A. Cohen Executive Chairman
Adam S. Crystal Chief Medical Officer
Stewart Fisher Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
C4 THERAPEUTICS, INC.-64.84%552
MODERNA, INC.-36.67%64 822
LONZA GROUP AG-11.76%53 372
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-10.58%48 166
SEAGEN INC.-1.79%27 911
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-15.62%21 312