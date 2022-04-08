C4 Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation – April 2022

Delivering on the Promise of Targeted Protein Degradation

April 8, 2022

Targeted Protein Degradation Has the Potential to Transform Treatment of Disease

TPD Has an Expansive Target Landscape 85% of proteins are currently undruggable or poorly drugged

TPD Offers a Powerful Modality

Benefits of genetic knockdown with a small molecule approach

Source: Hopkins, A., Groom, C. The druggable genome. Nat Rev Drug Discov 1, 727-730 (2002).

Our TORPEDO Platform Efficiently Designs Potent Targeted Protein Degrader Medicines

Elements

Benefits

Focus on Catalytic Efficiency

Optimization of overall degradation process results in maximal efficacy

Cereblon is expressed in all tissues and cellular compartments, thereby providing the largest target selection opportunity

Investment in Cereblon as E3 Ligase

C4T is Well Positioned to Deliver on the Promise of Targeted Protein Degradation to Transform Patient Care

World-class medicinal chemistry coupled with fundamental enzymology approachTORPEDO platform enables efficient optimization of MonoDAC and BiDAC degradersTransform patient care by targeting undrugged or poorly drugged targets

Strong Foundation to Support Growth

Capabilities across discovery and clinical coupled with experience in strategic partnerships and strong balance sheet

*Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $451.5M as of 12/31/21