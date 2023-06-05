ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting: A Phase 1/2 Study of CFT1946 Trial-in-Progress Poster
A Phase 1/2 Study Of CFT1946, A Novel Bifunctional Degradation Activating Compound, or BiDAC™ Degrader, of Mutant BRAF V600 as Monotherapy and in Combination with Trametinib, in Mutant BRAF V600 Solid Tumors
Meredith McKean, MD1, Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD2, Ezra Rosen, MD, PhD3, Vivek Subbiah, MD4, Victor Moreno, MD5, Valentina Gambardella, MD6, Maria Vieito, MD7, Omar Saavedra Santa Gadea, MD8, Sophie Cousin, MD9,
Philippe Alexandre Cassier, MD10, Riadh Lobbardi, PhD11, Oliver Schönborn-Kellenberger, MSc11, Eunju Hurh, PhD11, Mary M. Ruisi, MD11, Elizabeth I. Buchbinder, MD12
1Tennessee Oncology (Sarah Cannon Research Institute), Nashville, TN; 2Virginia Cancer Specialists, Fairfax, VA; 3Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY; 4MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX; 5Hospital Universitario Fundación Jiménez Díaz, Madrid, Spain; 6Institute of Hospital Clinico de Valencia, Valencia, Spain;
7Hospital Universitario Vall d'Hebron, Barcelona, Spain; 8Next Oncology, Barcelona, Spain; 9Institut Bergonié, Department of Medical Oncology, Bordeaux, France; 10Léon Bérard Center, Lyon, France; 11C4 Therapeutics, Inc., Watertown, MA; 12Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA
BACKGROUND
FIRST-IN-HUMAN STUDY DESIGN
BRAF is a protein kinase that acts as a signal transducer/amplifier in receptor tyrosine kinase (RTK) signaling pathways, specifically, the mitogen activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathway that promotes cell proliferation and survival when activated through extracellular signals1,2
Constitutively active mutated BRAF, specifically BRAF with valine 600 mutations (BRAF V600), is capable of uncontrolled signaling which signals as a monomer, resulting in hyperactivation of MEK, ERK, and dysregulation of cellular proliferation2
PRE-CLINICAL DATA: IN VIVO (continued)
Figure 5: CFT1946 Induces Tumor Regression in the A375 (homozygous BRAF V600E) Xenograft Mouse Model as a Single Agent and in Combination With the MEK Inhibitor, Trametinib, in a BRAF Inhibitor-Resistant Xenograft
5
KEY ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA6
KEY INCLUSION CRITERIA
KEY EXCLUSION CRITERIA
•
≥18 years of age at time of informed consent
• Subject has had major surgery within 21 days prior
•
Documented evidence of a BRAF V600
to the planned first dose. Minor surgery is
• BRAF V600 is a clinically
validated oncology target in
the follow tumor types1-3
• Melanoma, colorectal
cancer (CRC), non-small
cell lung cancer (NSCLC),
and anaplastic thyroid
carcinoma (ATC)
• Currently approved BRAF
inhibitors (BRAFi) result in
Figure 1: Utilizing a Degrader Approach to Overcome Limitations of BRAF Inhibition5
Mouse Model
A. CFT1946 Treatment of A375 Cell Line In Vivo Shows Dose-Dependent Tumor Regression Superior to Inhibitor
mutation obtained from tumor tissue or
permitted within
liquid biopsy
21 days prior to enrollment
• Received ≥1 prior line of SoC therapy for
• Subject with CNS involvement (primary tumor or
unresectable locally advanced or metastatic
metastatic disease), except if clinically stable
disease, NSCLC, CRC, ATC or other BRAF V600
• Subject with known malignancy other than trial
mutation-positive tumors
indication that is progressing or has required
• Adequate bone marrow, liver, renal, and
treatment within the past 3 years, except for
cardiac organ function
