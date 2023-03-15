C4 Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation – March 2023

Forward-looking Statements and Intellectual Property

Forward-looking Statements

The following presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the therapeutic potential of C4 Therapeutics, Inc.'s technology and products. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, as well as the fact that the product candidates that we are developing or may develop may not demonstrate success in clinical trials. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The forward-looking statements

included in this presentation are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our most recent and future filings

with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our actual results could vary significantly from those anticipated in this presentation, and our financial condition and results of operations could be materially adversely affected. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Intellectual Property

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. owns various registered and unregistered trademarks and service marks in the U.S. and internationally, including, without limitation, C4 THERAPEUTICS, our housemark logo, the name of our TORPEDO platform, and the names of our BIDAC and MONODAC degrader products. All trademarks, service marks, or trade names referred to in this presentation that we do not own are the

property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks, service marks, and trade names in this presentation are

referred to without the symbols ®, SM and ™, but those references should not be construed as any indicator that their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, their rights to.