C4 Therapeutics : CFT7455 Phase 1/2 Cohort A Data Investor Call

CFT7455 Phase 1/2 Cohort A Data Investor Call
American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2022
Abstract CT186
April 8, 2022
Today's Agenda
|
Topic
|
Participants
|
Introductions
|
Kendra Adams, SVP Communications & Investor Relations
|
Opening Remarks
|
Andrew Hirsch, President and CEO
|
CFT7455 Pre-clinical Data
|
Adam Crystal, M.D., Ph.D., CMO
|
CFT7455 Phase 1 Data - Cohort A
|
Dr. Sagar Lonial, FACP
Professor and Chair, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Winship Cancer Institute, Emory University
|
Q&A Session
|
Dr. Sagar Lonial, Andrew Hirsch, Adam Crystal, and Stew Fisher, Ph.D., CSO
Robust Pipeline of Degrader Medicines Pursuing Meaningful Targets
|
Program
|
Target
|
Indication
|
Discovery
|
Preclinical
|
Phase 1
|
Phase 2/3
|
Next Milestone
|
Rights
|
CFT7455
|
IKZF1/3
|
Multiple Myeloma & Lymphoma
|
En
|
rolling
|
Recommended Phase 2 Dose
|
|
CFT8634
|
BRD9
|
Synovial Sarcoma & SMARCB1-null Solid Tumors
|
Initiate Phase 1 trial
|
|
CFT1946
|
BRAF V600X
|
Melanoma, CRC & NSCLC
|
Submit IND application and initiate Phase 1 trial
|
|
CFT8919
|
EGFR L858R
|
NSCLC
|
Complete IND-enabling activities
|
|
Earlier-Stage Undisclosed Programs
(includes RET)
|
Various Cancers
|
|
Undisclosed Collaboration
Programs
|
Various Cancers
|
4 target
|
s
|
|
Neurological Conditions
|
5 target
|
s
|
|
Diseases of Aging, including Cancer
|
1 target
|
through Ma
|
rch 2023
|
Number of targets represents the total number of active or potentially active research programs remaining
under the applicable collaboration
Jim Henderson, Ph.D.,
Vice President of Chemistry, C4 Therapeutics
Abstract Number: 7922, Oral
Time: Monday, 4/11/22, 10:15 AM -11:45 AM CT
Location: La Nouvelle Orleans A-B
Session: New Drugs on the Horizon: Part 3
"The Discovery and Characterization of CFT7455:
A potent, selective degrader of IKZF1/3 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiplemyeloma"
Kate Jackson, Ph.D.,
Senior Director of Chemistry, C4 Therapeutics
Abstract Number: 7756, Oral
Time: Sunday, 4/10/22, 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM CT
Location: La Nouvelle Orleans A-B
Session: New Drugs on the Horizon: Part 2
"The Discovery and Characterization of CFT8634:
A Potent and Selective Degrader of BRD9 for the treatment of SMARCB1-
Perturbed Cancers"
Mathew Sowa, Ph.D.,
Senior Director, Proteomics and Ubiquitin Proteasome System Biology,
C4 Therapeutics
Abstract Number: 2158, Oral
Time: Monday, 4/11/22, 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM CT
Location: Great Hall AD
Session: Emerging New Anticancer Agents
"Preclinical Evaluation of CFT1946 as a Selective Degrader of Mutant BRAF for the Treatment of BRAF Driven Cancers"
Chris Nasveschuk, Ph.D.,
Senior Vice President, Chemistry, C4 Therapeutics
Time: Friday, 4/8/22, 5:50 PM - 5:30 PM CT
Location: New Orleans Theater A
Session: Targeted Protein Degradation: Access to New Medicines by Drugging Challenging Targets
"Targeted Protein Degradation: Access to New Medicines by Drugging Challenging Targets"
Sagar Lonial, M.D., FACP
Chief Medical Officer Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University; Professor and Chair, Dept. Hematology and Medical Oncology, Emory University School of Medicine
Abstract Number: CT186, Poster
Time: Tuesday, 4/12/22, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM CT
Location: Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 33
"Pharmacokinetic (PK) Profile of a Novel IKZF1/3 Degrader, CFT7455,
Enables Significant Potency Advantage over Other IKZF1/3 Degraders in Models of Multiple Myeloma (MM) and the Results of the Initial Treatment Cohort from a
First-in-Human (FIH) Phase 1/2
Study of CFT7455 in MM"