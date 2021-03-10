Log in
C4 Therapeutics, Inc.

C4 THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CCCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

C4 Therapeutics to Present on the Discovery and Preclinical Development of CFT7455, a MonoDAC™ Degrader Targeting IKZF1/3, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

03/10/2021 | 04:41pm EST
WATERTOWN, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule medicines that selectively destroy disease-causing proteins through degradation, today announced that a late-breaking abstract featuring preclinical data for CFT7455 has been selected for presentation at the first session of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting, being held virtually April 10-15, 2021. CFT7455, the Company’s most advanced protein degrader, targets IKZF1/3 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

Abstract Presentation Details

  • Abstract: 5446
  • Title: CFT7455: A novel, IKZF1/3 degrader that demonstrates potent tumor regression in IMiD-resistant multiple myeloma (MM) xenograft models 
  • Session: Late-Breaking Mini-symposium 1
  • Session Time: 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 10, 2021
  • Presenter: David Proia, Ph.D., Senior Director, In Vivo Pharmacology at C4T

About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics (C4T) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. This targeted protein degradation approach offers advantages over traditional therapies, including the potential to treat a wider range of diseases, reduce drug resistance, achieve higher potency, and decrease side effects through greater selectivity. To learn more about C4 Therapeutics, visit www.C4Therapeutics.com.


Investor & Media Contact
Kendra Adams
SVP, Communications & Investor Relations
Kendra.Adams@c4therapeutics.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 32,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -72,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 24,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,80x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 813 M 1 813 M -
EV / Sales 2020 55,8x
EV / Sales 2021 100x
Nbr of Employees 88
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart C4 THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
C4 Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends C4 THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 48,00 $
Last Close Price 42,13 $
Spread / Highest target 42,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew J. Hirsch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William T. McKee Chief Financial Officer
Marc A. Cohen Executive Chairman
Adam Crystal Chief Medical Officer
Stewart Fisher Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
C4 THERAPEUTICS, INC.27.17%1 813
MODERNA, INC.25.27%52 318
LONZA GROUP AG-4.18%43 577
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.5.70%36 319
CELLTRION, INC.-20.47%34 464
SEAGEN INC.-14.03%27 276
