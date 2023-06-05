ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting: A Phase 1/2 Study of CFT1946 Trial-in-Progress Poster

Dose Proportional PK and PD for CFT1946

Figure 4: Dose Proportional PK and PD Profile in the BRAF V600E A375 Xenograft Mouse Model for CFT1946 Compound5

CFT1946 acts as both an inhibitor and a degrader of BRAF V600E as demonstrated in HiBiT assay in panel A.

*note: +/- refers to presence or absence of 100 nM CFT1946

Figure 3: CFT1946 Is an On-Mechanism,CRBN-Based, Highly Selective BRAF V600X BiDAC™ Degrader5

Combination Treatment of BRAFi-Resistant Xenograft Model With CFT1946

and MEKi Shows Tumor Growth Inhibition/Regression

A375 + NRAS-Q61K Xenograft

) 2500 3 (mm Vehicle (PO BID) volume 2000 MEKi: Trametinib (0.1 mg/kg BID) Encorafenib (35 mg/kg QD + MEKi) tumor 1500 CFT1946 (10 mg/kg BID) NRAS 1000 CFT1946 (30 mg/kg BID) 500 A375 CFT1946 (10 mg/kg BID) + MEKi CFT1946 (30 mg/kg BID) + MEKi

0 0 7 14 21 Treatment days

In the A375 mouse xenograft model, CFT1946 showed dose-dependent tumor growth inhibition (TGI) when administered PO at 0.3 mg/kg and 3 mg/kg BID, and immediate and sustained tumor regression at 10 mg/kg PO BID. In the BRAFi-resistantA375+NRAS-Q61K xenograft model, CFT1946 showed dose-dependent TGI when administered PO as a single agent at 10 mg/kg (TGI ~35%) and 30 mg/kg (TGI ~60%) BID.

When CFT1946 at 10 and 30 mg/kg BID was combined with 0.1 mg/kg trametinib, combination treatment resulted in tumor regression up to Day 16 and Day 19, respectively, with slight tumor re-growth emerging at Day 19 and Day 21, respectively.

These preclinical data provide rationale for a first-in-human (FIH) study to

evaluate CFT1946 in BRAF V600 mutant solid tumors

PHASE 1/2: FIRST-IN-HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY DESIGN5,6

Open-label, multicenter, Phase 1/2 clinical trial with dose escalation and expansion phases *

multicenter, Phase 1/2 clinical trial with dose escalation and expansion phases Dose escalation Phase 1 comprises CFT1946 (Arm A) with a starting oral dose of 20 mg twice daily and CFT1946+trametinib (Arm B)

Dose expansion Phase 2 comprises CFT1946 (Arm A1) and CFT1946+trametinib (Arms B1 and B2) †

Arms A1 and B1 will include BRAF V600 mutant melanoma and NSCLC with prior BRAFi therapy while Arm B2 will enroll BRAF V600 mutant NSCLC who are BRAFi-naïve

N=135 (approximately) across 11 US and European sites will be enrolled

Registered on ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT05668585, study is open for enrollment

Figure 6: CFT1946 Study Design5‡

PHASE 1 PHASE 2 Dose Escalation Monotherapy Dose Expansion Monotherapy Arm A: Expansion Arm A1: • CFT1946 Monotherapy • V600 Solid Tumors (non-CNS) • CFT1946 Monotherapy RP2D (s/p BRAFi for lung, CRC, melanoma, ATC) • V600 Melanoma + NSCLC (s/p BRAFi) • 3-6 patients/cohort, BLRM • N=~30 • N=~40 Dose Expansion: combination Dose Escalation: combination Expansion Arm B1: Arm B: • CFT1946 + trametinib Dose determined • CFT1946 + trametinib • V600 Melanoma + NSCLC (s/p BRAFi) to be safe by SRC • V600 Solid tumors (non-CNS) (s/p • N=~20 RP2D BRAFi for lung, melanoma, ATC, CRC) Expansion Arm B2: • 3-6 patients/cohort, BLRM • CFT1946 + trametinib • N=~25 • V600 NSCLC (BRAFi naÏve) • N=~20

*CFT1946 is administered orally in 28-day cycles until disease progression or intolerable toxicity.

† Phase 2 will be initiated once the RP2D has been identified. Eligible subjects are ≥18 years-old with documented BRAF V600 mutant cancers who have received ≥1 prior therapy.

‡Phase 2 expansion study design will be updated based on Health Authority feedback.