conditions that have undergone potentially
curative therapy
paradoxical RAF activation
as the mutant BRAF protein
is still able to dimerize with
wtBRAF, resulting in a
dimeric signaling complex4
(Figure 1)
volume (mm3)
2000
1600
1200
Vehicle, PO BID Encorafenib, 35 mg/kg PO QD CFT1946, 0.3 mg/kg PO BID CFT1946, 3 mg/kg PO BID CFT1946, 10 mg/kg PO BID
STUDY ENDPOINTS6
PRIMARY ENDPOINTS
SECONDARY ENDPOINTS
• Frequency and severity of AEs and SAEs of
•
Frequency and severity of AEs and SAEs of CFT1946
CFT1946 (Phase 1)
(Phase 2)
•
Incidence of DLTs (Phase 1)
•
Number of participants with changes between
•
Number of participants with changes between
baseline and post-baseline safety assessments
CFT1946 BACKGROUND5
CFT1946 is a novel, orally bioavailable, bifunctional degradation activating compound, or BiDAC™ degrader
CFT1946 selectively inhibits and degrades mutant BRAF V600 protein
Distinct from approved BRAFi, CFT1946 avoids paradoxical RAF activation as the degraded BRAF V600 mutant protein can no longer incorporate into a dimeric signaling complex (Figure 1)
CFT1946 is selective for the Figure 2: Mechanism of Action for CFT1946 Compound5
mutant protein and spares wtBRAF V600
Mechanism of action
(Figure 2)
i. CFT1946 induces
A375 tumor
800
400
0
0
5
10
15
20
25
Treatment days
30
35
baseline and post-baseline safety assessments
(Phase 2)
(Phase 1)
•
Frequency of dose interruptions and dose reductions
• Frequency of dose interruptions and dose
(Phase 2)
reductions (Phase 1)
•
Assessment of PK and PD
• Frequency of AEs leading to discontinuation
•
PK-QTcF relationship
(Phase 1)
•
ORR (Phase 1 and 2)
• ORR (Phase 2)
•
DCR
•
PFS
•
DOR
STUDY STATUS/ENROLLMENT6
The study opened to accrual in December 2022 and will be recruiting ~N=135patients from 11 sites*
ternary complex
formation with BRAF
and cereblon E3 ligase
(step 1)
ii. BRAF V600 is
ubiquitinated and
subsequently released
for degradation in
the proteasome
(steps 2-4)
• CFT1946 has demonstrated
preclinical activity in BRAF
V600 mutant in vitro and
in vivo models, including
models resistant to BRAFi
(Figures 3-5)
PRE-CLINICAL DATA: IN VITRO
Figure 3: CFT1946 Is an On-Mechanism,CRBN-Based, Highly Selective BRAF V600X BiDAC™ Degrader5
A. CFT1946 Degrades
B.
CFT1946 is an
C.
Proteome Profiling
BRAF V600E in a Dose-
On-Mechanism
Demonstrates Selectivity of
Dependent Manner
BiDAC™ Degrader
CFT1946 for BRAF V600E
CFT1946 (300 nM, 24 h) in A375 Cells
Remaining%
dabrafenibvs.value-p
15
Emax = 26%
CFT1946 (100 nM) in A375 cells @ 24 h
100
10
75
BRAF V600E
50
pERK
DC50 = 14 nM
25
BRAF V600E
BRAFV600E
5
0
Vinculin
10
LOXL4
10
0
10
1
10
2
10
3
10
4
-Log
[CFT1946] (nM)
ARAF
*note: +/- refers to presence or absence of 100 nM CFT1946
RAF1
0
-4
-2
0
2
4
Log
Fold Change vs. dabrafenib
2
CFT1946 acts as both an inhibitor and a degrader of BRAF V600E as demonstrated in HiBiT assay in panel A. Phospho-ERK levels decrease in a CFT1946 dose-dependent manner. BRAF V600E levels decrease in a CFT1946 dose-dependent manner until "hook effect" concentrations are achieved. Panel B demonstrates that CFT1946 is on-mechanism for a CRBN-based BiDAC™ degrader and Panel C shows the selectivity of CFT1946 in A375 cells using global proteomic profiling.
PRE-CLINICAL DATA: IN VIVO
Figure 4: Dose Proportional PK and PD Profile in the BRAF V600E A375 Xenograft Mouse Model for CFT1946 Compound5
Dose Proportional PK and PD for CFT1946
A.
(ng/ml)plasmain
B.
concentrationCFT1946
100000
expressionproteinBRAF
vehicletorelative
1.5
10000
0.3 mg/kg PO
0.3 mg/kg PO
1000
3 mg/kg PO
1.0
3 mg/kg PO
100
10 mg/kg PO
0.5
10 mg/kg PO
10
1
0.0
0
12
24
36
48
0
12
24
36
48
Time (h)
Time (h)
C.
