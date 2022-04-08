Log in
C4 Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation – April 2022

04/08/2022
Delivering on the Promise of Targeted Protein Degradation

April 8, 2022

Forward-looking Statements and Intellectual Property

Forward-looking Statements

The following presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the therapeutic potential of C4 Therapeutics, Inc.'s technology and products. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, as well as the fact that the product candidates that we are developing or may develop may not demonstrate success in clinical trials. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Intellectual Property

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. owns various registered and unregistered trademarks in the U.S. and internationally, including, without limitation, C4 THERAPEUTICS, our housemark logo, the name of our TORPEDO platform, and the names of our BIDAC and MONODAC degrader products. All trademarks or trade names referred to in this presentation that we do not own are the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this presentation are referred to without the symbols ® and , but those references should not be construed as any indicator that their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, their rights thereto.

© 2022 C4 Therapeutics, Inc. 2

Targeted Protein Degradation Has the Potential to Transform Treatment of Disease

TPD Has an Expansive Target Landscape 85% of proteins are currently undruggable or poorly drugged

TPD Offers a Powerful Modality

Benefits of genetic knockdown with a small molecule approach

Source: Hopkins, A., Groom, C. The druggable genome. Nat Rev Drug Discov 1, 727-730 (2002).

Our TORPEDO Platform Efficiently Designs Potent Targeted Protein Degrader Medicines

Elements

Benefits

Focus on Catalytic Efficiency

Optimization of overall degradation process results in maximal efficacy

Cereblon is expressed in all tissues and cellular compartments, thereby providing the largest target selection opportunity

Investment in Cereblon as E3 Ligase

C4T is Well Positioned to Deliver on the Promise of Targeted Protein Degradation to Transform Patient Care

World-class medicinal chemistry coupled with fundamental enzymology approachTORPEDO platform enables efficient optimization of MonoDAC and BiDAC degradersTransform patient care by targeting undrugged or poorly drugged targets

Strong Foundation to Support Growth

Capabilities across discovery and clinical coupled with experience in strategic partnerships and strong balance sheet

*Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $451.5M as of 12/31/21

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

C4 Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 17:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
