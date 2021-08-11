Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  C4 Therapeutics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CCCC   US12529R1077

C4 THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CCCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

C4 Therapeutics Says CFT7455 Gets Orphan Drug Designation for Multiple Myeloma

08/11/2021 | 03:58pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis

Biopharmaceutical company C4 Therapeutics Inc. said Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted orphan drug designation to CFT7455 to treat multiple myeloma.

"With far too many patients relapsing on numerous lines of therapy and succumbing to multiple myeloma, we are focused on advancing our Phase 1/2 trial to bring this new treatment option to patients," said Adam Crystal, chief medical officer.

The FDA grants orphan drug status to treatments for rare diseases and the designation qualifies the sponsor of the drug for various development incentives, including tax credits for qualified clinical testing.

Multiple myeloma is a cancer affecting white blood cells in bone marrow.

-Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-11-21 1758ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -101 M - -
Net cash 2021 378 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 765 M 1 765 M -
EV / Sales 2021 53,5x
EV / Sales 2022 48,2x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart C4 THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
C4 Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends C4 THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 36,71 $
Average target price 57,50 $
Spread / Average Target 56,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Hirsch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lauren White Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Marc A. Cohen Executive Chairman
Adam S. Crystal Chief Medical Officer
Stewart Fisher Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
C4 THERAPEUTICS, INC.10.81%1 765
MODERNA, INC.337.22%184 369
LONZA GROUP AG25.91%57 940
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.38.08%47 403
CELLTRION, INC.-21.17%31 999
SEAGEN INC.-10.46%28 531