(ng/g)tumorin
D.
concentrationCFT1946
100000
expressionproteinpERK
vehicletorelative
1.5
10000
0.3 mg/kg PO
0.3 mg/kg PO
1000
3 mg/kg PO
1.0
3 mg/kg PO
100
10 mg/kg PO
0.5
10 mg/kg PO
10
1
0.0
0
12
24
36
48
0
12
24
36
48
Time (h)
Time (h)
Pharmacodynamic data demonstrates a dose-proportional loss of BRAF V600E protein and decreased signaling through the MAPK pathway as determined by loss of phospho-ERK (pERK). As CFT1946 degrades BRAF V600 mutant protein and results in decreases phospho-ERK levels, some MAPK pathway inhibition occurs prior to maximal loss of BRAF V600E protein.
Combination Treatment of BRAFi-Resistant Xenograft Model With CFT1946
and MEKi Shows Tumor Growth Inhibition/Regression
A375 + NRAS-Q61K Xenograft
)
2500
3
(mm
Vehicle (PO BID)
volume
2000
MEKi: Trametinib (0.1 mg/kg BID)
Encorafenib (35 mg/kg QD + MEKi)
tumor
1500
CFT1946 (10 mg/kg BID)
NRAS
1000
CFT1946 (30 mg/kg BID)
500
A375
CFT1946 (10 mg/kg BID) + MEKi
CFT1946 (30 mg/kg BID) + MEKi
0
0
7
14
21
Treatment days
In the A375 mouse xenograft model, CFT1946 showed dose-dependent tumor growth inhibition (TGI) when administered PO at 0.3 mg/kg and 3 mg/kg BID, and immediate and sustained tumor regression at 10 mg/kg PO BID.
In the BRAFi-resistantA375+NRAS-Q61K xenograft model, CFT1946 showed dose-dependent TGI when administered PO as a single agent at 10 mg/kg (TGI ~35%) and 30 mg/kg (TGI ~60%) BID.
When CFT1946 at 10 and 30 mg/kg BID was combined with 0.1 mg/kg trametinib, combination treatment resulted in tumor regression up to Day 16 and Day 19, respectively, with slight tumor re-growth emerging at Day 19 and Day 21, respectively.
These preclinical data provide rationale for a first-in-human (FIH) study to
evaluate CFT1946 in BRAF V600 mutant solid tumors
PHASE 1/2: FIRST-IN-HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY DESIGN5,6
Open-label,multicenter, Phase 1/2 clinical trial with dose escalation and expansion phases*
Dose escalation Phase 1 comprises CFT1946 (Arm A) with a starting oral dose of 20 mg twice daily and CFT1946+trametinib (Arm B)
Dose expansion Phase 2 comprises CFT1946 (Arm A1) and CFT1946+trametinib (Arms B1 and B2)†
Arms A1 and B1 will include BRAF V600 mutant melanoma and NSCLC with prior BRAFi therapy while Arm B2 will enroll BRAF V600 mutant NSCLC who are BRAFi-naïve
N=135 (approximately) across 11 US and European sites will be enrolled
Registered on ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT05668585, study is open for enrollment
Figure 6: CFT1946 Study Design5‡
PHASE 1
PHASE 2
Dose Escalation Monotherapy
Dose Expansion Monotherapy
Arm A:
Expansion Arm A1:
•
CFT1946 Monotherapy
•
V600 Solid Tumors (non-CNS)
•
CFT1946 Monotherapy
RP2D
(s/p BRAFi for lung, CRC, melanoma, ATC)
•
V600 Melanoma + NSCLC (s/p BRAFi)
•
3-6 patients/cohort, BLRM
•
N=~30
•
N=~40
Dose Expansion: combination
Dose Escalation: combination
Expansion Arm B1:
Arm B:
•
CFT1946 + trametinib
Dose determined
•
CFT1946 + trametinib
•
V600 Melanoma + NSCLC (s/p BRAFi)
to be safe by SRC
•
V600 Solid tumors (non-CNS) (s/p
•
N=~20
RP2D
BRAFi for lung, melanoma, ATC, CRC)
Expansion Arm B2:
•
3-6 patients/cohort, BLRM
•
CFT1946 + trametinib
•
N=~25
•
V600 NSCLC (BRAFi naÏve)
•
N=~20
*CFT1946 is administered orally in 28-day cycles until disease progression or intolerable toxicity.
† Phase 2 will be initiated once the RP2D has been identified. Eligible subjects are ≥18 years-old with documented BRAF V600 mutant cancers who have received ≥1 prior therapy.
‡Phase 2 expansion study design will be updated based on Health Authority feedback.
in the US and Europe
Trial registration: NCT05668585
As of 05/15/2023, all 5 US sites have initiated recruitment
