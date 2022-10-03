C4 Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation – October 2022

Forward-looking Statements and Intellectual Property

Forward-looking Statements

The following presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the therapeutic potential of C4 Therapeutics, Inc.'s technology and products. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could

cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, as well as the fact that the product candidates that we are developing or may develop may not demonstrate success in clinical trials. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Intellectual Property

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. owns various registered and unregistered trademarks and service marks in the U.S. and internationally, including, without limitation, C4 THERAPEUTICS, our housemark logo, the name of our TORPEDO platform, and the names of our BIDAC and MONODAC degrader products. All trademarks, service marks, or trade names referred to in this presentation that we do not own are the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks, service marks, and trade names in this presentation are referred to without the symbols ®, SM and ™, but those references should not be construed as any indicator that their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, their rights thereto.

© 2022 C4 Therapeutics, Inc. 2