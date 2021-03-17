Log in
C4 THERAPEUTICS, INC.

C4 THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CCCC)
C4 Therapeutics : Initial Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 3)

03/17/2021 | 03:37am EDT
SEC FORM 3SEC Form 3

FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0104
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Dubin Glenn
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O C4 THERAPEUTICS, INC.
490 ARSENAL WAY #200
(Street)
WATERTOWN MA 02472
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
03/12/2021 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
C4 Therapeutics, Inc. [ CCCC]
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director 10% Owner
Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4) 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4) 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Common Stock 770,607 I By DF Investment Partners LLC(1)
Common Stock 20,000 I By G&E Dubin Family Foundation(2)
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
1. Shares held directly by DF Investment Partners LLC ('DFIP'). The Reporting Person serves as managing member of DFIP and may be deemed to exercise voting and investment power over the shares held by DFIP. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of the shares held by DFIP except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
2. Shares held directly by G&E Dubin Family Foundation. The Reporting Person may be deemed to exercise voting and investment power over the shares held by G&E Dubin Family Foundation and disclaims beneficial ownership of these shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
Remarks:
Exhibit 24: Power of Attorney
/s/ Jolie M. Siegel, Attorney-in-Fact 03/16/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

C4 Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 07:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
