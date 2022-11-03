Advanced search
C4 Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation – November 2022

11/03/2022
Delivering on the Promise of Targeted Protein Degradation

November 2022

Forward-looking Statements and Intellectual Property

Forward-looking Statements

The following presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the therapeutic potential of C4 Therapeutics, Inc.'s technology and products. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could

cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, as well as the fact that the product candidates that we are developing or may develop may not demonstrate success in clinical trials. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Intellectual Property

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. owns various registered and unregistered trademarks and service marks in the U.S. and internationally, including, without limitation, C4 THERAPEUTICS, our housemark logo, the name of our TORPEDO platform, and the names of our BIDAC and MONODAC degrader products. All trademarks, service marks, or trade names referred to in this presentation that we do not own are the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks, service marks, and trade names in this presentation are referred to without the symbols ®, SM and ™, but those references should not be construed as any indicator that their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, their rights thereto.

© 2022 C4 Therapeutics, Inc. 2

Targeted Protein Degradation Has the Potential to Transform Treatment of Disease

TPD Has an Expansive

Target Landscape

~85%

85% of proteins are

currently undruggable or

poorly drugged

TPD Offers a Powerful

Modality

Benefits of genetic knockdown with a small molecule approach

C4T's TORPEDO platform creates

therapeutic candidates that have the potential to improve patient care

Overcome Resistance

Drug Undruggable Targets

Improve Treatment Options

Source: Hopkins, A., Groom, C. The druggable genome. Nat Rev Drug Discov 1, 727-730 (2002).

© 2022 C4 Therapeutics, Inc. |

3

Our TORPEDO Platform Efficiently Designs Potent Targeted Protein Degrader Medicines

Elements

Benefits

Focus on Catalytic

Efficiency

Ability to Design, Analyze & Predict Degrader Performance

Investment in Cereblon as E3 Ligase

Ability to Develop Both MonoDAC & BiDAC Degraders

Improvement of overall degradation process results in maximal efficacy

Rapid delivery of potent drug candidates through informed and efficient drug discovery

Cereblon is expressed in all tissues and cellular compartments, thereby providing the largest target selection opportunity

Flexibility to address different targets with tailored approach

© 2022 C4 Therapeutics, Inc. |

4

C4T is Well Positioned to Deliver on the Promise of Targeted Protein Degradation to Transform Patient Care

Leading in

Validated

Oncology-Focused

Strong Foundation

TPD Science

Platform

Clinical Pipeline

to Support

Growth

World-class

TORPEDO platform

Transform patient

Capabilities across

enables efficient

discovery and

medicinal

care by targeting

design of

clinical coupled with

chemistry coupled

undrugged or

MonoDAC and

experience in

with fundamental

poorly drugged

BiDAC degraders

strategic

enzymology

targets

partnerships and

approach

strong balance

sheet

*Cash, cash equivalents, and

marketable securities were $366.0

million as of 9/30/22

© 2022 C4 Therapeutics, Inc. |

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

C4 Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 11:52:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
