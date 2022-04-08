Log in
C4 Therapeutics : CFT7455 Phase 1/2 Cohort A Data Investor Call

04/08/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
CFT7455 Phase 1/2 Cohort A Data Investor Call

American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2022

Abstract CT186

April 8, 2022

Forward-looking Statements and Intellectual Property

Forward-looking Statements

The following presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the therapeutic potential of C4 Therapeutics, Inc.'s technology and products. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, as well as the fact that the product candidates that we are developing or may develop may not demonstrate success in clinical trials. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Intellectual Property

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. owns various registered and unregistered trademarks in the U.S. and internationally, including, without limitation, C4 THERAPEUTICS, our housemark logo, the name of our TORPEDO platform, and the names of our BIDAC and MONODAC degrader products. All trademarks or trade names referred to in this presentation that we do not own are the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this presentation are referred to without the symbols ® and , but those references should not be construed as any indicator that their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, their rights thereto.

Today's Agenda

Topic

Participants

Introductions

Kendra Adams, SVP Communications & Investor Relations

Opening Remarks

Andrew Hirsch, President and CEO

CFT7455 Pre-clinical Data

Adam Crystal, M.D., Ph.D., CMO

CFT7455 Phase 1 Data - Cohort A

Dr. Sagar Lonial, FACP

Professor and Chair, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Winship Cancer Institute, Emory University

Q&A Session

Dr. Sagar Lonial, Andrew Hirsch, Adam Crystal, and Stew Fisher, Ph.D., CSO

Robust Pipeline of Degrader Medicines Pursuing Meaningful Targets

Program

Target

Indication

Discovery

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2/3

Next Milestone

Rights

CFT7455

IKZF1/3

Multiple Myeloma & Lymphoma

En

rolling

Recommended Phase 2 Dose

CFT8634

BRD9

Synovial Sarcoma & SMARCB1-null Solid Tumors

Initiate Phase 1 trial

CFT1946

BRAF V600X

Melanoma, CRC & NSCLC

Submit IND application and initiate Phase 1 trial

CFT8919

EGFR L858R

NSCLC

Complete IND-enabling activities

Earlier-Stage Undisclosed Programs

(includes RET)

Various Cancers

Undisclosed Collaboration

Programs

Various Cancers

4 target

s

Neurological Conditions

5 target

s

Diseases of Aging, including Cancer

1 target

through Ma

rch 2023

Number of targets represents the total number of active or potentially active research programs remaining

under the applicable collaboration

Jim Henderson, Ph.D.,

Vice President of Chemistry, C4 Therapeutics

Abstract Number: 7922, Oral

Time: Monday, 4/11/22, 10:15 AM -11:45 AM CT

Location: La Nouvelle Orleans A-B

Session: New Drugs on the Horizon: Part 3

"The Discovery and Characterization of CFT7455:

A potent, selective degrader of IKZF1/3 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiplemyeloma"

Kate Jackson, Ph.D.,

Senior Director of Chemistry, C4 Therapeutics

Abstract Number: 7756, Oral

Time: Sunday, 4/10/22, 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM CT

Location: La Nouvelle Orleans A-B

Session: New Drugs on the Horizon: Part 2

"The Discovery and Characterization of CFT8634:

A Potent and Selective Degrader of BRD9 for the treatment of SMARCB1-

Perturbed Cancers"

Mathew Sowa, Ph.D.,

Senior Director, Proteomics and Ubiquitin Proteasome System Biology,

C4 Therapeutics

Abstract Number: 2158, Oral

Time: Monday, 4/11/22, 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM CT

Location: Great Hall AD

Session: Emerging New Anticancer Agents

"Preclinical Evaluation of CFT1946 as a Selective Degrader of Mutant BRAF for the Treatment of BRAF Driven Cancers"

Chris Nasveschuk, Ph.D.,

Senior Vice President, Chemistry, C4 Therapeutics

Time: Friday, 4/8/22, 5:50 PM - 5:30 PM CT

Location: New Orleans Theater A

Session: Targeted Protein Degradation: Access to New Medicines by Drugging Challenging Targets

"Targeted Protein Degradation: Access to New Medicines by Drugging Challenging Targets"

Sagar Lonial, M.D., FACP

Chief Medical Officer Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University; Professor and Chair, Dept. Hematology and Medical Oncology, Emory University School of Medicine

Abstract Number: CT186, Poster

Time: Tuesday, 4/12/22, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM CT

Location: Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 33

"Pharmacokinetic (PK) Profile of a Novel IKZF1/3 Degrader, CFT7455,

Enables Significant Potency Advantage over Other IKZF1/3 Degraders in Models of Multiple Myeloma (MM) and the Results of the Initial Treatment Cohort from a

First-in-Human (FIH) Phase 1/2

Study of CFT7455 in MM"

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

C4 Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 17:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
