C4 Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation – March 2023

03/15/2023
Protein degraded. Disease targeted. Lives transformed.

January 2023

Forward-looking Statements and Intellectual Property

Forward-looking Statements

The following presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the therapeutic potential of C4 Therapeutics, Inc.'s technology and products. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, as well as the fact that the product candidates that we are developing or may develop may not demonstrate success in clinical trials. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The forward-looking statements

included in this presentation are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our most recent and future filings

with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our actual results could vary significantly from those anticipated in this presentation, and our financial condition and results of operations could be materially adversely affected. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Intellectual Property

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. owns various registered and unregistered trademarks and service marks in the U.S. and internationally, including, without limitation, C4 THERAPEUTICS, our housemark logo, the name of our TORPEDO platform, and the names of our BIDAC and MONODAC degrader products. All trademarks, service marks, or trade names referred to in this presentation that we do not own are the

property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks, service marks, and trade names in this presentation are

referred to without the symbols ®, SM and ™, but those references should not be construed as any indicator that their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, their rights to.

© 2023 C4 Therapeutics, Inc.

2

C4T is a Leader in Delivering on the Promise of Targeted Protein Degradation

Our Mission

To deliver on the promise

of targeted protein

degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transform patients' lives

WORLD-CLASS DEGRADER PLATFORM

Demonstrated ability to design orally bioavailable, catalytically efficient degraders

that maximize the benefits of degradation

RIGOROUS TARGET SELECTION

Focus on targets with a clear degrader

rationale

BROAD DEGRADER APPROACH

Only company with both MonoDAC

and BiDAC degraders in the clinic

ROBUST CLINICAL PIPELINE

4 oncology degraders against targets of high unmet need

© 2023 C4 Therapeutics, Inc.

3

Focused Research and Development Strategy to Create New Medicines that Transform Patients' Lives

Progress1.) Progressmultiplemultiple smallsmallmoleculeculeoral

oncologyoncologydegrader

prodegradersms ininthetheclinic

to improveclinic upon standard of care.

3 Programs currently in the clinic

1 Additional program to enter the clinic by end of 2023

Advance the next

Expand the

wave of research

application of the

targets for difficult-to-

TORPEDO platform

drug and classically

through existing and

undruggable targets

new collaboration

partners

Robust internal discovery pipeline including 7 new oncology research programs

© 2023 C4 Therapeutics, Inc.

4

Achievements in 2022 Position C4T for Success in 2023

2022

2023

Progress multiple

Progressed lead clinical program,

Present Phase 1 dose escalation data

from the Phase 1/2 trials of CFT7455 and

small molecule oral

CFT7455

CFT8634

oncology degraders

Initiated two new clinical trials, CFT8634

Advance earlier stage programs, CFT1946

in the clinic

and CFT1946

and CFT8919

Expand the

Presented new clinical and preclinical

Validate capability to drug

data across three oncology programs

application of the

Unveiled diverse MonoDAC chemical

previously undruggable targets

TORPEDO platform

Demonstrate viability of BiDAC approach

library

Advance the next

Progress partnership strategy to maximize

Initiated research activities for seven new

therapeutic applications of TPD

wave of research

Continue to leverage research and

oncology targets

targets

discovery to develop the next wave of

targets

Two clinical readouts in 2023 position C4T for a transformative year

© 2023 C4 Therapeutics, Inc.

5

Disclaimer

C4 Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 18:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
