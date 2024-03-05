CFT1946 Data Demonstrates Promising Single Agent and Combination Activity in Preclinical Models of BRAF V600X Melanoma, Colorectal Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Brain Metastasis
WATERTOWN, Mass., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science, today announced the acceptance of two preclinical poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024 taking place April 5-10, 2024 in San Diego, California.
Details of the posters are as follows:
Title: CFT1946, a potent, selective BRAF V600X mutant-specific degrader demonstrates superior activity as a single agent to clinically approved BRAF inhibitors and standard of care combinations in preclinical models of BRAF V600X melanoma, CRC, NSCLC, and brain metastasis
Abstract Number: 1658
Session Date and Time: Monday April 8, 2024 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PT
Location: Poster Section 14
Session Title: Cell Signaling Components as Therapeutic Targets
Presenter: Bridget Kreger, Ph.D., principal scientist, biology
Title: CFT8634, a BRD9 BiDAC™ degrader, is active in a subset of multiple myeloma cell line models and synergistic when combined with pomalidomide or dexamethasone
Abstract Number: 6064
Session Date and Time: Tuesday April 9, 2024 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM PT
Location: Poster Section 30
Session Title: Targeted Protein Degraders
Presenter: Laura Poling, Ph.D., director, biology
In November 2023, C4T made the strategic decision to discontinue clinical development of CFT8634 based on clinical data from the Phase 1 trial.
About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients’ lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T’s degrader medicines are designed to harness the body’s natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.
About CFT1946
CFT1946 is an orally bioavailable BiDAC™ degrader designed to be potent and selective against BRAF V600X mutant targets. In preclinical studies, CFT1946 is active in vivo and in vitro in models with BRAF V600E-driven disease and in models resistant to BRAF inhibitors. CFT1946 is currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in BRAF V600 mutant solid tumors including non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer and melanoma. More information about this trial may be accessed at www.clinicaltrials.gov (identifier: NCT05668585).
Contacts:
Investors:
Courtney Solberg
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
CSolberg@c4therapeutics.com
Media:
Loraine Spreen
Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy
LSpreen@c4therapeutics.com